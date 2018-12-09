Peter Baldwin on identity politics

This is the third paper in a very important series on identity politics by Peter Baldwin who is the convenor of the Blackheath Philosophy Forum in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.

This article supports Count 3 of my indictment of identity politics set out in J’Accuse Identity Politics in which I claim that the worst victims of this ideology are the very people it claims to champion. There is a huge amount to be said about this, but in this article I focus on two cases: the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, and the role of identity politics in reshaping policy toward indigenous people in Australia over the past several decades. In both these cases, but especially the latter, the embrace of identity politics has not just failed to improve the lot of the severely disadvantaged people concerned, but actually made things far worse.