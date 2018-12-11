David Leyonhjelm on a lower tax bill

Limit government to what we need it for, and we will all save thousands of dollars in tax.
If the government only got involved in the provision of services that the private sector is not well suited to provide, like national defence, criminal justice and the regulation of air quality, government spending would be no more than half of current levels. I have obtained costings from the Parliamentary Budget Office confirming this, which are available on their website.
If government spending was halved, this would allow taxes to be almost halved as well, leaving a modest surplus to pay down the Government’s appalling debt.
I recently introduced a bill to show just what a near halving of the Commonwealth tax take would involve, and how it could be done.
First, we should reduce income tax to a flat rate of 20 per cent while lifting the tax-free threshold to $40,000. This would save a typical worker on around $55,000 more than $6,000 a year and reduce the tax system’s disincentive for income-earning.
Those earning $200,000 would still pay $32,000 in tax, compared to a current tax bill of more than $67,000.
We should reduce the company tax rate to 20 per cent. This would help secure ongoing foreign investment that is so important for employment and wage growth. The alignment of personal and company tax rates would also simplify the tax system, which would reduce the need for so many tax agents, lawyers and bureaucrats.
We should abolish fuel tax. This would deliver motorists dollar-a-litre fuel for the first time in decades. And we should abolish the luxury car tax, which protects a car industry that no longer exists.
We should abolish alcohol tax. This would save around 75 cents on a can or pot of beer, and around $25 on a bottle of spirits. Low levels of alcohol consumption are not harmful, while the harms that arise from higher levels of consumption primarily fall on the drinker. It is not the role of government to prevent us from harming ourselves; at most, alcohol policy should focus on public education, discouragement of under-age drinking and the rigorous enforcement of regulations that prevent and punish anti-social behaviour.
We should abolish tobacco tax too. This would save around $20 from a pack of cigarettes, boosting the budgets of some of the poorest and most disadvantaged Australians who are also being denied proven quitting options like nicotine e-cigarettes.
Many smokers already save the budget billions by dying early after a relatively short period of morbidity, while elderly non-smokers spend decades on the age pension, in subsidised aged care and in the public health system. It’s quite unfair that we ask smokers to boost the budget twice by also paying among the highest tobacco taxes in the world.
We should abolish import tariffs. Australia continues to have an ad hoc array of import tariffs, on foodstuffs such as margarine, dairy spreads, pasta, bulgur, almonds, strawberries, maple syrup, biscuits and ham, and on a flotsam of items such as umbrellas, guitars, drums, calendars, towels, granite, sandstone, steel and cars. These hidden tariffs amount to big brother fiddling with our decisions on what to buy, for no reason whatsoever.
We should also abolish the passenger movement charge, which is one of the most expensive departure taxes in the world. It has no relation to the costs of government customs operations and applies as much to business people and foreign tourists as it does to Australians holidaying in Bali or across the ditch.
Each of these tax cuts is included in the Lower Tax Bill 2018 I introduced to the Senate last week. The bill is not likely to pass in the couple of weeks of parliamentary sittings before the next election but, for each tax cut detailed in the bill, it allows us to ask the major parties: why not? Why should drinkers pay so much tax? And smokers? And tourists? And motorists? And wage earners? And shoppers? In other words, most of us.
I have arranged for the Senate Economics Committee to hold an inquiry into the Lower Tax Bill 2018 over the final months of this parliamentary term.
Perhaps the major parties will explain to us in submissions to this inquiry why Australians from all walks of life need to pay as much tax as they are paying now.
But I’m not holding my breath for such an explanation. You can’t justify the unjustifiable.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
It’s just common sense, which is not only uncommon in the ACT, but non-existent.
Great work David, so I expect intentional non-reporting by the uniparty-allied mainstream media.
Great work.
Could you also announce all the stupid payments made by our federal government?
That would help your cause.
Start with politicians’ total salary package. I’m sure it’s closer to $300,000 p.a. than the oft-reported salary of $200,000.
well done that man….!
unfortunately, once you put taxpayer-funded medical care on the cards, it certainly is in the government’s interest to prevent you harming yourself.
Definitely on the right track. Imagine the productivity boost from an army of chair polishers unleashed into the workforce…….there will be some time for adjustments required.
No.
Every single person should feel the pain of paying taxes, regardless of income. It doesn’t matter if it’s 1% or $1, everyone should contribute.
There are already a bucket load of people who pay no net tax and you want to add more?
