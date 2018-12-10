Monday Forum: December 10, 2018

  1. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2882193, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Dont tellme I am in first position wow!

  2. Rafe Champion
    #2882197, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:33 am

    May be second. Tricky Sinc!

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOOMLORD!

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2882198, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Always wanted to do that feeling of acheivement.beat montyhaha

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2882202, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Happy birthaday sinc “l ang may your lum reek “ sorry bit denialist that. Innit?

  7. Elle
    #2882209, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Happy birthday, Sinc! 🎂 🥂

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2882215, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Newspoll 45:55. Lib primary vote 35%.
    Who’d vote for Labor-lite when they could have the real thing?

  9. Snoopy
    #2882216, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Many otherwise intelligent people believe absolute rubbish. Socialism, CAGW and Keynesian economics for example.

    Occasio-Cortez did not accidentally win nomination. Sure she enjoyed favourable media coverage. But watch she achieved is the Australian equivalent of a 27 year old female political novice taking pre-selection away from someone like Mark Dreyfus.

    Occasio-Cortez saw an opportunity, believed in herself and planned and executed a ruthless campaign with military precision. Don’t believe the media spin that it was all due to her precociousness.

    She’s a very capable hard-left socialist. She’s dangerous and should not be misunderestimated.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2882217, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Labor Left poised for showdown on reformsTroy BramstonFollow @TroyBramston
    Labor member for Batman Ged Kearney wrote in the Left faction magazine Challenge, that members must fight for a more “humane and progressive” policy towards asylum-seekers.

    Labor’s Left faction has unveiled a radical economic, social and foreig­n policy agenda — including on refugees — ahead of the party’s national conference this weekend that could place ­faction bosses on a collision course with the leadership.

    Senior faction leaders Paul ­Erickson, the party’s assistant ­national secretary, and Rose Jackson, the NSW assistant secret­ary, have urged delegates to support the “most progressive platform Labor has offered in generations” and go further with even bolder policies.

    A conference showdown on refugee policy looms, with some in the Left eager to press for further changes than those outlined in the party’s draft policy platform, including the fast-tracking of refugee medical transfers.

    Labor MP Ged Kearney, the former ACTU president, writes in the Left faction magazine Challenge, obtained by The Australian, that members must fight for a more “humane and progressive” policy towards asylum-seekers.

    In calling for an end to “indefin­ite detention” on Manus Island and Nauru, she writes: “We are determined, though, to delive­r a national platform that resets the awful practice of punishi­ng asylum-seekers for seeking our safety and protection.

    Labor’s goal must be to get everyone held in offshore detention to safety and build a framework that could mean nobody actually has to go to offshore-­processing facilities.”

    From the Oz.

  11. .
    #2882218, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Remember, remember the 10th of December.

    Tonight we blow up ceremonial garden gnomes in honour of banishing a bald, fascist gnome from our shores.

  12. Snoopy
    #2882219, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:49 am

    I disagree with IT about Alexandria’s big naturals though. At best she is a reminder of what we lost when department stores ditched bra fitters.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2882220, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:51 am

    “Our vision is far-reaching and forward-looking, but this is ­exactly what is called for as the counterpoint to the narrow and ­reactionary agenda of the conservativ­es.” The national Left’s core priorities, identified in Challeng­e, include:

    • Supporting the union movement’s rewrite of workplace laws that would increase bargaining power and wages;

    • Insisting workers’ rights be protected in international trade deals;

    • Lifting foreign aid, signing the nuclear weapons ban treaty, and supporting Palestinian statehood;

    • Increasing the Newstart Allowance, backing the Uluru Statement from the Heart before a vote on a republic, and advocating more humane treatment of ­asylum-seekers.

    More, from the Oz. More of the looney Left’s vision of a socialist Utopia.

  15. struth
    #2882223, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:54 am

    People should be allowed to repost comments when they are the last of the old thread, and they’ve been caught out………………………..

    How do you know it’s Sinclair’s Birthday?
    By the way, my father in law was born on the 25th of December and has Joooowish heritage.
    And the way he carries on sometimes, you’d have to be suspicious.
    But back to old thread comment.
    And Happy Birthday Doomlord.

    Mmmyes Winston I saw that too. It was meant to be sarcastic – some people in the civil service fear an improvement in social indicators because many of them would be redundant. The welfare lobby would never go for it; despite the good work some do, their profession by definition are leeches; much like lawyers, only making money off misery).

    The misery these people condone when they know it’s themselves that cause it, is the sickening reality of leftism.
    Go to a remote aboriginal community, or indeed just places like Alice Springs, where people are so derelict and drunk, drugged out and high on Petrol, they shit and fornicate in the coles car park, piss on the carpet of the wesptac bank, stink to high heaven, and their children scavenge for food or anything, even at the dump, scream at each other and are violent and distraught, while their without exception, left wing bureaucrats charged with their welfare, live the high life courtesy of the taxpayer in the upper “golf course estate” in architecturally designed homes.
    This misery is what they must maintain at all costs, to justify their existence.
    And they have done it now for fifty years.
    If you want to see the pure hypocrisy and evilness of the left, and the reason I become so political, is to see what these c..nts are willing to do to our aboriginal brothers and sisters, our fellow Australians, to maintain their own welfare and largess, with the results squarely in front of their faces, yet agitate for more of the same.
    I have a hatred for the left wing mind.
    It is pure evil.
    It is completely consumed with it’s own ends.

  16. Senile Old Guy
    #2882224, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:56 am

    In calling for an end to “indefin­ite detention” on Manus Island and Nauru, she writes: “We are determined, though, to delive­r a national platform that resets the awful practice of punishi­ng asylum-seekers for seeking our safety and protection.

    Open the floodgates to thousands of economic illegal immigrants. Even the UN admits that they are not genuine asylum seekers. Further, under international law, asylum must be sought in the first safe country. Traversing other safe countries is illegal.

  17. Speedbox
    #2882225, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Early today. Morning all.

    Apparently it’s Sinclair’s birthday. Happy Birthday.

  19. .
    #2882228, posted on December 10, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Yeah OK shitlord she was slaying lewks back then.

  20. incoherent rambler
    #2882230, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:01 am

    can be justified with modern day sensibilities.

