Hybrid cars, hybrid power systems and free fish in the sea

Someone remind us of the difference in price between standard and hybrid cars. We are putting in place a hybrid power system. Someone explain how that can reduce the cost of hot meals and fresh goods from the coolroom.
I was told at lunch that sun and wind are free. So are the fish in the sea. So how come they charge for them in the shop? On the bright side, when the power fails they will be cheap because the fishmonger will have to give them away or throw them out.
Dont forget the hybrid politicians Rafe the West is rotten with them and they are dangerous and totally incompetent ,is there a myxo to get rid of them .
Hybrid and electric cars will become a government cash cow down the road, a way to milk users of even more taxes than they can with petrol, only it won’t be as obvious as it’s added to the electricity bill.
On that reasoning coal and gas and oil are also free.
Everything is free until you have to dig it up and transport it
Water is free It falls from the sky (mostly) But look at my water bill !
Aren’t we all supposed to have our own personal hovercrafts by now?
IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE THIS WAY: AUSTRALIA’S ENERGY CRISIS, AMERICA’S ENERGY SURPLUS
Why is US energy so inexpensive?
Why is its electricity more reliable and pricing more transparent than Australia’s?
Why are its carbon emissions declining faster relative to Australia?
In this report we answer those questions, clarifying what’s at stake if Australian policymakers do not change course.
And why? In a word: energy. The cost of electricity and gas for large, industrial consumers of energy is simply making Australia uncompetitive.
https://www.ussc.edu.au/analysis/australias-energy-crisis-americas-energy-surplus
There’s a few coincidental advantages of local solar power driving air-conditioning and/or refrigeration:
* If you generate it locally and then consume it locally you have no transport costs.
* You don’t need much energy storage because typically when the sun is shining brightest is when you need the strongest cooling.
* You get a bit of short term energy storage automatically because a cool-room is designed to stay cool.
None of this helps in the transport game though, other than refrigerated transport and even then not the transport part.
At the moment Tel it is 33 degrees and sweltering Very still no cooling breeze . Sun behind clouds How is that solar working out for you?
Electric cars need four times as much copper as standard cars
https://www.bhp.com/our-approach/think-big/copper?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=BrandQ1&utm_content=ImageCard
These Are the Cars That Depreciate Most
https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/buying-maintenance/g23723032/cars-with-high-depreciation/
5. Ford Fusion Energi Hybrid
2. Chevrolet Volt
1. Nissan Leaf
Tel I get that, I am talking about a modern urbanised population. If you are clever and live close to the fish you can catch them with your hands for next to nothing as well!
Rafe,
This whole debate is going nowhere. The Progressive fools just refuse to believe in facts. However I hope the following points serve as a wake up call.
1. SE Queensland has numerous new solar roof panels, government subsidised, just waiting for the next severe hail storm. It will be blamed on Climate Change but it still ‘effs’ their stupidity.
2. 14,000 wind turbines throughout the world stand derelict probably in the windiest locations, no money to remove.
3. Three of the biggest wind farms in California (that bastion of new energy), and these have been built on on migrant bird paths so they are shut off for three months a year. Great so they only work for 30% of the time and are shut off for 25% of the time and the wind does not blow for ???? of the time they can work. It is all BS.
3. Just come from a semi-desert area of Australia where the landholders are doing magnificently because they have ‘dedicated’ their land to ‘carbon capture’. Idiots come every three months and measure the trees and pay the increased carbon BUT the farmers are busy clearing the land not under ‘carbon capture’ – go figure?
4. The ineptitude just goes on and on.
5. There are tales emerging that TRUMP is messing with IPCC minds – now that is good, no that is GREAT!
A modern urbanised fish population? Are you suggesting household aquaria or rising sea levels?
There’s a few coincidental advantages of local solar power driving air-conditioning and/or refrigeration
There are, but most people don’t realize that regular monocrystaline PV cells are rated at 20deg C and drop about 4% power for every 10 deg C increase in panel temperature. On a stinker of a day just when you need it most, your PV array will slump by as much as 25% of its rated power, even in full sun, as the panel temperature goes to around 80 C or so. Especially if there is no circulation behind the panel such as is the case with many roof top mounts. Best PV performance is on a cold clear day.
Can you explain how (relatively small) roof panels system can generate enough power to run the house air conditioning system (refrigerated or evaporative)?