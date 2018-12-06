Some people even now would have preferred Hillary!

It is one of the odder parts of my life running into people who make it a point to tell me how much they don’t like Trump. I seldom even mention the name, and even among people I would expect to think of him in a positive way, not so much. An outright idiocy to me.

My post the other day on “We Want Trump” might have been in England rather than France, but the point I was making, that Trump has become a metaphor representing a last ditch effort to save ourselves from a French-Swedish-German future, should have been obvious. We have a culture and civilisation that has worked remarkably well and brought benefits not just to ourselves but to the entire planet. You might not think all that highly of electricity or the germ theory of disease, but they originated among ourselves and spread across the globe, and everyone would be a lot worse off without them.

Looking at the two previous Democrat presidents and the one almost-president in the company of the current President of the United States ought to make everyone grateful for this reprieve, but for some reason it doesn’t. We shall see, but in the meantime, for people such as myself, I can see that things might still go well.

My airplane book on the way up to Sydney where I am now located was a book I cannot recommend too highly. It is by Giles Auty, published by Connor Court and titled,Postmodernist Australia. As once said by another Canadian, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone”, but folks it’s going.