    Applying my modern day sensibilities, I would have been a bit harsher than the US.

  21. struth
    #2882231, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:01 am

    The UN are already putting pressure on Australia for the money Sco Mo said he wouldn’t pay.

    Sorry, but I believe he will still pay it.
    He may pay slightly less but he will fold.
    And the media will say not a word.
    We have 30 fat useless PS DFAT mostly wimminses, unelected parasitic shit over there, living the high life and committing the entire country to something no one has given them the democratic authority to do.
    I hope we all have threatened our local members sufficiently, at this important moment, where with Paris riots, Brexit and Trump, one of them may grow a pair in fear of his seat.

  22. .
    #2882233, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I agree, IR.

    Germany is lucky to exist at all.

  23. cohenite
    #2882234, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Further, under international law, asylum must be sought in the first safe country. Traversing other safe countries is illegal.

    That point is never discussed. The bastards are safe in Indonesia and these lefties are basically insulting Indonesia. It doesn’t matter if Indonesia is not a signatory to the refugee convention it is still recognised as a safe country because it doesn’t practice refoulment or flog the bastards. And why would they since Australia 1/2 billion in bribes every year.

    In other news george newhouse, some academic prick, has briefed another prick, burnside, to commence a class action on behalf of the bastards to allow them to come to Australia whenever they want.

    You’re not going to stop this by reason or logic.

  24. mh
    #2882235, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Tailgunner you devil, that must be her sister Sandy Ocasio-Cortez.

    Is that how the confusion has arisen?

  26. .
    #2882237, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:06 am

    She’s an operator alright. Getting her name out there back then; “chillin’s books”, “positive stories”…

    https://www.dnainfo.com/new-york/20120821/hunts-point/new-bill-would-double-tax-breaks-for-start-ups/slideshow/233645/#slide-3

    I’ve seen a few exciting movies start with a picture like that…

    …movies about auditing retail SMEs.

  27. struth
    #2882239, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:09 am

    How would they feel about the asylum seekers if they were pro western , pro gun ownership, Texans?

    This, like all of their politics.
    Anything and everything they do is based on their hatred for the west, and their desire to destroy it.
    Whether it’s the weather, the borders, families policies, the homo bullshit, it’s all active cultural Marxism at it’s core pushed by a Marxist western hating education system and enacted by various levels of the brainwashed and virtue signalling useful idiots they produce.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2882240, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:11 am

    They say patience is a virtue.
    Went to the top of the street where the view is best, to see if the F-35A’s would come this far south in their flypast over Ncl, which was due at 10am.
    Waited a while. Visibility not great with a lot of haze.
    So I start walking back down the hill.
    Whereupon there’s this sound like a train going past on the other side of the hill…

  29. Tom
    #2882242, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Apparently it’s Sinclair’s birthday.

    Yeah, I heard that. Many happy returns and season’s greetings, your Doomlordship. Don’t be a stranger: I expect a pre-Christmas travelogue from whichever corner of the earth is resting your bones.

  30. .
    #2882244, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Oh dear Bruce…LOL, you poor bugger.

  31. Not Uh oh
    #2882245, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Wow. Thank you RAAF for the fly-over at Lake Macquarie. Two of the new JSF’s and three Hornets. Fan-bloody-tastic.

  32. Senile Old Guy
    #2882246, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

    In other news george newhouse, some academic prick, has briefed another prick, burnside, to commence a class action on behalf of the bastards to allow them to come to Australia whenever they want.

    Exactly why they should never be brought to Australia. The floodgates will open.

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2882249, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Josh Dawsey
    Josh Dawsey
    @jdawsey1
    ·
    Dec 9
    Jared & Ivanka were critical to pushing John Kelly out. Kelly said the two were “playing government” and didn’t want to follow the rules and should not have been in the White House. They’ll stay. He leaves.

    Kelly was Trump’s best asset.

    His idiot daughter and nefarious SIL are poison.

  34. struth
    #2882251, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:17 am

    They say patience is a virtue.
    Went to the top of the street where the view is best, to see if the F-35A’s would come this far south in their flypast over Ncl, which was due at 10am.
    Waited a while. Visibility not great with a lot of haze.
    So I start walking back down the hill.
    Whereupon there’s this sound like a train going past on the other side of the hill…

    Once you’re over the hill, you have got to accept, you’re never really where the action is.

  35. .
    #2882252, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Ivanka was always way too close to Chelsea Clinton.

  36. Confused Old Misfit
    #2882253, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Oh Come On is right, you know. Occasional Cortex herself may not be dangerous but the ideology she espouses surely is!

  37. Myrddin Seren
    #2882254, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Snoopy:

    Occasio-Cortez did not accidentally win nomination. Sure she enjoyed favourable media coverage.

    Occasio-Cortez saw an opportunity, believed in herself and planned and executed a ruthless campaign with military precision. Don’t believe the media spin that it was all due to her precociousness.

    She’s a very capable hard-left socialist. She’s dangerous and should not be misunderestimated ( sic ).

    In 2012 A O-C was a small business, startup owner calling for tax cuts on business.

    In 2018 she is posing for happy snaps with The Wuckas in US$3,500 in bling.

    ( Pointing this out as a criticism is apparently called Struggle Shaming, Comrades ).

    Someone has spotted something in her and is very much underwriting her campaign. Perhaps somewhat like the way Obama was picked up by the Chicago Democrat machine and fast tracked through the Illinois Senate, the US Senate and then the White House.

    I am not saying A O-C has the intellect of BHO, but I will leave the last word to the esteemed ( by me ) Robert Barnes:

    She is here to stay. Why? Because she understands her base better than any Republican not named Trump.

  38. H B Bear
    #2882255, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Can the Australians bat till lunch?

  39. Myrddin Seren
    #2882256, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:27 am

    ….signing the nuclear weapons ban treaty

    Subtext: Goodbye US alliance.

    Well, one thing is for sure, you can’t accuse the Labor, Labor-Left, CFMMEU Alliance from hiding their real policy agenda until after the election.

    It is all Veneztralia, all the way.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2882257, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Maybe in the nets.

  41. John Constantine
    #2882258, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:30 am

    The time at have come to wear your yellow hivis safety shirt whenever the chance presents itself to have a pleasant chat with your local member.