Said people also end up, via Thieve and Bribe (aka tax and welfare), better off than those working or working full-time. And those who contribute nothing are also some of the biggest users of services, especially health where they consume 80% of resources. You just raise a whole new bunch of irresponsible parasites and we want people to dislike and distrust Big Government, not see it as benevolent.
Have you heard of the GST?
Income tax dot. People generally don’t see GST as a tax, they think it’s a tax on the product. Likewise other taxes, they think tobacco tax goes to pay for lung cancer treatment.
Income tax is the direct theft of your hard work, people feel that.
Once a year, we hold a referendum and each Australian writes down a suitable per-capita figure that they believe to be reasonable for government spending.
We collect the numbers, and pick the median number, multiply by the number of Australians and that’s the amount that government is allowed to spend that year. If they go over then spending stops for the remainder of the year and we start again next year.
I agree entirely with your proposal to reduce taxes and expenditure.
I don’t, however, agree about dropping tax on gambling, alcohol and smoking – mainly because I don’t agree that these taxes are unfair.
These taxes are all avoidable – they are, in essence, voluntary contributions to to tax coffers. Both gambling and smoking positively harm the individual participating and offer no compensating benefit (except simple pleasure, I guess…but the truth is you can choose/learn to take your pleasure in other ways) so the price signal is not a bad thing in and of itself – the taxes are not sufficiently penal to amount to prohibition (not by a good margin or there’d be far fewer gamblers/smokers).
The alcohol tax is not quite the same in that both harm and benefit accrue to the participant and, arguably, you can participate to your overall practical advantage…but, still, there is no need to pay the tax (you can brew your own wine & beer legally…and, while illegal, it would be next to impossible to enforce a ban on distillation for personal consumption).
So voluntary taxes…and I’m strongly in favour of taxing the stupid – every dollar they pay is one that does not need to be amputated from my wallet. Leave these taxes and reduce one or more of the involuntary taxes in a zero sum move.
Angus Black
#2883184, posted on December 11, 2018 at 2:10 pm
What things do you like?
How about we tax them?
Maybe we should have your health assessed, prescribe a program of diet and exercise for you and tax you for every deviation from it.
It would be “voluntary” because you’d be at liberty to adhere rigidly to the program, and any tax would be imposed only on acts or omission that are harmful.
After you’ve personally been subjected to that regime for a decade or so your opinion on the issue would be an informed one.
Um?
Tobacco excise is over 1075 AUD per kg. This is just Marxist lunacy.
Income tax is also ‘voluntary’. One can choose not to work.
Just sayin’
Angus;
What you agree with is other people being taxed to subsidise your tax relief.
Or are you just shit stirring?
Good stuff. Can you provide some details on the spenfing vuts you intend? I think you have done this before but a gollow up would be worthwhile.
David Leyonhjelm is the only politician in Australia advocating a reduction in the size of government.
The Liberals have been on the Big Government bandwagon for years.
On second thoughts i tend to agree mr rusty. Everyone should have some skin in the game. In some countries they even tax a state provided dole. Part of the problem with our system is that many pay no net tax. Perhaps a higher gst with lower personal tax?
Libertarians would be a lot more popular if they focused on tax and spending, instead of standing up for druggies and doctors that want to kill their patients.
Yes everyone should have some skin in the game. Here is how you do it.
Every transfer payment, be it age pension, unemployment benefit, any payments for children, disability etc etc, ALL TRANSFER PAYMENTS should be (in the first instance) taxed at 30% and increased by an equivalent amount so that the nett payment is the same as before, effectively an accounting exercise. STAY WITH ME HERE PLEASE.
Now everyone has skin in the game. Next….
NOW propose those tax cuts. Labor and the greens couldn’t possibly oppose an increase to those on welfare benefits. It would be political suicide. EVERYONE BENEFITS.
next…..
Increase GST to 15% and broaden it.
Reduce personal and company taxes as David L suggests.
Reduce taxes on welfare transfers to 20% as well
Watch the economy boom and GDP hit 4% plus.
Watch the extra revenue roll into govt coffers.
There are other things that can and should be done, like getting states to compete against each other like they used, so that Australians have a place to escape to if their state govts stuff up. No difference where you live at mo. This was the worst thing that Hawke/Keating did, reduce competition among the states.
But all that for another time.
You’re the best, David L
A good start would be to ban politicians from using the word “invest” when what they mean is “spend” – the pretense that all government spending, now matter how wasteful, ineffective and craven in its purpose is “investment” (with all the positive connotations of that word) is shamelessly dishonest.