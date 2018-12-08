Open Forum: December 8, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, December 8, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  4. zyconoclast
    #2880739, posted on December 8, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Good news

    NEW YORK/MARSEILLE, DECEMBER 6, 2018—As refugees, migrants, and asylum seekers continue to die in the Mediterranean Sea, European policies and obstruction tactics have forced the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and its partner SOS Méditerranée to terminate the lifesaving operations carried out by the search and rescue vessel Aquarius, the last dedicated rescue boat operating in the Central Mediterranean.

  6. DrBeauGan
    #2880741, posted on December 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

    There’s a lot of distortion in the sound of those videos, zyco, poddigly the Debussy.

  9. mh
    #2880744, posted on December 8, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Trump gone wild on Twitter:

    Donald J. Trump
    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    1h
    Robert Mueller and Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey are Best Friends, just one of many Mueller Conflicts of Interest. And bye the way, wasn’t the woman in charge of prosecuting Jerome Corsi (who I do not know) in charge of “legal” at the corrupt Clinton Foundation? A total Witch Hunt……Will Robert Mueller’s big time conflicts of interest be listed at the top of his Republicans only Report. Will Andrew Weissman’s horrible and vicious prosecutorial past be listed in the Report. He wrongly destroyed people’s lives, took down great companies, only to be overturned, 9-0, in the United States Supreme Court. Doing same thing to people now. Will all of the substantial & many contributions made by the 17 Angry Democrats to the Campaign of Crooked Hillary be listed in top of Report. Will the people that worked for the Clinton Foundation be listed at the top of the Report? Will the scathing document written about Lyin’ James Comey, by the man in charge of the case, Rod Rosenstein (who also signed the FISA Warrant), be a big part of the Report? Isn’t Rod therefore totally conflicted? Will all of the lying and leaking by the people doing the Report, & also Bruce Ohr (and his lovely wife Molly), Comey, Brennan, Clapper, & all of the many fired people of the FBI, be listed in the Report? Will the corruption within the DNC & Clinton Campaign be exposed?..And so much more!

    😡 🤬😤

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2880746, posted on December 8, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I see Kevin Hart has literally been black banned from the Oscars for making some fag jokes years ago.

    Watch this while you still can. Eddie Murphy in his prime lighting shit up about homos:

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1x0MBLKlrk&list=RDc1x0MBLKlrk

    Delirious is till the funniest show of all time.

  12. Oh come on
    #2880749, posted on December 8, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Trump needs to appoint a decent, hard-nosed AG. Yesterday.

  13. Mark A
    #2880750, posted on December 8, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2880746, posted on December 8, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Watch this while you still can. Eddie Murphy in his prime lighting shit up about homos:

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1x0MBLKlrk&list=RDc1x0MBLKlrk

    Delirious is till the funniest show of all time.

    If you think about it, they have the last laugh.
    Biding their time like the Fabians paid off big.

  15. Fred
    #2880754, posted on December 8, 2018 at 1:10 am

    I propose that all crimes have a statute of limitations of 1 year. If you get away with it, good luck to you.

  16. Mark A
    #2880755, posted on December 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Fred
    #2880754, posted on December 8, 2018 at 1:10 am

    I propose that all crimes have a statute of limitations of 1 year. If you get away with it, good luck to you.

    LOL What have you done Fred?