    They wanted you all in hivis for a start, now it takes them nervous will they ban it?.

    Comrades..

  42. .
    #2882259, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:30 am

    ….signing the nuclear weapons ban treaty

    Wow.

    Anyone still a member of or joining the LNP is simply a leftist.

  43. jupes
    #2882262, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Can the Australians bat till lunch?

    To repeat my prediction from yesterday: Marsh will play the innings of his life and win the test thus guaranteeing his selection for the rest of the series.

    He will then revert to his standard poor form for the rest of his career.

  44. Myrddin Seren
    #2882263, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Attention medical and science wonks.

    Letter to the BMJ.

    Apart from other issues, what is the effect of weed on little brains in utero ?

    Discuss

  45. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2882264, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:34 am

    In other news george newhouse, some academic prick, has briefed another prick, burnside, to commence a class action on behalf of the bastards to allow them to come to Australia whenever they want.

    George Newhouse? Labor candidate for Wentworth in 2007, and didn’t he represent that raving lunatic Cornelia Rau?

  46. Confused Old Misfit
    #2882265, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Interesting interview with Christine Legarde.
    Also this commentary:

    President Trump is expanding the U.S. economy, each year, by an amount larger than the entire economy of Saudi Arabia.

    Put another way – U.S. President Trump’s MAGAnomic policies are enlarging the U.S. economy, every year, at a rate that compares to approximately half of Canada’s entire economy and two-thirds of Mexico.

    How is this possible in an era when all other developed countries show signs of stagnation and lack of growth?

    The simple answer cuts to the core of why those nations, and the multinational benefactors within them, are aligned against Donald Trump….

    …He is stopping the export of American wealth.

    President Trump is the first U.S. president in history, to start dismantling the process that exports U.S. wealth to the benefit of all other nations.

    After World War II, the U.S. allowed our economic trade models to be used to help rebuild Europe and Japan. The tariffs put on U.S. goods helped both rebuild their economies; however, once rebuilt – the tariffs never came off.

    Our politicians allowed the one-way economic benefit to remain in place even after our “allies” got back on their feet. Those nations then started bribing (lobbying) our politicians to retain that process indefinitely.President Trump is expanding the U.S. economy, each year, by an amount larger than the entire economy of Saudi Arabia.

    Put another way – U.S. President Trump’s MAGAnomic policies are enlarging the U.S. economy, every year, at a rate that compares to approximately half of Canada’s entire economy and two-thirds of Mexico.

    How is this possible in an era when all other developed countries show signs of stagnation and lack of growth?

    The simple answer cuts to the core of why those nations, and the multinational benefactors within them, are aligned against Donald Trump….

    …He is stopping the export of American wealth.

    President Trump is the first U.S. president in history, to start dismantling the process that exports U.S. wealth to the benefit of all other nations.

    After World War II, the U.S. allowed our economic trade models to be used to help rebuild Europe and Japan. The tariffs put on U.S. goods helped both rebuild their economies; however, once rebuilt – the tariffs never came off.

    Our politicians allowed the one-way economic benefit to remain in place even after our “allies” got back on their feet. Those nations then started bribing (lobbying) our politicians to retain that process indefinitely.

  47. Rae
    #2882266, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Further, under international law, asylum must be sought in the first safe country. Traversing other safe countries is illegal.

    Totally incorrect.

  49. .
    #2882268, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

    George Newhouse? Labor candidate for Wentworth in 2007, and didn’t he represent that raving lunatic Cornelia Rau?

    You can’t really defend the government locking up or deporting permanent residents (or citizens [Vivian Solon]) as “asylum seekers/illegal immigrants”.

  50. H B Bear
    #2882270, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:40 am

    For a man with a track record of failure and unfulfilled Potential Greatness Lord Waffleworth’s destruction of the Lieboral Party seems to be going well. 35% primary vote is a great start, not quite in the 20s like Gillard almost achieved but still and that is before PHON and the rest scatter their preferences to the four corners of the compass.

  51. .
    #2882271, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:40 am

    international “law”

    Dude, it’s not even law.

  52. .
    #2882272, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Maybe Turnbull is what the conservatives in Australia needed.

    If they consider giving up nuclear weapons for all time, they’re about as conservative as the Socialist Alliance.

    He may have done god’s work in destroying them.

    There is not a single conservative thing the coalition does save for maintain OSB (for now).

  53. Rae
    #2882273, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Whereupon there’s this sound like a train going past on the other side of the hill…

    Probably the old 38 Class engine on the Newcastle Flyer. Coming back from the 175th anniversary of the South Maitland Railway.

  54. areff
    #2882275, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:46 am

    The Australian’s weekly media section might be about to see a substantial lift in quality. Transplanted Guardian waste-of-space Stephen Brook:

    That’s it from me. This week I am leaving The Australian newspaper after about 15 years. Thanks very much for all those belter Diary tips but most of all for taking the time to read this oblong each week. Here are a few words of advice I have gleaned from wiser heads in my Behind the Media podcast.

    I’d recommend Tom to take the reins, but the Oz is more likely to recruit a Fairfax ninny.

  55. JC
    #2882276, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Rae
    #2882266, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Further, under international law, asylum must be sought in the first safe country. Traversing other safe countries is illegal.

    Totally incorrect.

    It may not be illegal, but traversing countries certainly imperils a ref from succeeding in gaining ref status after traversing safe countries. That certainly goes into any assessment. The final country also has a right to move the refs to other third countries.

    Back in the basement, Gools.

  56. Rae
    #2882280, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:51 am

    traversing countries certainly imperils a ref from succeeding in gaining ref status after traversing safe countries. That certainly goes into any assessment.

    Incorrect also, moron.

    When are you going to find the elusive “Gools”?

  57. jock
    #2882281, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Happy birthday sinc. But onn a completely different birth, i happened to be in a shopping centre in port macquarie and they had a Nativity Scene. I was astonished. Given muslim and sec ular sensitivities Nativities have been virtually banned. Although the lowys to their credit ensured they appeared in westfield centres.

    Has anyone else seen one outside a church?

