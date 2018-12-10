Liberty quote. Popper on education

State authority in these matters (education) is liable to achieve, in fact, the exact opposite of Socrates’ aim (intellectual modesty and the self-critical attitude). It is liable to produce dogmatic self-satisfaction and massive intellectual complacency, instead of critical dissatisfaction and eagerness for improvement.

From a collection of statements about education scattered through Popper’s work. They are in three categories, first the way our ethical education can be corrupted by studies of national conquests and the great “heroes” of history who were mostly power-hungry tyrants, second the danger of state involvement in education and third education of science and critical thinking.

A caveat on eagerness for improvement.

“I see now more clearly than ever before that even our greatest troubles spring from something that is as admirable and sound as it is dangerous—from our impatience to better the lot of our fellows…[the modern revolution that mobilized countless people in the quest for justice for help for the poor and the weak]…This revolution has created powers of appalling destructiveness; but they may yet be conquered.”