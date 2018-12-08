Trolling the warmies in Poland!

Almost too good to be true, an epic troll by the Poles at the Climate Jamboree that they are hosting. h/t New Chum in comments.

The Polish Coal Miners band, dressed in smart black uniforms and wearing traditional mines caps, struck up a tune as confused-looking delegates arrived at the convention center in Katowice, a city in the heart of Poland’s coal mining country. Coal was proudly displayed in cases around the convention pavilion. Coal, fashioned in jewelry, was for sale. A coal-based cosmetic company even touted products that it claimed would treat ‘both body and soul.’ In addressing the delegates in his opening remarks, Polish President Andrzej Duba said Poland has no plans to give up coal. And why would it? Poland has the highest coal production in Europe and employs about 100,000 people in its mining industry and coal supplies 80% of their energy.

Next day the President played hookey from the conference and went off to a coal mine for the feast day of St. Barbara, the patron saint of miners.

Who said the Poles are a bit like the Dutch but without the sense of humour?