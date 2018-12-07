The return of Rafe’s Roundup

Rafe’s Roundup in the old format became fairly time consuming and I didn’t get the sense that it was getting enough readership to justify the effort. So this is a sawn-off version to provide a one-stop shop for people to check what the free enterprise and conservative groups are up to week by week.

There are quite a number these days and I appreciate that not everyone on the site will be on side with all of them. Some are probably missing this week because I am in a hurry to get something out and people can get in touch to add extras.

In no particular order The Institute of Public Affairs IPA, the Centre for Independent Studies CIS, The Sydney Institute, Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, Quadrant On Line, The Australian Taxpayers Alliance, Tim Blair, Andrew Norton, the classical liberal in Carlton, Rite-ON admirable Queensland activists!, The Menzies Research Centre, Jim Rose Utopia You Are Standing in It.

Wind Watch. Up to 28GW this evening, stretching the system I suspect. Wind fell away late in the day, down to 1.2GW when it was most wanted, that is 20% capacity and 4.5% of Demand. Solar got up to 1.

Hydro and Gas ramped up at the peak to make up for the decline in Wind, they peaked at 3.6 and 4 respectively. That is only 50% of Hydro capacity but I suspect that cant be kept up a long time especially in a dry year.