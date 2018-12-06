A hint of trouble in the Green paradise

Jo Nova has flagged the possible that some people in the Green power industry are not brain dead and they have started to realise that it is not going to work. That is not something they can afford to say out loud in terms that the punters can understand or everyone in the industry including themselves will find that people are pointing at them and laughing, or alternatively not laughing if they are struggling to pay for electricity.
She writes: Now pair up these two statements. One estimates in the next 22 years Australia will spend $79b on infrastructure that doesn’t work much, and just $2b on old coal plants that do:
It is estimated about 90 per cent of the $88 billion forecast to be spent adding power capacity in Australia until 2040 will be outlaid on clean energy, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Just 2 per cent will be spent on coal, with that investment more likely to keep existing, ageing plants running rather than bringing in new coal-fired power stations.
She goes on. The next paragraph tells us that those cheap old coal plants make 75% of our electricity:
That influx of cheap but intermittent supplies of wind and solar threatens to undermine ageing baseload coal generators in the national electricity market, which currently produce about 75 per cent of generation on the nation’s east coast. – Perry Williams, The Australian
Conclusion. The $79-billion-dollars-of-part-time-generators will be driving the cheap reliable part out of business.
http://joannenova.com.au/2018/12/now-even-green-iea-warns-australia-of-the-threat-of-avalache-of-renewables/
That $79 billion would help pay for a few nuclear ppwer stations ,a few dams to secure water supply and finance the cultural reunification programme, a plan to re unite dysfunctional migrants with their own culture back where they came from ,and
introduce their aussie born kids to their true culture .I mean whats the sense in financing something that doesnt work and never will .
When you think about it we do finance a lot of things that will never work ,politicians punlic servants ,the u.n. The climate scam indutry .the union movement .political parties aboriginals ,welfareists the communist media ,universities it goes on and on doesnt it ?
Well, at least Perry Williams at the Oz sort of gets it:
I would have said:
That influx of highly subsidised but intermittent supplies of wind and solar threatens to undermine all hydrocarbon-based generators in the national electricity market, which currently produce more than 75 per cent of generation on the nation’s east coast. Until the RET is abolished or otherwise neutered, any expenditure on hydrocarbon-based generation is money down the drain, because hydrocarbon-based generators are losing greater market share each year to ‘renewables’ generators, causing them to operate at lower efficiency (aka unprofitably). While this situation continues, no one will invest in new hydrocarbon-based generation.’
More statements of the bleeding obvious like this and a few blackouts during heatwaves and we might see some sanity return. I’m not holding my breath.
All we need is a heat wave in the 3 eastern states at the same time this summer. When their air con won’t work in Ultimo for a day or two at 40 plus they will start singing a new song.
+1. A few 24-48 hour system black events will wake everyone up. Not looking forward to it as I’m sure a lot of people are going to suffer unnecessarily. But the people need a good dose of the diabolical reality to what these green-marxist clowns have imposed upon us.