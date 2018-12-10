Countdown to Christmas II

Posted on 9:30 am, December 10, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

6 Responses to Countdown to Christmas II

  1. mh
    #2882227, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Tonight thank God it’s them instead of you

    Thanks Bono.

  2. H B Bear
    #2882243, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:13 am

    This song is dedicated to Bono’s tax advisor.

  3. H B Bear
    #2882247, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

    And the hypocrisy of the Left.

  4. Caveman
    #2882274, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Trigger warning the world “christmas ” is mentioned alot in this song.

  5. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2882291, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Geldof always looked to me like he badly needed being attended with a fire hose and delousing powder – and a lot of time with a decent dentist. As I recall he was bonking the same junkie slag that the In Excess bloke was bonking (the really rich one who used his belt as a noose while he embarked on a fabulous tug, which killed him stone dead at Double Bay). Which prompts me – after the dentist he would be wise to visit the STD clinic down near Circular Quay.

    These were the popular opinion leaders of those times. If their brains were dynamite they would’nt blow their hat off.

  6. mh
    #2882378, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    I recall that then Lord Mayor Campbell Newman made Bob Geldof an ambassador for Brisbane.

    Bob made the point at the low-key ceremony that he was still a rock star.

    Yeah, right. I Don’t Like Mondays.

