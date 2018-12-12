Liberty Quote
Western civilisation has been transformed from the love child of Christianity and the Enlightenment into a malformed neo-Marxist culture where minority groups manufactured for political purposes are bestowed with special privileges by the state.— Jennifer Oriel
Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
Number One!
I repost:
SHIT! So my post late last night was correct:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2018/12/10/monday-forum-december-10-2018/comment-page-6/#comment-2883732
14 years I heard (from Rome)
Drive by posting 🙂
fsck em
We live in a society.
Being appealed I hope
Luckily, we can all rest easy knowing that proceedings were brought by Australia’s cleanest and most irreproachable police service. If we were to cut out the wasteful middle men, Australia could proceed directly from detection to incarceration reliably and efficiently – all without alarming citizens out and about on their permitted lawful business.
Like I said. Imagine being tried, nearly acquitted 10-2 then retried again on the same hearsay evidence from a dead drug addict. After a publicly funded broadcaster conducts a well-funded fishing expedition against you.
Top ten! Yay.
Podium?
Legs eleven!
Does any have any certainty about the conviction claims? I’m furiously texting a few people this morning to no avail…
The latest revelations about lawyer X are yet more shocking. Not just being a snout, but actually wearing wires into confidential meetings with other top gun lawyers at the bar.
won first in course for Music 1 for the school, which charges students $35,241 a year.
Wow.
You will never get that money back.
Ever.
Are you sure stimpy?
boosted score to get you in to medicine, law or similar
Seems like a value propostion to me when you can make in excess of $300,00 a year in a bulk bill, for example
Watch these conservative MPs argue with Farage.
What disgusting little worms.
What vile creatures.
What despicable slimy arseholes.
..
Geeze dot, is that for real? I know they’re desperate to get him but surely that could lead to a mistrial if provable?
No one knows if that is relevant, it is what former police whistleblowers are being quoted as saying in the press.
I’m just saying the VICPOL are dirty and more interested in locking people up than locking the right people up or following processes and protocol.
lawyer x is a separate matter?
Top 20!
It’s a smart investment if it opens the door to the best courses in the best universities and then on to a top paying career. Think about how parents can afford to pay for their children to attend such schools … many of those parents went to those same schools themselves. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle of success.
I note SloMo continues to be a dutiful servant of the global elites and, closer to home, the Liberal Left:
He’s given Australians permission to discuss where migrants go but not how many come in or the ethno-cultural make up of the intake.
well, for what it’s worth, thanks dot.
my whole fucking christmas down the toilet….I’ve spent so much time on this just to have fucking dirty Victorian cops fuck us all over (like they always do). all i can hope for now is a Wilson-esque appeal.
fuck it.
Justice seems rather arbitrary in this shithole of a country.
Beware of a suppression order on discussing suppression orders.
What a country.
It’s a smart investment if it opens the door to the best courses in the best universities and then on to a top paying career.
How much money do you want?
Will it make you happier?
Imagine being rich enough to pay for your children’s tattoos.
Is that happiness?
Maybe I’m just a poor happy mentally ill ascetic.
Now if people were to pay for a hair transplant however, I am willing to reconsider.
Daily Beast has deleted its Pe ll guilty article.
Doubt they would give a fuck about a tinpot Pacific Island country’s court orders either.
Something is afoot.
Help help, I’m being suppressed!
Something is afoot.
Annie,
get in here and tell us what the H$ll is going on!!!!
My dick.
The only real value in elite private schooling is that it is greaseballing (networking) with much wealthier families who might give you a job or give your brother or sister a job because of familiarity.
Amazing how all this Lawyer X fiasco comes out after the election of Dickhead Dan. But the comatose state of voters south of the Murray probably wouldn’t have mattered if this has come to light earlier.
From the previous thread….
Why, on the $50 note, isn’t there a warning on the opposite side to David Unaipon’s image that states “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are advised that the other side of this note has an image of a person who has died”?