  58. John Constantine
    #2882282, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Results for the 5G mobile spectrum auction announced this morning, raised about a billion all up.

    telstra got a bit, tpg, hutchinson and a ‘dense-air’ i dunno about.

    The national broadband debacle is turning into the worlds most gold plated pay television network, when 4K foxtel is already digging in.

    Can our crony corruptocracy make any worse decisions than our national disability broadband submarine network for our open borders dogbox apartment welfare vote plantations?.

    The nbn installers will be getting their days instructions over 5g phones before they finish hooking the dinosaur network into place.

    Comrades.

  59. mh
    #2882283, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:55 am

    President Trump is expanding the U.S. economy, each year, by an amount larger than the entire economy of Saudi Arabia.

    I think you’ll find that is Obama still working his magic.

  60. Elle
    #2882284, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Has anyone else seen one outside a church?

    At a court complex in Sydney. It’s spectacular!

  61. JC
    #2882285, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:56 am

    McCarthy reckons that Trump will be charged in NY on campaign finance charges for paying off D-cup and the Playboy bimbo.

    https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/andrew-c-mccarthy-why-trump-is-likely-to-be-indicted-by-manhattan-us-attorney

    Big deal.

    It’s incredible how in D’rat land a shakedown payment is now a crime for the victim.

  62. cohenite
    #2882286, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Further, under international law, asylum must be sought in the first safe country. Traversing other safe countries is illegal.

    Totally correct.

  63. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2882287, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:57 am

    For Cats who like pretty, here are two nice sequences a world away from each other. Taken over the weekend.

    Dinner is served (Geoff Park, in Victoria)

    Looking For Climate Change (Tony Heller, who I think is in Arizona at the moment)

  64. stackja
    #2882289, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:57 am

    John Constantine
    #2882282, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Kev 07 legacy.

  65. struth
    #2882290, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:58 am

    If it ain’t democratically agreed upon it ain’t law.

    Treaties , international law.
    poppycock.

    Nations have Laws.
    Internationally, you have easily and often broken agreements.
    That’s the reality.

  66. mh
    #2882294, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:00 am

    He’s right you know:

    Donald J. Trump
    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    The Trump Administration has accomplished more than any other U.S. Administration in its first two (not even) years of existence, & we are having a great time doing it! All of this despite the Fake News Media, which has gone totally out of its mind-truly the Enemy of the People!

  67. C.L.
    #2882295, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:01 am

    After lynching of black man, Hollywood considers angry lesbian for hosting duties at the (now irrelevant) Oscars:

    Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has been touted as a potential replacement to host the Oscars, after the sudden withdrawal of comedian Kevin Hart.

    The Motion Picture Academy has been scrambling to find a fill-in for February’s ceremony, after Hart, named as host on Wednesday, was forced to quit just 24 hours later following the discovery of his homophobic past tweets.

    Gadsby was one of a number of suggestions put forth by Hollywood trade publication Variety, alongside proven veterans like Ellen DeGeneres and Neil Patrick Harris …

    Hannah Gadsby touted for Oscars hosting gig.

  68. struth
    #2882296, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:01 am

    The left hate the west.
    Mussies (left by nature) also hate the west.

    The UN is both of these.
    WTF are we doing trying to appease it?

  69. Boambee John
    #2882298, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:05 am

    jock
    #2882281, posted on December 10, 2018 at 10:52 am
    Happy birthday sinc. But onn a completely different birth, i happened to be in a shopping centre in port macquarie and they had a Nativity Scene. I was astonished. Given muslim and sec ular sensitivities Nativities have been virtually banned. Although the lowys to their credit ensured they appeared in westfield centres.

    Has anyone else seen one outside a church?

    Toormina shopping centre near Coffs Harbour.

  70. struth
    #2882299, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Notice how the left are always screaming about “international law” these days.

    If any of these pathetic bureaucratic agreements meant the survival of the west, or indeed the promotion of it, they would be ignored as quickly as Venezuela.

    Total fucking hypocrites.

  71. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2882301, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:11 am

    The UN is both of these.
    WTF are we doing trying to appease it?

    Yes.

    Former UN Climate Chief: Meat eaters should be banished, treated ‘the same way that smokers are treated”

    Christiana Figueres, the former United Nations official responsible for the 2015 Paris climate agreement, has a startling vision for restaurants of the future: Anyone who wants a steak should be banished.

    “How about restaurants in 10-15 years start treating carnivores the same way that smokers are treated?” Figueres suggested during a recent conference. “If they want to eat meat, they can do it outside the restaurant.”

    I have some nice hickory smoked ham I think I’ll have for lunch. That should piss off smoking nazis, vegans and muslims with one single sandwich.

  72. JC
    #2882302, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Hannah Gadsby touted for Oscars hosting gig.

    Bullshit. That’s a bloke.

  73. .
    #2882303, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:12 am

    The Motion Picture Academy has been scrambling to find a fill-in for February’s ceremony, after Hart, named as host on Wednesday, was forced to quit just 24 hours later following the discovery of his homophobic past tweets.

    Jesus christ, is there ANY truth to this?

    Remember how Sargon of Akkad was booted from Patreon because he said the alt right white nationalist dudebros were acting in a manner in which they accused black people of behaving like?

    The people that want to enforce this political correctness are the worst. I heard some idiot the other day try to say that not being politically correct was actually harassment and criminal illegal.

  75. .
    #2882306, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Christiana Figueres, the former United Nations official responsible for the 2015 Paris climate agreement, has a startling vision for restaurants of the future: Anyone who wants a steak should be banished.

    Fuck off and die.

  76. JC
    #2882307, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I heard some idiot the other day try to say that not being politically correct was actually harassment and criminal illegal.

    Who was that and does he have a twitter account?

  77. C.L.
    #2882308, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Why do butch lesbians and male-to-female ‘transexuals’ always end up looking like Ricky Gervais?

  78. Dr Faustus
    #2882309, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:15 am

    traversing countries certainly imperils a ref from succeeding in gaining ref status after traversing safe countries. That certainly goes into any assessment.

    The AAT agrees with you.

  79. C.L.
    #2882310, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Female-t0-‘male’, I meant.

  80. Senile Old Guy
    #2882311, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I am no fan of international law but it is an argument against illegal immigration.

  81. struth
    #2882312, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Take Brexit for example.

