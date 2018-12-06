Ontario rightly rejects carbon tax but wrongly seeks to buy emission reductions

I have a piece in the Canadian Financial Post commenting on the Ontario Ford Government’s rejection of a carbon tax but introduction of a carbon auctioning system along the lines of the failed Australian Direct Action scheme introduced by the Abbott Government. This buys up emissions from those who will reduce them most cheaply. But it involves considerable bureaucracy and many of the “saved” emissions will be phantom ones, which would have been reduced anyway .

The piece outlines the deficiencies of this alternative to a carbon tax and concludes:

Doug Ford’s smarter alternative would be to just bite the bullet and abandon the pretense of abiding by the flawed Paris climate agreement and its “carbon dioxide is pollution” narrative, especially since Canada’s biggest competitor, the one to the south, is aggressively moving forward with, and benefiting from its program of energy abundance and dominance. All Paris-obedient nations — and provinces — will see a massive loss of competitiveness as Trump’s energy policies prevail.