“The people of this country don’t want …”

Full story: PELOSI, SCHUMER PLEAD TO TRUMP: ‘LET’S DEBATE’ BORDER FUNDS ‘IN PRIVATE’. Instead, very public with the best bits in the video above. Might also mention this as well: Pew Survey: Out Of 27 Nations Polled, Zero Want More Immigrants to Move to Their Country and that includes Australia. As for Trump and the Dems, here’s the transcript of the relevant bits on border protection:
TRUMP: “We need border security. People are pouring into our country including terrorists. We have terrorists — we caught 10 terrorists over the last very short period of time. Ten. These are very serious people. Our border agents, all of our law enforcement has been incredible, what they have done, but we caught 10 terrorists. These are people that were looking to do harm. We need the wall. We need — more important than anything, we need border security of which the wall is just a piece. It’s important. Chuck, did you want to say something?”
SCHUMER: “Yes. Here’s what I want to say. We have a lot of disagreements here. ‘The Washington Post’ today gave you a whole lot of Pinnocchios because they say you constantly misstate how much of the wall is built and how much is there, but that’s not the point. We have a disagreement about the wall, whether it’s effective or not —“
TRUMP: “’The Washington Post’ —“
SCHUMER: “— not on border security, but on the wall. We do not want to shut down the government. You were called 20 times to shut down the government. You said, ‘I want to shut down the government.’ We don’t. We want to come to an agreement. If we can’t come to an agreement, we have solutions that will pass the House and Senate right now and will not shut down the government. That’s what we are urging you to do. Not threaten to shut down the government.”
TRUMP: “If you don’t want to shut down the government —“
SCHUMER: “Let me just finish. Because you can’t get your way — let me say something, Mr. President. You just say, ‘My way or we shut down the government.’ We have a proposal that Democrats and Republicans will support to do a C.R. that will not shut down the government. We urge you to take it.”
TRUMP: “If it’s not good border security, I will not take it.”
SCHUMER: “It’s very good border security.”
TRUMP: “If it’s not good border security, I will not take it.”
SCHUMER: “ It’s what —“
TRUMP: “Because when you look at these numbers of the effectiveness of our border security and when you look at the job we are doing —”
SCHUMER: “You just said it is effective.”
TRUMP: “Can I tell you something?”
SCHUMER: “You just said it is effective.”
TRUMP: “These are only areas where you have the walls. Where you have walls, Chuck, it’s effective. Where you don’t have walls, it’s not effective.”
PELOSI: “Let’s call a halt to this. We have come in here with the first branch of government. Article One. The legislative branch. We are coming in in good faith to negotiate with you about how we can keep the government open.”
SCHUMER: “Open.”
TRUMP: “We are going to keep it open if we have border security. If we don’t have border security, Chuck, we are not going to keep it open.”
PELOSI: “We will have border security.”
SCHUMER: “You are bragging about what has been done. We want to do the same thing we did last year this year. That’s our proposal. If it’s good then, it’s good now and it won’t shut down the government.”
TRUMP: “We can build a much bigger section with more money.”
SCHUMER: “Let’s debate in private.”
TRUMP: “We need border security. I think we all agree that we need border security.”
SCHUMER: “Yes, we do.”
TRUMP: “See? We get along. Thank you, everybody.”
REPORTER: “You say border security and the wall. Can you have border security without the wall?”’
TRUMP: “You need the wall. The wall is a part of border security.”
REPORTER: “Can you explain what it means to have border security?”
TRUMP: “Yeah. We need border security. The wall is a part of border security and you can’t have very good border security without the wall.”
PELOSI: “That’s not true. That’s a political promise. Border security is a way to effectively honor our responsibility.”
SCHUMER: “The experts say you can do border security without a wall, which is wasteful and doesn’t solve the problem.
TRUMP: “It totally solves the problem and it’s very important.”
PELOSI: “This spiraled downward from when we came at a place to say how do we meet the needs of American people, who have needs. The economy, people are losing jobs and the market is in a mood. Our members are already —“
TRUMP: “We have the lowest unemployment that we’ve had in 50 years.”
PELOSI: “People in the Republican Party are losing their offices now because of the transition. People are not —“
TRUMP: “And we gained in the Senate. Nancy, we gained in the Senate. Excuse me. Did we win the Senate? We won the Senate.”
SCHUMER: “When the President brags that he won North Dakota and Indiana, he is in real trouble.”
TRUMP: “I did. We did win North Dakota and Indiana.”
PELOSI: “We came in here in good faith and we’re entering into this kind of a discussion in the public view.”
TRUMP: “But it’s not bad, Nancy. It’s called transparency.”
PELOSI: “I know. It’s not transparency when we are not stipulating to a set of facts and we want to have a debate about you, confront some of these facts.”
TRUMP: “You know what? We need border security. That’s what we will be talking about. Border security. If we don’t have border security, we will shut down the government. This country needs border security. The wall is a part of border security. Let’s have a talk. We will get the wall built and we have done a lot of wall already. It’s a big part of it.”
Meanwhile, Scott Morrison gives Australians permission to discuss where migrants settle but not the overall numbers or their cultural make up because that would be racism.
Trump needs to shut down government then only open the important bits again.
Shut down the corrupt FBI permanently and expand US Marshals.
I thought they wanted to talk about border security?
Typical leftoids we want debste Eight to one against panel to cover the subject in bullshit q=and confuse it so much people cant understand it then wait till it goes away,the lefts nirmal behaviour If a left plan stuffs up keep trying it till it works . If a referenda diest go your way keep having them yill you win .(Brexit) . If you really stuff up ignore it till it goes away . If you fall in a hole you dug start digging to get out . They are just so oredictable .
When Pelosi talks about coming ‘in good faith’ and ‘negotiating’, you can only roll your eyes.
It is the left’s trick to be utterly intransigent even as they talk about compromise.
They force the other guy to compromise through sheer attrition, and because he can’t bear the pointless round and round any more.
Having got the opponent to this position they ignite the debate again and, unmoved from the position they took before, drag their opponent to start compromising again edging eat time closer to the position the Left never meant to abandon and have not.
It has got so bad in Australia that the supposed right-wing political party is a home for left-wing hacks.
Trump should just dump Schumer and Pelosi on the other side of the wall and invite them to show him how ineffective it is.
“Eat time”?
Try “each time”
What language is this?
* cough * dementia * cough *
leftists are assholes
I think she means that Trump must proceed from whatever facts she tells him.
Don’t knock it – it has worked before.
Bono had the right idea – send the Schumers to fight ISIS.
Pretty amazing, huh?
He thinks he has caught out Trump by saying the Washington Post has given him ‘Pinnocchios’.
It is like that strutting buffoon Acosta not only giving his opinion about the Caravan, but declaring that Trump knows it.
Until the end of this year the Republicans still control the House and the Senate. Why isn’t Trump roasting Ryan and McConnell in public?
Thank you President Trump!
If Trump really wanted to build the wall it would under construction right now. He really doesn’t want it but loves to talk about it.
More than a few Trump supporters are saying they have TDS – Trump disappointment syndrome
Lovely, no content, just abuse. I am a Trump supporter, one a substantial bet on him winning but on the wall he has done nothing and that’s a fact.
Do you have reliable news that it hasn’t, sfw? I’m not trying to troll just saying its prudent to sceptical of all information.
How much and with which bookmaker.
Ah, the lefty way of arguing: assert stuff and assume things are true merely by having asserted them.
From NPR (no friend of Pres. Trump):
That’s not a huge amount but it’s not nothing.