    So the bureaucrats who want to remain say it’s difficult to just pull out.
    Do you think if May did just that, the EU would come around with their police and drag her away to Brussels to be locked up for a crime against international laws?

    Who decides these Laws?
    Countries that don’t comply, don’t do time.
    They have political reactions taken against them by some countries not others, as would happen in any case.
    International Law is a complete crock of shit and we shouldn’t accept the premise that there is such a thing.
    If a nation doesn’t accept the boundaries of their waters as internationally agreed, they haven’t broken a law, they’ve broken an agreement.
    This is the basic tenant of Laws.
    You must willingly defer to them.
    Democracy gives you the rule of Law.
    Internationally, we just have agreements, no matter what the bureaucrats say.

  82. JC
    #2882313, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:16 am

    .
    #2882306, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Christiana Figueres, the former United Nations official responsible for the 2015 Paris climate agreement, has a startling vision for restaurants of the future: Anyone who wants a steak should be banished.

    Fuck off and die.

    She looks like a crazed cow.

  83. .
    #2882314, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:17 am

    JC

    An older friend who is otherwise a mentor. He is a rustedon. He is slowly turning very, very PC and FMD it is annoying.

    He’s probably more lefty than my uncle who was mates with Jack Renshaw and considered wide combs “immoral and unethical”.

  84. Armadillo
    #2882316, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Arma, get in here pronto and apologise to IT for your slur on the old thread.
    Tits Cortez is the real deal!

    No way, Gunner. I’m not apologising to IT for nufink. That could be any random Sheliah in the clip.

    IT needs to put up or shut up. He’s been getting away with this stuff for years. It’s about time someone called him on it. You just can’t wander about claiming someone has magnificent Norks and expect everyone to just take your word as gospel.

  85. .
    #2882317, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:20 am

    French J in Ruddock v Vardalis laid out the law quite clearly and logically.

    There might be justification for better oversight and humane treatment. There is no legal obligation for any nation-state to accept migrants unconditionally.

  86. struth
    #2882318, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:20 am

    I am no fan of international law but it is an argument against illegal immigration.

    Howso?
    It’s ended up an argument FOR illegal immigration.
    The only thing that stopped the boats was a democratically elected government enforcing it’s sovereignty.

  87. .
    #2882319, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Why on earth do we care what some old lady from Costa Rica thinks?!

  88. struth
    #2882320, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Her Norks aren’t bad , but they should be on her chest, not below the rib cage.
    It’s a placement/gravity issue.

  89. .
    #2882322, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Why on earth do we care what some crazy old cat lady with degrees in social anthropology hailing from Costa Rica and who is a renew-bells subsidy whore along with her husband thinks about what we “can” and “cannot” eat in order to solve a non-existent problem that could be otherwise be solved with global adoption of nuclear energy?!

  90. Roger
    #2882323, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Christiana Figueres, the former United Nations official responsible for the 2015 Paris climate agreement, has a startling vision for restaurants of the future: Anyone who wants a steak should be banished.

    When Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement she said it was irrelevant.

    Now Paris is burning, the US is booming and meeting its emissions reduction targets anyway.

    The international socialist cabal foiled by one man.

    How’s it working out for you, Christiania?

  91. struth
    #2882324, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Why on earth do we care what some old lady from Costa Rica thinks?!

    No one voted for her, and definitely no Australian election was held that I can remember, where she was a candidate for even senior Brownie of the Akela pack.

  92. Roger
    #2882327, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Why on earth do we care what some old lady from Costa Rica thinks?!

    The thing is it’s not just her crazy opinion, dot.

    Phasing out meat for the plebs is a topic du jour among the elites on account of the impact of the meat industrial complex on climate change and features regularly on the ABC.

    CSIRO is working on developing insect derived protein for human consumption.

    Woolworths already stocks plant based meat alternatives…in the meat section.

    Before you know it, it will be mainstream.

  93. struth
    #2882328, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:32 am

    I believe it’s now way beyond time to get personal.

    To name and out those doing the damage.
    Those who are working in their own bureaucratic luxury havens and pulled kicking and screaming from their lairs and endlessly mocked.

    Gutterres should be made a household name for the dumb, poisonous pelican he is.

    These peasant minded corrupticians need to own what they are doing and be exposed.

    The French are aiming their frustration at just one man.
    Of course his whole politically elite Establishment is just as corrupt as Macron, but generalising won’t get it done.
    Aim personally at their leaders and expose them.

  94. Dr Faustus
    #2882329, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Turnbull challenged to give evidence at Senate inquiry into $444m reef grant

    Turnbull snorks, and throws the DoEE under the bus:

    “As to why the GBRF was recommended by the Department of the Environment and Energy (as opposed to another organisation) you should inquire of the department,” he wrote.

    All talk, no trousers.

  95. Peter Campion
    #2882330, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Cats, I have a question.

    My regional daily newspaper is drifting ever further left, even as Sky News on FTA TV is being increasingly noticed by the proles.
    It gets harder and harder to get sceptical views into the letters column – space for which has been steadily reduced from a double-page spread to just three or four short letter a day.
    When I try and educate young journos by copying them in on letters submissions that point out their errors they blacklist me entirely.
    For example, here’s a letter submitted on 28/11…

    The Editor

    On Thursday 22/11 the Cairns Post had a red-hot go at predicting early summer temperatures.

    Let’s check the score using Cairns Post prediction versus BoM’s maximum temp (T-Max): Thursday 34(32); Friday 34(32); Saturday 34(32); Sunday 36(36); Monday 36(43); Tuesday 37(42)

    Of these six very short-term predictions, only one was correct.

    On Monday 26/11 the Cairns Post revised its predictions. Let’s check that score: Monday 39(43); Tuesday 38(42); Wednesday 35(41)

    Of these three very short-term predictions, none were correct.

    Nobody can predict complex cyclical weather and climate systems with accuracy; not tomorrow’s weather and definitely not the climate in 82 years’ time.

    Those who claim they can are completely full of, er, plant food.

    By the way, that excess heat was removed on 26-27-28/11 by tropical thunderstorms – nature’s own automatic thermostats.

    If it stays hot a cyclone will come to suck the heat away. That’s why Earth cannot, ever, overheat.

