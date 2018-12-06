Some people even now would have preferred Hillary!

It is one of the odder parts of my life running into people who make it a point to tell me how much they don’t like Trump. I seldom even mention the name, and even among people I would expect to think of him in a positive way, not so much. An outright idiocy to me.
My post the other day on “We Want Trump” might have been in England rather than France, but the point I was making, that Trump has become a metaphor representing a last ditch effort to save ourselves from a French-Swedish-German future, should have been obvious. We have a culture and civilisation that has worked remarkably well and brought benefits not just to ourselves but to the entire planet. You might not think all that highly of electricity or the germ theory of disease, but they originated among ourselves and spread across the globe, and everyone would be a lot worse off without them.
Looking at the two previous Democrat presidents and the one almost-president in the company of the current President of the United States ought to make everyone grateful for this reprieve, but for some reason it doesn’t. We shall see, but in the meantime, for people such as myself, I can see that things might still go well.
My airplane book on the way up to Sydney where I am now located was a book I cannot recommend too highly. It is by Giles Auty, published by Connor Court and titled,Postmodernist Australia. As once said by another Canadian, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone”, but folks it’s going.
Hillary – always the bridesmaid.
Look how smug Barry is.
What a piece of garbage.
The orange fuck has that I couldn’t care less expression. Very funny.
The Wookie looks bored.
18 years of Presidential experience in that photo.
I was doing a web design course with about 10 other students last month. Obviously the course was quite technical as where the questions from the students trying to understand the software, until there was an outburst from a woman probably around the age of 50.
She apologised to the instructor but said she was having trouble focusing because of that man, Donald Trump, in the Whitehouse. She vented for a minute, and then shut up. The instructor, a little nonplussed made some supporting noises, no doubt to get the course back on track and to avoid a political debate. No one else said anything, that was not why they were there.
This came right out of the blue. I don’t know whether the woman was expecting more support from the class, but receiving none, she never raised it again.
I find angry references to Trump coming out of the blue all the time – at lectures and in articles on subjects unrelated to politics, in conversations with strangers, in movies and at odd moments. He
inhabits the hum of anxiety in their heads 24/7.
Yes, Barry’s look of arrogance and condescension (repeated consistently in several photos of the same event) was a stand-out for me, even more so than Hillary’s foul bitterness and anger.
I wonder how many criminal charges could be laid on the four people to Melanias left? Quite a few I would imagine ,keep the courts busy for years and make a motza for the grubs in the lawtrade .
I know its hard to determine attitude from a single shot – and no doubt this one was snapped to catch Trump in the worst possible light.. but Melania looks pissed off! I wouldn’t want to get on her wrong side.
I don’t understand the mindless Trump hatred, either. Whenever a random friend disses Trump, I always probe down another level (why do you hate him?). There’s rarely a valid or arguable reason behind it, most of these people are lemmings following the MSM mantra.
Yep, whilst Billy boy and Hilarity are criminals…..Barry the bore and his ugly wife are evil scum.
Trump probably thought all the laughter and hilarity going on here was inappropriate for a funeral.
You wouldn’t be an economist hanging around with academics by any chance, would you?
She is sat between 2 guys who seriously dislike each other. Trump the patriot, and the Kenyan who attempted – and is still attempting – to make America just another irrelevant nation in the globalist New World Order.
POTUS 45 is the first since POTUS 40 that is not connected with 322.
That is significant, in that it seems obvious that Skull and Bones and the Deep State have a close relationship.
but when all is said and done, is she not the most adorable FLOTUS ever?
The U.S. avoided a bullet when Trump defeated a vindictive, bitter Hillary.
CNN goes full retard:
CNN’s D’Antonio: ‘Pariah’ Trump Didn’t Have ‘Courage’ to Shake Clintons’ Hands
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/12/05/cnns-dantonio-pariah-trump-didnt-have-courage-to-shake-clintons-hands/
Love Trump’s blue tie! He wears it well. And his gal is gorgeous!
Trump will be happy with this:
That nose in the air is to make sure he doesn’t get a whiff of the common people to his right.
The kids remembered where they were when an adult arrived.