ANZACs versus climate change

H/t CL on the open thread. Too good to hide! I could imagine NZ taking on climate chance but I am disappointed that our defence forces are in it too!
Facing a potential future of mass climate migration, water and food shortages and violent conflict across the Pacific, New Zealand’s armed forces have declared climate change “one of the most significant security threats of our time”.
As humanitarian call-outs for New Zealand’s Defence Force skyrocket, Defence Minister Ron Mark has this year increasingly tied environmental concerns to security in what he calls a “war on climate change”.
A new report released on Thursday outlines the way in which the country’s military resources will be increasingly stretched by deteriorating conditions and pointed to a bleak series of potential threats.
They include the potential for increased violence from mismanaged climate migration, competition for resources, land disputes, food and water shortages, health crises and vulnerable populations losing their livelihoods.
“If we are to be an effective defence force … as these climate change effects start hitting us with increased intensity, increased frequency and shorted and briefer pauses, we need to be prepared,” Mark said.
Pacific leaders New Zealand and Australia earlier this year signed a security agreement that called climate change the “single greatest threat” to the region.
I suppose that was Julie Bishop. Everything is explained.
How does a defense force “tackle climate change”.
It must be something like attacking the dust bunnies under the bunk. Or perhaps mounting a raid on that skeleton in the closet.
How does a defense force “tackle climate change”.
Use wind generators for target practice?
Getting rid of the things would reduce harm to endangered species, reduce polluting infrasound, and stop local warming effects found where they operate.
Win, win, win.
And lower power prices.
Win again.
Climate change is actually going to be a big risk factor in the future though not because of what they think. Cooling with the accompanying problems with shorter growing seasons creating food shortages and other issues to do with a colder world will be what we face. It may be just a conspiracy theory but I wonder if the Chinese purchase of large tracts of our farming land may be because they are a little more realistic, to put it nicely, than all too many Western scientists. This presentation is by a Russian Astrophysicist talking about where the sun’s solar activity might be heading. Very interesting and worrying.
http://electroverse.net/professor-valentina-zharkova-breaks-her-silence-and-confirms-super-grand-solar-minimum/?fbclid=IwAR0UrPm-Jkg0TBzdi3oyTbmRHfpEiyv9_uL8aVzHk-2CpZFVLHD2fXC9mDo
Is this code for War on China?
Biggest emitters and all.
What would they threaten them with?
Dumping excess sauvignon blanc on them?
Here are the French security forces showing how to deal with Climate Change Deniers flaunting their denialism on No Meat Saturday*, while brave French bureaucrats and politicians face long lines at the vegan food halls in Poland at the Katowice Climate Change Conference – in the heart of Poland’s coal mining areas – working out how soon the Deplorables can be forced off of meat and on to ground up mealy worms.
I feel you can glimpse the future of government response to push back by the Proles on ‘To Save the Planet, you must give up… ( insert what you like here – ultimately it will be everything, anyway ).
* No Meat Saturday may be poetic license.
Is the world really going mad? The people proposing this crap are supposed to be leaders! What hope do any of us have when leadership of a country like NZ has deteriorated to this extent? What next – sequester the wealth of anyone not on welfare to fight this scourge on the planet? Oh wait!!!! Was that the sound of a dropping penny?
It’s like someone dumped 1kg of LSD in the water supply in the 60s, everyone has gone stark raving mad.
Funny how the NZ government and its agencies are so willing to embrace climate change as a security threat but not Chinese influence/infiltration.
Climate change is our single greatest threat.
But diversity is our greatest strength.
There, all sorted.
Assume there is a box to be ticked for someone seeking promotion? the new defence minister must be a fanboy/girl that will only support and promote people who think the groupthink and chant the correct phrases.
Sounds awfully like the ailments of any country which has had a dose of socialism. I’ll wager that the suggested cure is worse than the supposed problem?
The latest war brought to you by the designers of the war on drugs and the war on terrorism. Designer war, where nobody gets shot. Until the firing squads for the prisoners.
So the submarines are going to torpedo coal bearing ships ?
This is the future for the ADF as well.
The ANZABS – the Australian and New Zealand Army Benevolent Society.
No seriously. At least half the recruiting ads show the ADF delivering aid or helping little kiddies.