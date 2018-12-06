More economic incompetence coming our way

Posted on 11:43 pm, December 6, 2018 by Steve Kates

Modern economics is so incompetent to deal with the problems of our economy that it is simply breathtaking. This is the headline at The Oz: “Reserve Bank paves way for further cuts in official interest rates”.

His comments come against a backdrop of deteriorating economic data: house prices and building approvals are falling, while the national economic growth rate dropped from 3.4 per cent to 2.8 per cent, it emerged this week, surprising economists.

Speaking at the Australian Business Economists annual dinner, Dr Debelle said the federal government had room borrow and spend to stimulate the economy, if needed.

These people do not, of course, have any idea why the economy is floundering. They have kept rates low since the GFC and public spending has never been higher. Of course, a major part of the problem is that rates have been too low and public spending has been too high, but they would be the last people to know. Look at what he even said:

“Fiscal space is really important; we still have that in Australia,” he said, backing former Treasurer Wayne Swan’s controversial $52bn fiscal stimulus of late 2008 and early 2009, which saw $900 payments to households, help for first home buyers, discount roof insulation and a school hall building boom.

“Fiscal stimulus in Australia in my view was absolutely necessary and was a critical factor behind Australia’s good economic outcomes,” he said.

Unbelievable. No idea how an economy works but they will bludgeon it again until it finally responds to treatment. And there is not much doubt we are heading into an economic sinkhole that Treasury and the RBA have between them created.

The GFC is now a decade past and we, along with pretty much everyone else, have never had even an inkling of a robust recovery. Amazing.

3 Responses to More economic incompetence coming our way

  1. Neville
    #2880232, posted on December 7, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Keynes-hypnotised Inbeciles. Never heard of Hayek, Mises, Ricardo …

  2. Natural Instinct
    #2880238, posted on December 7, 2018 at 2:46 am

    Why are you complaining about Steve – they have it figured
    .

    The transmission of monetary policy refers to how changes to the cash rate affect economic activity and inflation. This article outlines the stages of transmission and the channels through which it occurs. The effects of monetary policy are hard to quantify, though the housing market seems particularly important to the transmission process in Australia. A lower cash rate stimulates household spending and housing investment, partly through increasing the wealth and cash flow of households. A lower cash rate also tends to result in a depreciation of the exchange rate, leading to higher net exports and imported inflation.

    .

    While this is a simple textbook description, the effects of monetary policy can be also seen in practice. Some estimates from work at the Reserve Bank suggest [not exactly a ringing endorsement] that lowering the cash rate by 100 basis points leads to economic activity, as measured by GDP, being ½ to ¾ percentage point higher than it otherwise would be over the course of two years. Inflation typically rises by a bit less than ¼ percentage point per year over two to three years.

    .

    More generally, estimates suggest that it takes between one and two years for changes in the cash rate to have their maximum effect on economic activity and inflation.

    I wonder if any post implementation reviews are undertaken by Board Members? e.g. why is this quarter cut going to be any different to the quarter cut we did last year, which did nothing discernible?
    .

    At the time of writing, the authors were in the Public Access & Education section and Economic Analysis Department, respectively. This article has an associated ‘Explainer’ as part of the Reserve Bank’s education resources, which is specifically targeted at senior high school students.

    Get ’em young I say…

  3. Jannie
    #2880245, posted on December 7, 2018 at 3:52 am

    Just wait till Labor and the Unions get hold of the keys.