    (149 words)
    Peter Campion

    The letter didn’t get printed but the weather stayed hot until yesterday when the system formerly known as Cyclone Owen drifted over Cairns. Now it is cool for this time of year.
    Now to my question….

    Should I rub the journos’ noses in it and be blacklisted for longer?
    Or should I just hope they haven’t purged it from their short-term memories?

  96. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2882332, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:38 am

    No international agreement or controlling body should be legally recognised as law unless pssed by referendum And having a 75 per cent majority in favour . All laws passed without such referenda are null and void . VIVE LES GILETS JAUNES . VIVE LA REVOLUTION DU DROIT !

  98. struth
    #2882334, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Phasing out meat for the plebs is a topic du jour among the elites on account of the impact of the meat industrial complex on climate change and features regularly on the ABC.

    Not exactly right, but close.

    It’s the topic of the day because it’s the next move by the socialist UN Paris agreement in the phase out of the west.
    It’s of no coincidence that this is being brought up now.
    We are just about to sign our agriculture over to the UN, who want us to cull our herds (to reduce cow farts, seriously).
    There is very good reason why this has been building over the last few months.
    It’s no conspiracy theory to say our education system, our councils and government may as well be employed by the UN.
    It’s their boss, while we pay the costs.
    If the Australian government want to follow the decree of the UN, (besides it being traitorous), let them pay.

  99. .
    #2882335, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:42 am

    This can’t possible be right, can it?

    https://www.nova969.com.au/you/can-you-guess-who-much-average-australian-wedding-costs

    My Wedding dot Com have asked over 1000 engaged or recently married women to complete their biannual Cost of Love survey, revealing the average cost of weddings – and let me tell you, to say they’re at an all-time high would be an understatement!

    Australian couples are currently spending an average of $90,128 to tie the knot, double the average in the last decade and up four per cent on the last two years.

    While so many people are probably sitting looking at their screens with their jaws on the ground, you might also be surprised to find out that that figure is 75 per cent of what the average Australian couple’s income is. Not only that, but it’s $30,000 more than the average personal income in Australia.

    Surely it is skewed by people who can afford to buy bridal magazines and the likes of the Packers etc?

  100. Rae
    #2882336, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Further, under international law, asylum must be sought in the first safe country. Traversing other safe countries is illegal.

    Totally correct.

    Nope. But I’m not surprised that you have said so.

  101. John Constantine
    #2882337, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Didn’t watch Landline on sunday, but their ABC desperately advertised it as insect maggots saving the planet.

    Paying their abc a billion dollars a year to lecture the proles to eat more maggots is Our Strength.

    Comrades.

  102. mh
    #2882338, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:44 am

    jupes
    #2882333, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:39 am
    Marsh 50!

    So he makes his runs when it does not matter. Should never play for Australia again.

  103. struth
    #2882339, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Should I rub the journos’ noses in it and be blacklisted for longer?
    Or should I just hope they haven’t purged it from their short-term memories?

    Yes, but not by using the means of publication they control.
    You won’t get anywhere.
    Head to any competing publication, radio etc, to talk about them.

  104. Senile Old Guy
    #2882340, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:45 am

    The only thing that stopped the boats was a democratically elected government enforcing it’s sovereignty.

    I agree entirely, although some here seem to think I am saying the opposite.

  105. jupes
    #2882341, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:45 am

    So he makes his runs when it does not matter.

    So winning a test match doesn’t matter? Who knew?

  106. Diogenes
    #2882343, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Probably the old 38 Class engine on the Newcastle Flyer. Coming back from the 175th anniversary of the South Maitland Railway.

    You sound like the NBN news last night. It had me confused, and I consider myself to be very well educated on the old colliery railways of Newcastle . The celebrations were for the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the South Maitland Railway when the old AACoy/Aberdare Railway and East Great Coal Coy merged their railway interests. At least I finally got (close) to Cessnock by rail on Saturday (managed to blag myself onto a guards van for a trip on the old J&A Brown railway from Hexham to Stockrington Colliery in the 70s, but never managed the same on the SMR).

    At least they got the loco right , as 3801 is still having its boiler rebuilt at Goulburn and 3820 and 3830 are still static exhibits and 3813 is still in pieces at Dorrigo.

    (sorry the inner railfan in me is breaking out ! – Been away from trains for too long – got back on Friday after 2 weeks on a big white shup going around UnZud)

  108. Roger
    #2882345, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Should I rub the journos’ noses in it and be blacklisted for longer?

    Keep hitting them ’round the head with facts, Peter. Eventually you may get through.

    Meantime, do the free local papers still exist & run letters to the editor pages?

    I remember some long running debates hosted by an enlightened editor in my one time local some years ago.

  109. Boambee John
    #2882346, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:50 am

    struth

    Aim personally at their leaders and expose them.

    One of Alinsky’s Tules for Radicals iirc.

    They are good instructions for anti-establishment campaigners such as found here at the Cat (except for m0nty, he is a lackey of the fascist left establishment).

  110. struth
    #2882348, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:51 am

    I agree entirely, although some here seem to think I am saying the opposite.

    Sorry if you werer being sarcastic.
    I’m only half paying attention to the cat this morning.
    Everyone wants a piece of me in this house this morning, and I’m just waiting on a phone call so as to write an invoice, then I’m gone.

  111. hzhousewife
    #2882349, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Didn’t watch Landline on sunday, but their ABC desperately advertised it as insect maggots saving the planet.

    It was a repeat from earlier in the year – one of “the best” aired for a second time over the summer. I was amused that the maggot “farmer” lives in suburban Canberra – I wonder how her business going, really.

  112. Diogenes
    #2882350, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Surely it is skewed by people who can afford to buy bridal magazines and the likes of the Packers etc?

    Nope – no 1 sons wedding was extremely pared back and still cost him 20 k. His best ‘woman’s ‘ wedding cost a smidge under 100k (Son had a girl as best ‘man’, and his bride had a ‘gentleman of honour’ – both were oldest friends from primary school) . He was married on a Sunday, to save costs, and because it was raining , the couple that were married the previous day , allowed them to use their marquee for free, which alone cost more than No1 son’s whole wedding

  113. Peter Campion
    #2882351, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Head to any competing publication, radio etc, to talk about them.

