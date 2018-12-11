In the street with the yellow jackets

On the spot report. As you would expect the radical left is there doing what they do best fouling everything they touch with violence and destruction.
It is the ordinary folk on the march!
CFACT used the weekend break at COP 24, the UN climate conference in Poland, to head to France to do some research. After interviewing many gilets jaunes (yellow vests), and observing their demonstrations, CFACT can report that the streets belong not to the government, nor to the police, but to the men, women and children in the yellow vests. Moreover, contrary to what you may have seen in the media, in their hearts, the police are with the protestors.
The demonstrators are in fact the friends, neighbors and families of the police arrayed against them. Except in extreme cases, the police are standing aside and leaving the gilet jaunes in charge.
to the barricades!
I read last night a comment in an article on the UN immigration BS by James Dellingpole saying “There’s a clue as to how toxic this compact is: when even a country as emasculated and politically correct as Australia finds it too much to swallow.”
my point being, that we’re now known as such, and can be dismissed so easily as ineffective in the world order
there was a time when Ausrtalians were bronzed and cared little about the world, now we strive to lead the surrender to popular froth and bubble
can you even imagine for a moment what would happen if someone, anyone tried to organise a protest as in France right now .. the left fascists would be out in force to stop you
we need a war, or an extreme event to refocus our values
but that’s just me ..
Revolutionaries have to have a centralized agenda. Either it’s open, or it isn’t. But there is always a centralized agenda with every revolutionary movement. Every revolutionary always thinks his revolution is going to be the last one. Every revolutionary thinks that when he gets in control of the hierarchical chain of command, things are going to be different. Yes, they will be different. There will be a different set of looters skimming off the productivity of the victims.
The open source revolution is going to decentralize more of the world. Decentralization is not going to lead to revolution. Decentralization is going to lead to secession. I mean secession in Gandhi’s way. I mean the withdrawal of support. You don’t take up arms against the state; you simply refuse to cooperate with the state. You make it more expensive for the state to tyrannize you.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/12619.cfm
It’s the revolution that France needs. Migrants can riot and destroy with impunity, French citizens are treated like criminals.
Aux armes, citoyens
Formez vos bataillons!
When the labor left are elected into government next year, this will be Shorten’s ‘Macon’ test. Will Shorten have the nous to put an end to the climate change scam and pull Australia back from the abyss or will he run over the edge, dragging the Australia’s economic future with him and watching a decade long recession smash the public?
I really hope this report is true of the majority of the yellow vests, Rafe.
Their shorten will sin tax yellow jackets.
Craig, Shorton Brains has no choice if he’s in coalition with the greens, over the edge with the lemmings is guaranteed!
Why are UN flagged tanks being used against the yellow vested ones?????
Nip revolutions in the bud – restrict sales of yellow vests.
Egypt is way ahead on this.
Simple, really.
In my dreams, this signals the end of the EU, Britain won’t have to exit because there will be no EU to exit from, then the sovereign European countries can start on the UN.
Bloody hell, even revolutions are totally gay these days.
We’ve got fluorescent yellow v light blue.
In the past it was a solid bloody colour, like red or blue with a decent symbol.
And people had scythes and torches and pitchforks, this lot are waving bloody cell phones around.
The left have poofterised everything so badly that overthrowing the nonces is like watching a Mardi Gras mass tantrum.
When the Canucks take down CasTrodeau they’ll probably roll him in maple syrup and glitter and post the pics on Instagram.
Back when we were British you mean?
Brilliant Idea, Mr Rusty;
Roll Shorten in vegemite and glitter!
Liberty quote from Billie?
“there was a time when Australians were bronzed and cared little about the world, now we strive to lead the surrender to popular froth and bubble”
Exactly what I thought.
Winston Smith ,now that Vegemite is Australian owned you have a good idea there,can we source the glitter locally, if not local use shredded copies of regulations drawn up by the career political maggots.
Fred:
I suppose we could just use finely crushed beer bottle glass and pretend that it’s rubies.
Oh no Winston they might ingest some glass and scour their bowels , heaven forbid? The social implications of crushed glass in a poofs wossisname is horrendous ,innit?Though they would look pretty enough to go to a gay rave. The shredded paper is more humane if they keep away from open flame .
struth, are you there?
I realise that you are less than happy with our hi-visistan culture, but watching the Frogs take their more extreme version and turn it into a symbol of rebellion against oppression is fascinating.
Using hi-vis clothing as a silent protest against our so-called “elites” (and an implicit threat) could start a ball rolling.
Wear hi-vis everywhere, at work, at leisure, shopping. Make it so common it loses its power as a symbol of state oppression, and becomes a symbol of resistance, but one to which the state cannot object, as they mandated its use.
HiViz vs invisible warming.