Given that they had neither the technology or craft to create portraiture, why would the Aborigines have had a taboo on something they never came across?
Originally, it was name avoidance (out of respect for the grieving relatives) so instead of referring to the deceased by their actual name, you could refer to the person as “that old man”. In much more recent times it morphed into images or the recorded voice of the deceased (still being out of respect for the relatives of the dead).
The prohibition doesn’t last forever. Usually 12 months or in some rare instances, a few years.
VicPol is on a roll.
greaseballing
That’s a bit racist Dot.
I just did the financial accounts of a small business that is involved in the NDIS. $500,000 profit out of $2 million revenue.
Given that the NDIS is going to cost $20 billion year, there’s a lot of profit to be made.
Ch-ching!
Lizzie
Talk about an assertion with zero evidence.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Druid
Where’s the ^%$#ing evidence!? So why didn’t Caesar note this?
Don’t forget the possible opportunities to marry up, Dot.
Is Cardinal P guilty after all? of sexual abuse or knowledge of sexual abuse?
Dude you just called Chuck Schumer “one of the slimiest swamp creatures I have ever seen”.
For f$cks sake.
This is supposed to be Australias Number 1 Bowtie and Blockchain Website and yet no one has explained to me what the f$ck this actually means and if it is relevant.
Lift your game people!
Sinc You See this?
Ron
@CodeMonkeyZ
My team just implemented the first anonymous text board built from the ground up on blockchain technology. While still raw and basic, it will be developed into an impregnable castle which will stand tall and defend free speech forever from all detractors.
(link: http://vipsumo.com) vipsumo.com
11:27 PM · Dec 11, 2018
Candy – see gloria.tv
You have no need to know.
There’s a story up on Radar Online, no link as I don’t want Sinclair to get in trouble.
candy don’t fly too close to the flame. The county court has been in touch with gloriatv and the daily beast warning them of reporting anything. Both stories have subsequently been redacted.
Dude you just called Chuck Schumer “one of the slimiest swamp creatures I have ever seen”.
How is that racist you fat badly dressed donut scarfing buffoon?
from what I saw before the memory hole got it, it was actual abuse not knowledge of.
Valentina Zharkova, solar physicist, predicts grand solar minimum starting 2020, although there are signs it already started in 2015. Cooler summers in southern hemisphere, colder (freezing) winters in northern hemisphere. Snow like you’ve never seen in your lives before. Think latest report of a year’s worth of snow in one day recently in north America. Food shortages and loss of herds, although if Shorten gets in, to achieve his 45% emissi0ns reduction target he will have to cull all our herds. Zharkova’s models are 97% accurate in predicting past and future magnetic flux changes and hence sunspots. The Sun’s dynamo is a well tuned machine. The grand minimum will be colder than the last one, and the cooling will happen quickly. CO2 is not the control knob for temperature. It’s the Sun. Orbit changes will result in Sun being a further 1 million miles (so 94 million miles) away from Northern hemisphere in winter. Prepare now.
https://electroverse.net/professor-valentina-zharkova-breaks-her-silence-and-confirms-super-grand-solar-minimum/
yes, triggered.
JC take Monty out to lunch please.
He gets obnoxious and annoying when he is hungry.
Why are the stories supressed then if it’s a legal outcome? it would not affect anything now, done and dusted?
I think there are more cases to come Candy.
Exactly.
Trouble making.
This one was about choir right? There’s still the swimming pool and cinema allegations.
This isn’t going to be popular but look at Robert Xie.
He was found guilty after being retried three times for the same crime.
Despite what you think of him or other allegations about him – the fact of the matter is if the State can retry you as often as they like, they will eventually win. Sent down by majority verdict on the 4th go.
So they only ever need 12/47 jurors to vote guilty to actually convict you.
I’m confused
I heard from a reliable source a decision regarding the retrial of the first hung trial was due Friday 7
top X
Ongoing disinformation campaign to prejudice his trials I suspect.
