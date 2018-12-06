A hint of trouble in the Green paradise

Jo Nova has flagged the possible that some people in the Green power industry are not brain dead and they have started to realise that it is not going to work. That is not something they can afford to say out loud in terms that the punters can understand or everyone in the industry including themselves will find that people are pointing at them and laughing, or alternatively not laughing if they are struggling to pay for electricity.

She writes: Now pair up these two statements. One estimates in the next 22 years Australia will spend $79b on infrastructure that doesn’t work much, and just $2b on old coal plants that do:

It is estimated about 90 per cent of the $88 billion forecast to be spent adding power capacity in Australia until 2040 will be outlaid on clean energy, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Just 2 per cent will be spent on coal, with that ­investment more likely to keep existing, ageing plants running rather than bringing in new coal-fired power stations.

She goes on. The next paragraph tells us that those cheap old coal plants make 75% of our electricity:

That influx of cheap but intermittent supplies of wind and solar threatens to undermine ageing baseload coal generators in the national electricity market, which currently produce about 75 per cent of generation on the nation’s east coast. – Perry Williams, The Australian

Conclusion. The $79-billion-dollars-of-part-time-generators will be driving the cheap reliable part out of business.

http://joannenova.com.au/2018/12/now-even-green-iea-warns-australia-of-the-threat-of-avalache-of-renewables/