The mirage of lower renewable energy driven electricity prices

Josh Frydenberg claimed the last week in Parliament was a poor one for the opposition and the triumph for the government. He made mention of the Opposition’s inability to get Peter Dutton and its failure to deliver its preferred outcomes regarding Manus Island detainees.
He also mentioned as a success the government’s energy policy proposals. One such proposal, the “Prohibiting Market Misconduct Bill 2018”, was clearly not a success for the government. The proposal was referred to the Senate for investigation and cannot emerge from that process until the least April of next year.
Wrapped in the normal cautious verbiage about “last resort” measures, the Bill is a desperate attempt to see electricity prices reduced before the next election. To do so it forces retailers to reduce their prices and generators to ensure they operate their businesses “fairly”. With thirty odd retailers around the nation and dozens of differently owned generators, the electricity market is just about the least susceptible to the monopoly activities against which these measures were targeted. The provisions would allow the government to have the ACCC examine suspect behaviour which could result in fines of $10 million or divestiture. Divestiture is clearly aimed at AGL’s Liddell Power Station.
Among the media outlets criticising the bill was the AFR. Ben Potter assailed it as ‘socialist’. The AFR had previously not opposed the carbon tax, renewable subsidies or the NEG all of which involved the expropriation of fossil fuel generator investments. It could be that such epithets are reserved for actions against industries that do not meet the PC test!
The government’s nightmare is that its promised fall in prices will not materialise. And such fears are justified. Notwithstanding the chimeric bonanza of ever cheapening supplies of wind and solar, wholesale prices remain at double those that prevailed prior to the impact of subsidised renewables destroying the competitive market that had been developed.
And there was no sign of Australia’s supposed solar induced competitive advantage officials and lobbyists alike had promised (in fact Australia enjoys no such advantage except in the remote interior).
In addition to these wholesale costs, the market manager feels obliged to incur other costs for frequency control and system strength to compensate for the inadequacies of renewable energy in providing these essential components of a stable supply. These include compensation to gas generators in South Australia which, due to the inherent deficiencies of wind and solar, are forced to stay on-line against their wishes; such “directions” operate around 40 per cent of the time. Origin Energy maintained that the prospects of forced divestment and price controls had caused it to shelve plans for an expansion of its Quarantine gas generator in South Australia but that program would face far greater deterrence from being subject to de facto control by the market operator.
In the medium future Origin indicated a pause in its contracting for new wind as a result of the fall in the subsidy price expected from 2020. The current subsidy of over $60 per MWh (as a point of reference the total electricity price averaged $40 per MWh three years ago) falls to under $20 on the forward market for 2021/2. At that point the forward price for baseload power also shows a fall, from the current $90 per MWh to $65. But wind, aside from the costs it is able to “socialise”, needs to have firming contracts, costing maybe $30 per MWh. Such firmness would be mandatory under the reliability arm of the foundering National Energy Guarantee but would also be insisted upon by retailers in the absence of such statutory requirements.
Someone ostensibly less concerned about the effect of high prices is Sanjeev Gupta who, with the PM, the Leader of the Opposition and the SA Premier, has just announced a 10 million ton a year steel mill for Wyalla based on renewable power and financed by those ever-compliant Chinese (after, of course ,a $40 million feasibility study)! That’s twice the current Australian output. It is unclear who is supplying the power and how much it costs. But one bonus for the existing facility is promised anti-dumping action and government purchasing preferences, thereby raising all Australian steel prices!
Desperate politicians happily provide high priced protection for the favourable media publicity on the back of a mirage of future prosperity.
This steel mill is an interesting but complex situation especially with protection thrown in. No doubt scale is paramount. I’m unable to read the linked article but i understand the facility will be augmented by solar at least. Heat scavanging to coincide with electricity peaks, perhaps. There’s carbon being consumed and output optimised. Given enough subsidies it might all work.
As to getting the price down before the election; i think you are right. That horse has bolted and the dog wont run.
Its the subsidies and the ever increasing hiden cost of ramping up RE and its enabling support framework. It seems they are locked into a death spiral. Backing out now wont be cheap but not as dear as continuing with RET. Letting the RET wither on the vine with no renewal maybe a middle-ground option if only a change in government would do the same. Im not convinced they would.
Neither party has the guts to talk about RET … the media won’t ask questions, it’s a black hole topic. Somehow this has remained off the radar for a decade or more and strangely enough it seems impossible to get anyone to even notice.
Remove all subsidies and price control; wind up all regulators except safety; allow all forms including nuclear to enter the mix; adopt a quasi zone balance scheme as with telecommunications and see how it unfolds. If the market wants a feed in disruptive supply let it pay the price. In the meantime, let the consumer have
DIRECT access to the imperfect market.
Ian,
Agreed. It shouldn’t be very hard (but for the posturing) and the “emmissions” would be reduced painlessly.
Frydenberg is wedded to the green illusion that the cost of renewable energy does not, anytime, include the cost of new transmission line connections (“network costs”), frequency/voltage stabilization costs (“grid costs”), or back-up generation standby costs for when renewables dont contribute (just other generation costs). He also will not openly discuss the massive cross-subsides consumers are providing to renewables.
With this view, he has always missed the clear economics of renewables, as did Turnbull who was ideologically committed to renewables at any cost.
The green movement is more about a. Marxism vis a vis big business bashing b. the simplistic Eden myth that William Blake wrote about, but also a deep green anti-civilisational, coercive back to the land movement, much more so than anything to do with actual conservation.
So global warmists have finally got it right in their predictions of imminent catastrophe! Except the catastrophe is not in the climate. It is in the economy, industry, power supply and reliability and in household incomes.
How can renewables ever be cheaper when they have to be subsidised and cannot guarentee a 24/ 7 supply ?
So all this talk praising it it is rubbish lies it is not done to save the planet its a globalist political weapon to steal taxpayers and consumers money while destroying the West where opposition to global fascism is likely to come from ,impoverished people are easier to control .
If renewables need back up,use the backup and scrap the subsidised scammers .simple who need two if one is interrmittent