This one was about choir right? There’s still the swimming pool and cinema allegations.
Well, the result of this one is out now though. It’s been published and still is. The information just spreads.
Nota; I’m confused too as I heard exactly the same thing. Maybe the judge sent them back to come to a decision?
IT
my source was extremely reliable
trust me on this
I don’t know Lysander
all I can say is I trust my source 100%
Still, things could have changed in the three days following
I believe you Nota.
Colour me sceptical about the Daily beast another internet riffraff.
Yes I agree Nota; my source has been with him so I was mortified to get a call last night… you think someone’s playing games by putting it out there falsely? I don’t think so. Two news sites have had to redact their news stories after threats from County Court. Both stories reported what my contact said before being shut down.
The Victorian county court has no say on what a US website publishes.
The fact they have deleted the articles is a clue that they are wrong I suspect.
I believe the worst too Lysander
More than half the population of Victoria had it firmly implanted that he was guilty guilty guilty years ago
oh and your comment was noted montypondscum
Well, I hope so IT….
Lysander, maybe you should stop posting alleged scoops from your “Roman sources.”
——————-
Yes, the County Court threatened GloriaTV which is based in Switzerland. Short of an ASIS rendition grab team in black SUVs bundling bloggers off the streets of Geneva, this was pointless, pure wankery. I will say more about this in due course; it is scandalous and indicative of official prejudice.
Ok CL. Check out @milliganreports for yourself.
If the legal travesty that everyone here is discussing/speculating about has indeed taken place, then we really have entered a dangerous new phase in state persecution of high profile “trouble makers” – and I thought what happened to Bill Leak was an infuriating and disgusting new low.
white 🗹
old guy 🗹
disliked by ABC 🗹
cataholic 🗹
white privileged 🗹
not indigenous 🗹
not muesli 🗹
not alphabet 🗹
book ‘im Danno.
It’s scandalous and certainly not democratic process when a person is charged in secret and convicted in secret and condemned to prison.
Or… he’s guilty.
Nice new Fred, still has that new car 🚙 smell
I did. And?
Stimpy;
I was thinking of you when I had a hair cut last week. It was average 7″ long, after a year of not cutting.
Just too damn hot up here to wear it long.
I did get the Child Bride to tie it up before the shearing, but we decided it would cost too much in superglue to send to you for attachment.
I have changed my gravatar for you to gaze upon whilst crying into your hair restorer.
Yeah. I love the smell of vinyl-chloride in the morning.
I am all for suppressing trial details to protect children and so on but the recent trend to secret charges, trials, detention and questioning is all a bit suspect really, along with unlimited retrials.
It is entirely possible that you can now be legally “unpersoned” in Australia.
…and no, I’m not exaggerating, nor am I unjustifiably paranoid.
When this case was last discussed here some months ago, I thought it emerged clearly that the defence team sought and/or supported the granting of the suppression order.
A random loveheart from milligan at about the same time the verdict was apparently handed down. Please! She did the same thing when it all first blew up. It’s called, as Custard told me, “hubris.”
Ya reckon? Strong odour of uninformed speculation to me.
HB; Church Militant site is now also reporting it.
It may be mere speculation but the report at CM says the jury spent three days deliberating. I heard on Friday it was 50-50. Friday to Tuesday for further deliberation is three days.
Jeez I’m agreeing with dotty. Mind blown. Open court is one of the last protections the proles enjoy from the unlimited power of the State.
I have changed my gravatar for you to gaze upon whilst crying into your hair restorer.
My hair actually that color, framing my noble visage in its glorious shimmering cascade of golden beauty.
OK I’m going to go cry now.
It’s scandalous and certainly not democratic process when a person is charged in secret and convicted in secret and condemned to prison.
You would think the police would like to be seen marching him to prison, with the media gone crazy and people throwing stuff at him and cheering. He is the representative of all abusers everywhere after all.
