HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOOMLORD!

Posted on 9:34 am, December 10, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Courtesy of Facebook notifications. Don’t forget mine is 12 July in case you are not on Facebook to be reminded.

15 Responses to HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOOMLORD!

  1. Myrddin Seren
    #2882229, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Happy Birthday, Oh Blog Doomlord.

    May your Smoting Arm remain strong and just !!

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2882238, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Many happy returns, oh Doomlord

  4. Confused Old Misfit
    #2882248, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Congratulations Sir!
    We trust you will long remain among those of us able to remain above ground and take nourishment and assume a vertical aspect!

  5. stackja
    #2882279, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Sinc 50? He is a ‘whipper snapper’ !

  6. Farmer Gez
    #2882288, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Gez,
    Have you finished harvest yet?

    Wheat and canola to go.
    Late rain put up small heads that are putting too much green grain in the sample.
    Canola was not good enough to windrow so the chemicals are taking some time to kill the green.

  8. Farmer Gez
    #2882300, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Oops sorry about that wrong spot.
    Happy birthday anyway.
    Concession card in the mail?

  10. John Constantine
    #2882325, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Happy Birthday Judge Doom, may your distributed ledger be decentralised, synchronised and incorruptible.

    Comrade.

  11. Peter Castieau
    #2882326, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Happy Birthday Sinclair and many thanks for hosting this great blog.

  12. Sinclair Davidson
    #2882331, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Many thanks.

    Today is the day Fairfax Media died. So woo hoo. The better bits will survive – like the radio stations and the AFR. But soon the SMH and the Age will be gone too.

  13. Tel
    #2882347, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Never put your real birthday into a dodgy site like Facebook … it’s used as a security token. Also, don’t put anything personal into such sites.

  14. Kneel
    #2882363, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Happy birthday Sinc!

    Mine on wednesday – I’ll be 55!

  15. Baldrick
    #2882383, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Happy birthday Doomlord.
    May all your chain’s be of the block variety.

