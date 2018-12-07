The return of Rafe’s Roundup

Rafe’s Roundup in the old format became fairly time consuming and I didn’t get the sense that it was getting enough readership to justify the effort. So this is a sawn-off version to provide a one-stop shop for people to check what the free enterprise and conservative groups are up to week by week.
There are quite a number these days and I appreciate that not everyone on the site will be on side with all of them. Some are probably missing this week because I am in a hurry to get something out and people can get in touch to add extras.
In no particular order The Institute of Public Affairs IPA, the Centre for Independent Studies CIS, The Sydney Institute, Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, Quadrant On Line, The Australian Taxpayers Alliance, Tim Blair, Andrew Norton, the classical liberal in Carlton, Rite-ON admirable Queensland activists!, The Menzies Research Centre, Jim Rose Utopia You Are Standing in It.
Wind Watch. Up to 28GW this evening, stretching the system I suspect. Wind fell away late in the day, down to 1.2GW when it was most wanted, that is 20% capacity and 4.5% of Demand. Solar got up to 1.
Hydro and Gas ramped up at the peak to make up for the decline in Wind, they peaked at 3.6 and 4 respectively. That is only 50% of Hydro capacity but I suspect that cant be kept up a long time especially in a dry year.
Some who recognise my name here might recall my leftish tendencies on many topics… for which I have occasionally suffered a more or good-natured pile-on.
However, my mind is not entirely closed to enquiry and some of the listed sites, especially those associated with persons rather than institutions, are punchy, fresh and well presented; well worth a visit. I have just completed a beer and a slow wander through some of this week’s most interesting reading.
We can peruse, but not all we can comment on if we don’t have a subscription.
Tim Blair and Quadrant my favorites – conservatives and libertarians mixing well with great insight and humour.
Thanks guys, a few complimentary remarks go a long way! Singleton, you are welcome to have contrary views, we just want dialogue although next to none of visiting the trolls have been prepared to engage. I think I failed with Monster so I gave up.
I don’t think it is very important to be able to comment on the different sites, that can become a timewasting distraction, the point is to know what is going on and to tell people about it in case they might be motivated to join up and get involved. The good thing about having a wide range of groups is that there is possibly something for everyone. It is expensive to join several and of course impossible to be active with more than one or two unless you have nothing else to do.