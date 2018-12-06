ANZACs versus climate change

H/t CL on the open thread. Too good to hide! I could imagine NZ taking on climate chance but I am disappointed that our defence forces are in it too!

Facing a potential future of mass climate migration, water and food shortages and violent conflict across the Pacific, New Zealand’s armed forces have declared climate change “one of the most significant security threats of our time”.

As humanitarian call-outs for New Zealand’s Defence Force skyrocket, Defence Minister Ron Mark has this year increasingly tied environmental concerns to security in what he calls a “war on climate change”.

A new report released on Thursday outlines the way in which the country’s military resources will be increasingly stretched by deteriorating conditions and pointed to a bleak series of potential threats.

They include the potential for increased violence from mismanaged climate migration, competition for resources, land disputes, food and water shortages, health crises and vulnerable populations losing their livelihoods.

“If we are to be an effective defence force … as these climate change effects start hitting us with increased intensity, increased frequency and shorted and briefer pauses, we need to be prepared,” Mark said.

Pacific leaders New Zealand and Australia earlier this year signed a security agreement that called climate change the “single greatest threat” to the region.