    The Cairns AM radio station has a conservative morning talk-back host. If I have a letter in the paper he invariably reads it out, as he does with my texts. I used to ring in sometimes and other times he’d ring me. But since a few months ago the station’s greenie gatekeeper won’t let me on air – ever.

    Even when the talk-back host reads my letters I’m not allowed to speak with him about that letter because, according to the green-blocker, “people aren’t interested”.

  114. hzhousewife
    #2882352, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Meantime, do the free local papers still exist & run letters to the editor pages?

    The one in our town died a death when advertising shifted to Gumtree.

  115. Sinclair Davidson
    #2882353, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Thanks for the birthday wishes.

    Tom – I have spent the last week in Hong Kong. Today I’m getting on a cruise ship for another 10 days.

  116. struth
    #2882354, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:55 am

    His best ‘woman’s ‘ wedding cost a smidge under 100k

    Need their arses kicked.

  117. .
    #2882355, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:57 am

    His best ‘woman’s ‘ wedding cost a smidge under 100k

    I can’t even.

    Mind blown.

  118. struth
    #2882356, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Just quickly if you can Sinclair.
    How is Hong Kong going these days with encroaching communism?
    Have you noticed much change from any previous visits?

  119. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2882357, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:57 am

    It gets harder and harder to get sceptical views into the letters column – space for which has been steadily reduced from a double-page spread to just three or four short letter a day.

    They’re scratching to save a single sheet of newsprint. It’s that bad. People like reading the letters to the editor in the paper. It’s also cheap in terms of journo effort.

    But letting the proles say what they think would subvert the inevitable victory of the proletariat, so they can’t let the proles into print.

    Sounds like it won’t be long until the Cairns Post will be another unread electronic rag.

  120. Peter Campion
    #2882358, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Meantime, do the free local papers still exist & run letters to the editor pages?

    Yes, Roger, they do. I get a reasonable run there and have ongoing skirmishes with local greentards that have been running for five years.
    Sadly, there’s only the one daily paper – other than the Courier Mail, which has a lot of duplication with the Cairns Post.
    I console myself that a lot of bullets are wasted in any war and I’ve just got to keep reloading and firing…

  121. struth
    #2882359, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Even when the talk-back host reads my letters I’m not allowed to speak with him about that letter because, according to the green-blocker, “people aren’t interested”.

    Then why read the letter when ratings matter?

  122. stackja
    #2882360, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:58 am

    hzhousewife
    #2882352, posted on December 10, 2018 at 11:53 am
    Meantime, do the free local papers still exist & run letters to the editor pages?

    The one in our town died a death when advertising shifted to Gumtree.

    TWT Online Ryde NSW

  123. RobK
    #2882361, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Should I rub the journos’ noses in it and be blacklisted for longer?
    Or should I just hope they haven’t purged it from their short-term memories?
    You are doing gods work Peter. Im no expert in these matters but since you asked: keeping the topics on a rotation may be the answer to have an effect over the long run. A steady erroding dripping may wear them down. Belting about the ears will cause a defensive response, probably no platform.

  124. struth
    #2882362, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    I console myself that a lot of bullets are wasted in any war and I’ve just got to keep reloading and firing…

    If I may…
    Above I said it’s time to get personal.

    Trump has shown us the way(peace be upon him)

    Get tactical.
    Pick out the main problem person you wish to have a go out.
    Say nothing derogatory or actionable, but go to town on them, or indeed a business.
    They will attempt to defend themselves.
    Free publicity, and then escalate and don’t back down.
    It’s just how far you want to take it and how good your security is.

  125. Peter Campion
    #2882364, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Then why read the letter when ratings matter?

    That’s the guts of it, ay, Struth? People love what I write in the papers and say on the radio. Everywhere I go there’s approval – more-so now that I’m recognisable as Baanyard’s cranky new father-in-law.
    Yet the paper is running itself into the ground – I don’t want it do die, I’ve been contributing letters since I was 14!
    The AM radio station keeps cutting its advertising rates because its advertisers are leaving in droves – but its manager won’t respond to my emails and the greenblocker says he’s acting in accordance with his instructions.
    It defies belief…

    People like reading the letters to the editor in the paper.

    Exactly, Bruce. Their own survey found a large percentage of readers head straight to the letters page.
    It’s like they’ll inflict their beliefs on us or they’ll go broke trying…
    The Gen 3 Mudrock effect?

  126. .
    #2882365, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Forget the old lady from Costa Rica

    Speaking of demented old bats that want to remake the world in their own demented vision, these fracking EDO cats want the environmental assessments for Australian coal mines to include consideration of global inter generational equity.

    https://www.edonsw.org.au/climate_change_legal_challenge_wallarah2

    My problem with that is as follows –

    Total man made emissions are 26.4 gigatons
    Total natural emissions are 770 gigatons

    Coal is only a fraction of total man-made emissions

    This mine will contribute 0.00057% of the total global coal output.

    Based on the total numbers, how on earth does the Mine not win this on a summary judgement?

    Motion granted?

  127. Senile Old Guy
    #2882366, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Sorry if you were being sarcastic.

    I wasn’t but on the tablet, I have to be brief. Writing at length, when this thing could reboot at any time is a bad idea.

  129. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2882368, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Sadly, there’s only the one daily paper

    I gave up looking at the Newcastle Herald website a while ago, since it was going even further left (it’s Fairfax). The interesting thing is my impression from walking at dawn around my suburb is the locals are increasingly getting the Daily Telegraph instead of the Ncl Herald, even though the DT is Sydney centred. I never ever see a home delivered copy of the SMH on the lawns, but lots of Teles.

  130. mh
    #2882369, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Shaun Marsh, just not good enough.

  131. Rae
    #2882370, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Probably the old 38 Class engine on the Newcastle Flyer. Coming back from the 175th anniversary of the South Maitland Railway.

    You sound like the NBN news last night. It had me confused, and I consider myself to be very well educated on the old colliery railways of Newcastle . The celebrations were for the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the South Maitland Railway when the old AACoy/Aberdare Railway and East Great Coal Coy merged their railway interests.

