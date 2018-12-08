Trolling the warmies in Poland!

Almost too good to be true, an epic troll by the Poles at the Climate Jamboree that they are hosting. h/t New Chum in comments.
The Polish Coal Miners band, dressed in smart black uniforms and wearing traditional mines caps, struck up a tune as confused-looking delegates arrived at the convention center in Katowice, a city in the heart of Poland’s coal mining country.
Coal was proudly displayed in cases around the convention pavilion. Coal, fashioned in jewelry, was for sale. A coal-based cosmetic company even touted products that it claimed would treat ‘both body and soul.’
In addressing the delegates in his opening remarks, Polish President Andrzej Duba said Poland has no plans to give up coal. And why would it? Poland has the highest coal production in Europe and employs about 100,000 people in its mining industry and coal supplies 80% of their energy.
Next day the President played hookey from the conference and went off to a coal mine for the feast day of St. Barbara, the patron saint of miners.
Who said the Poles are a bit like the Dutch but without the sense of humour?
How wonderfull the Poles taking the piss out of the pompous selfconfident climate wamkers ,mind you out of the 22 000 “delegates” ie freeloading bludgers , probably few recognised they were being mocked,the are so used to an indoctrinated media lionising them . Always liked Slavs , no bullshit with them ,straight down the line .
Yes! The Poles and the Hungarians are standing up for sanity in several ways. Beautiful to see.
I’ve seen blocks of coal soap, cunningly crafted to look like a lump of coal, for sale even in the gift shop of the National Gallery in Warsaw. Perfect to freak out the green/hippy in your life.
Gullible leftards who believe in the CAGW religion are the stupidest people ever born, so taking the piss — as the Poles are doing — is effortless.
Leftism is nothing but very damaging 24/7 propaganda.
St Barbara, bless her soul, is also the patron saint of gunners.
Imagine any Australian politician from the Uni-Party doing that.
No, neither can I.
Meanwhile, mindless lefties, many of them children (like all those protesting Adani today), are quite happy to destroy Australia’s $60 billion coal export industry.
Where will the Australian government make up the shortfall in income?
By taxing people to death?
Show me a lefty with an idea of how the economy works, and I’ll show you a flying pig.
From earlier times.
Great stuff.
If the warmies were serious they’d consider nuclear.
They’re basically renew-bells shills and useful idiots.