Worse than Ted Bundy, worse than Hitler.
I’ve always been hard pressed to see him as guilty of nothing more than a coldish demeanour, not recognising the distressing situations unfolding and simply not able to respond appropriately soon enough.
But before I go,
let me wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Deplorable New Year!
Fred, that’s astonishing.
I too have to agree. Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done. That means that the whole dirty process must be available for those interested. The ensured exposure, as much as the possible penalty, might be a deterrent for those who value their public reputation and position.
All the more reason not to hold secret chamber trials, dipshit.
Their report also stated ‘all counts’ when I was under the impression that he was being tried consecutively. This whole thing is Orwellian.
Their ABC Jonathan Green suggesting that newsrooms will be having interesting legal discussions right now.
It is the new truism,
Justice must not only be done, but it must also be unseen and be dumb.
… that their report was from the Daily Beast. Same source quoted by the others “reporting” it.
Suppression orders are logical for a first of two trials
If milligan etc are playing twitter games how with that affect the subsequent trials?
it is extremely prejudicial
seems like the county court cannot keep a lid on twitter, not to mention employees of the ABC
Good on Nick Cave for standing up to the mob and playing Israel.
If you read the whole thing it’s not as fulsome a support as I would like but nevertheless Cave has more moral fiber than all the anti-Semitic boycotters put together.
As with anything government run, the scheme is wide open to corruption.
No one, from the first examining physician on through to the clerk that sends out the payments has any incentive to avoid ripping off the system.
And now for something completely different. Talking with my sister last night and her husband is interviewing for another job. He’s currently in a security related industry and his superior is a micro manager extraordinaire. The IT guys were called in to fix the bosses’ computer and they found nearly 40000 folders of useless minutiae that this chap demands of his subordinates and then hordes.
Confirmed. Guilty.
The judge subtly expressed surprise over the jury’s finding. There will be an appeal.
Gillard’s Fabian nightmare, the NDIS , is a taxpayer whale being dragged along with everyone taking a bite out of it. Just like the superannuation industry but worse. I see the muzzies have already moved from defrauding family daycare to the NDIS. That didn’t take long.
Confirmed. Guilty.
If that’s the case, then there is no way he will be found not guilty at the other trials. There would seem hardly any point to the other trials.
It simply can’t be kept a secret now.
Stop wasting time blogging and start clanging that begging bowl.
https://ndis.nsw.gov.au/serviceproviders/ndia-registration/
Let’s hope they don’t have Moose Knuckles fact checking the story.
The next Bolt Report will probably involve a lawyer live on set cocking a cricket bat in AB’s general direction.
Protip
Centro Assist look pretty good…and cheap, if you wanna be subsidy whore.
Never stood a chance in a media prejudiced environment.
Lots of ladies impaneled no doubt.
Evidence?
Not needed when the hounds get the scent.
Also, how do six jurors unconvinced of guilt without by a reasonable doubt suddenly have their doubts assuaged three days later, as suggested? Six jurors, not one, but six, really?
Forgot to add. The sole shareholder also pays herself a wage of $130,000 and her husband $20,000.
So, a small business woman is making around $650,000 profit from $2 million of NDIS income.
Taxpayers are idiots.
They wanted to get home for Christmas.
The Beau doesn’t fall far from the Nat.
If he can get a judge only trial; I am certain it’ll be overturned.
That thought did arise and it is terrifying.
I have no doubt it’s true.
Jury trials stopped being useful decades ago.
I know what I read in it’s entirety Doc and it wasn’t sloppy. So don’t come the smart arse. You were the edgy dude expressing sentiments about underage sex. OCO also spotted your creepiness.
Like I said, maybe. That’s where it stays for now.
Her name isn’t Therese is it?
The Cat is agreed: if it weren’t for women, the law and democracy, everything would be much better.
This is gold. No shit!