    South Maitland Railways 100 & 125 Year Anniversary

    South Maitland Railways Pty Limited (SMR) are holding an event on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th December 2018 at our East Greta Junction (EGJ) yard in Telarah. We are celebrating the 125 Year Anniversary of the running of the first train (9 December 1893) and the 100 Year Anniversary of the incorporation of South Maitland Railways Ltd (22 November 1918).

    My bad. 175 should have been 125.

  132. struth
    #2882371, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Don’t have a go a warmist policies.
    Attach a person to those policies.
    Make them own it.

    Anyway, just my thoughts.

    I found the left crumbled in front of the convoy.
    We one in so many ways, no matter what people said, and we were threatened with a war from everyone from cyclists to Uni students when we got to Canberra.
    One hippy thowing eggs and a coupla UNI students shivering with Avatar paint on their bodies being filmed by a media who wouldn’t put their cameras on us.

    We can win and win easily.
    We just have to want it.
    We don’t have to fight.
    We just have to let it be known we will.
    The left are lethargic, lazy shits in reality and don’t protest without being paid.
    God I hate the bastards.
    Can you tell?
    Tell me if I’m wrong.
    The UN may be a gathering of nations that has been taken over by leftism and Islam.
    We know this.
    The average Punter knows SFA about the UN other than it seems to be a group of nations unfairly targeting Australia.
    Now Gutterres leads the UN, and is easily Googled.
    He is a socialist who wants to rule the world.
    Basically a living Doctor No.

    It can’t be denied and is there for the basic punter to see.
    He is the guy that should be attacked, even though there are plenty in the UN who agree with him.
    He runs the show.
    He was the guy that brought on the immigration bullshit, as that is what he was in charge of previously.
    He rolls his “Rs” like any evil Boris does in the movies.
    A perfect bloke to pull the piss out of.
    It should always be called “Guttere’s UN” etc.

    Just my thoughts.
    We need to do the same with education here.

    The left attack people not policies.
    We must do the same.

    It’s the biggest let down so far to the program Outsiders that they don’t use this tactic when speaking about UN agreements.

  133. Peter Campion
    #2882372, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Get tactical.
    Pick out the main problem person you wish to have a go out.

    Yeah, I hear you, Struth – Alinsky’s rule 13. I’ve been using most – but not all – of Alinsky’s rules.
    Sadly, the target that springs immediately to mind is the dripping wet Wozza Entsch from the SFLNP.
    Our only other federal rep is BobKat…

  134. Diogenes
    #2882373, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Dot,

    Wallarah 2 will make a substantial contribution to greenhouse gas emissions – 264+ million tonnes of CO2 over the 28 year life of the mine.

    The approval process has been going for 15 years !

    Had an interesting discussion with one of the local frighbats trying to get signatures for an ‘anti’ petition at the local shopping centre… she wanted to PREVENT coal mining in the CC LGA, ie stop it beginning. I asked how long she had lived in the area she says @ 5 years. I digs out my phone & get up the Mines Subsidence Board maps for the district roughly bounded by Lake Munmorah & the Entrance. She was horrified to discover that from Colongra Colliery (near rteh power station) everything out to, and including the Lakehaven Shopping Centre had ALREADY been mined – even a few km out to sea, and under both Budgewoi Lake & Lake Munmorah and into under Tuggerah Lake as well. She nearly fainted when I showed her the map of the Dooralong Valley.

  135. Notafan
    #2882374, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Christiana Figueres, the former United Nations official responsible for the 2015 Paris climate agreement, has a startling vision for restaurants of the future: Anyone who wants a steak should be banished.

    Figueres

    I’m really looking forward to Figueres banishing Eid too

    Good luck with that; luv

  136. Peter Campion
    #2882375, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Now Gutterres leads the UN, and is easily Googled.
    He is a socialist who wants to rule the world.
    Basically a living Doctor No.

    It can’t be denied and is there for the basic punter to see.
    He is the guy that should be attacked, even though there are plenty in the UN who agree with him.

    Good idea, Struth, I’ll use that.
    This is why I love the Cat – the inspiration, the ideas, the intelligence and the humour.

    Anyway, here’s today’s submission sent this morning…

    The Editor

    Our kids are taught “coal is bad” because it “emits carbon” which “traps heat in the atmosphere” which “warms the ocean” and “kills the reef”.

    This claim depends on warmer air being able to heat cooler water; if it can’t, the whole yarn falls over.

    So let’s test it with an experiment; we’ll need a bathroom with a bath and a heater.

    Part one: fill bath with cold water; turn heater on; shut door. An hour later we observe warm air and cold water.

    Two hours, six hours, twelve hours later – warm air, cold water.

    Part two: fill bath with hot water; leave heater off; shut door. In minutes we observe warm air, which only cools as the water does.

    Therefore – coal cannot and does not kill the reef.

    Scientists, teachers – please stop teaching UN-mandated wrongology and stop politicising our children.

    You’re damaging our sciences, our economy and our culture.

    (150 words)
    Peter Campion

  137. Notafan
    #2882376, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    The only thing that stopped the boats was a democratically elected government enforcing it’s sovereignty.

    Hang on a second, didn’t you say just a couple of days ago that Abbott had only ‘paused’ the boats?

    As though he had control over future Australia governments or something?

  138. .
    #2882379, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    The approval process has been going for 15 years !

    This is bloody insane.

  139. RobK
    #2882380, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Good idea, Struth, I’ll use that.
    Educating some of the masses about Maurice Strong and his associations may be able to be rolled into that for general interest.

  140. Rae
    #2882381, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Didn’t watch Landline on sunday, but their ABC desperately advertised it as insect maggots saving the planet.

    It was a repeat from earlier in the year – one of “the best” aired for a second time over the summer. I was amused that the maggot “farmer” lives in suburban Canberra – I wonder how her business going, really.

    Was an interesting episode. Entomologist and food scientist. Thought she said she, and others, are exporting into the Asian market. Not much demand in Australia yet.

  141. Diogenes
    #2882382, posted on December 10, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    This is bloody insane.

    What is worse is most of the mining will be done in the seam that is under already mined seams

    https://www.lakesmail.com.au/story/5590505/deepest-mining-dive-wallarah-2-under-intense-scrutiny/

