Some things about migrants

that you wanted to know but were afraid to ask.
From the Centre for Independent Studies. Read all about it.
Some of the key findings are:
A majority (54.85%) of migrants live in postcodes with a median Household Income (HIND) bracket above the Australian median.
Newer wave migrants are significantly more likely to be skilled and to live in wealthy areas.
53% of English as a second language (ESL) migrants in above median HIND areas speak English very well. 44% of ESL migrants in below HIND areas speak English very well.
45% of working age migrants in suburbs below the median HIND are not in the work force. 34% of those living in areas above the median are not seeking work.
24% of migrants living in postcodes below the median HIND have a Bachelor’s degree or a higher qualification. 38.72% of those above the median have this level of qualification.
As opportunity has concentrated amongst crony connected networks in the better toned parts of the better toned cities, how does dumping migrants out in the regions, quarantined away from the crony networks that ration out opportunity become an economic stimulus?.
Good government jobs out in the regions depend on the person being willing and able to spend their time driving back and forth to the city and building crony networks where the money comes from.
Not doing the actual job, but cronying up to get the grant to do the job.
Why is this surprising? Australia operates a skilled migrant program.
Sadly, the CIS document avoids the migration topics that matter most to the Australian population.
The words “Islam” and “Muslim” and their derivatives are absent from the document. The word “crime” and its derivatives are also completely absent. The word “refugee” makes a single appearance but only in a passing reference to a migration wave of 40 years ago.
The document makes no attempt to address the critical question of cultural compatibility. This is no fault of the author’s (presumably it is outside the document’s intended scope), but it means the analysis offers no real help in understanding the difficult policy issues surrounding our migration policies.
Sa harda to learna the english Ima only beena here sincea 1958 an /im a gotta the gooda englisha . An oldmate of mine who came from the Italian Riviera said the southern Italians would be lucky to be able to read IlGlobo in Italian . The women were even less literate .
Well, obviously, the ones who can speak English very well, aren’t working on the other end of my telephone call to Telstra!
One has a suspicion that a lot of the data was gathered from self referring/reporting sources.
From the university of where?
The most recent migrants from China that I see almost daily have extremely poor or non existent spoken English, and I see a lot of them.
I assume they are here either as ‘students’ or as ‘business’ migrants.
It doesn’t matter where they live or how they get to work, what percentage support the Chicom government and what percentage love Old Mo?
Anyone who thinks to call themselves independent clearly isn’t independent. I know their report is toilet paper before I even look at it.
Not surprising, no mention of how entire suburbs have lost all traditional Australian culture and the few old Anglo Australians left wonder where the place they grew up in and loved has gone and why. I recently caught a train from Hornsby in Sydney to Central Station (never been on that train before). As the train pulled into the stations it was a sea of Asian faces with a few other maybe Indian faces and very few Anglo Aussies, the billboards and hoardings were in some Asian language. What has happened?
I live in a small country town in Vic, we have started to grow recently, many of the new residents used to live in the eastern suburbs of Melb, talking to them a similar story, the suburbs they grew up in, married, bought houses and had families are no longer recognisable, they are strangers in their own land. At least they can afford to get away, I feel for those who live in the poorer suburbs in commission housing or a place they worked hard to own, surrounded by Africans, Islamics and other migrants, they are lost but have nowhere to go and no resources to do so.
Nothing wrong with a bit of migration but why have we allowed it to drown out our culture?