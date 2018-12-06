Some things about migrants

that you wanted to know but were afraid to ask.

From the Centre for Independent Studies. Read all about it.

Some of the key findings are:

A majority (54.85%) of migrants live in postcodes with a median Household Income (HIND) bracket above the Australian median.

Newer wave migrants are significantly more likely to be skilled and to live in wealthy areas.

53% of English as a second language (ESL) migrants in above median HIND areas speak English very well. 44% of ESL migrants in below HIND areas speak English very well.

45% of working age migrants in suburbs below the median HIND are not in the work force. 34% of those living in areas above the median are not seeking work.

24% of migrants living in postcodes below the median HIND have a Bachelor’s degree or a higher qualification. 38.72% of those above the median have this level of qualification.