Spirit of Ajax won’t help Liberals
Watching Malcolm Turnbull’s recent conduct, it was hard not to think of Enoch Powell’s famous conclusion to his biography of Joseph Chamberlain. “All political lives,” Powell wrote, “unless they are cut off in midstream at a happy juncture, end in failure, because that is the nature of politics and human affairs.”
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Spirit of Icarus more like. Flying upwards on a rising stream of CO2 until with a small squawk they get fried by the voters. Macron is just the latest to get waxed.
It’s just a shame for Australia that Malcolm Turnbull’s political career didn’t end in failure ten years ago. It should have, if it were not for the furious levels of tyre-pumping done by the ABC and Fairfax that artificially boosted his popularity.
Macron’s wax was for a full Brazilian.
Ubique .. agreed, what incredibly poor judges of character are the ABC
sadly so many people are influenced by the ABC’s inflated egos and complete lack of depth
End in failure? More like start in failure, progress in failure, and end in a vitriolic tantrum!