Crimebodge
Published on Dec 2, 2018
PC Matthew Ward 14690 of Derbyshire Constabulary aka Officer Snowflake drags me into court for this final showdown.
My Trial at Magistrates’ Court for Saying ‘NO SHIT’ to a Cop
This is unbelievable. Simply astonishing. Terrible news.
The new media environment raises problems with the very foundation of judgement by a panel of peers, with a nationwide public broadcaster preempting the prosecution,
The French judicial panels may well have to be considered in cases where notoriety precludes impartiality.
That thought did arise and it is terrifying.
Do jurors’ names get about after a trial? pressure etc.
Can you say what state Fred?
To get a gig like that, surely she has to be well connected to the NDIS bureaucracy? An ex-employee turned contractor perhaps?
That bloke who was fined for saying no shit…basically said that the cop had perjured himself!
(“Unsubmitted evidence”).
Press, in the United Kingdom, about ten years ago, ran the story about how, of your average British jury of twelve good men and true, two would be almost illiterate, and two more would have difficulty in understanding anything, beyond the most basic of evidence.
But enough about UKIP voters.
How about we get rid of trials and go straight to the lynchin’ or guillotine?
Given the politicized police and judiciary, there is no point in having a trial.
Save a lot of money
The other important question is whether or not Somebody’s legal team was being bugged by VicPol – which is something VicPol is known to have done on probably hundreds of occasions – this constituting the largest perversion of the course of justice by police in Australian history. We do know the DPP twice rejected VicPol’s bullshit brief of ‘evidence.’
Alan Jones is right: a full judicial inquiry is needed.
Salome’s dance steps are coming back in fashion.
Hmm yes. WTF is going on down there?
He’s a bit of a horn-bag and then you see his handbag and her $3,000 handbag I know I know it’s Christmas ‘n’ all and at least she’s covered up those skinned-rabbit arms – very ill-disciplined of me.
Hmmmm yes indeed
Nuffin.
No gangs, just youfs getting together.
No union troubles, no one been charged for thuggery.
No terrorists, just a few mentally ill people.
No pollies stealing stuff. It’s not like we can arrest them
We have the best cops that money can buy.
Ms Bishop could pass for that chap’s mum.
They’ll be a lot of overcooked turkeys in a couple of weeks with more than a passing resemblance to The Performing Stick Insect. Especially around the giblet area.
Yes once you’re registered it’s frightening how easy it is to defraud the NDIS particularly if the Agency itself is entrusted with the management of the plan, there is no oversight.
Mainland Tasmania’s welfare bludging joins the space age.
“Bold ” jury decisions.
Just as the law intended.
Go go twitterverse especially all you abc types
Keep retweeting and applauding that incredible bold jury decision
Conveniently, the murdering moslem in Strasbourg gives Macron more ammo to shut down all public gatherings (yellow vests) in the interest of safety.
He was on a list so for sure he is ok to be without surveillance. Seems the French can round up yellow vests in a heartbeat but the moslem killers are free to roam.
I’d like to see Melbourne cop a big deluge and watch the fun.
The whole joint is basically roof and cement, but the old creek lines are still there and waiting to flow.
We copped 15mm in about five minutes last Sunday and no harm done, in fact a lot more would be nice.
Of course if there is a successful appeal, THAT will be a travesty of justice.
I’d like a nice storm
flush the barrel drains and drown a few rats
How does an ABC journalist get the verdict from the jurists given to him?
Do he/she just call up and ask the judge for it?
If he can get a judge only trial; I am certain it’ll be overturned.
Depends. Vic Labor has a history of bench stacking:
http://www.vexnews.com/hullstopia-comrades-galore-on-the-victorian-supreme-court/
Check out Sky Weather.
Sam Chiari is on and the best front you’ll see.
‘Ms Bishop could pass for that chap’s mum.’
Panton is fifty-seven, she’s sixty two.
I don’t know what you guys are all so upset about.
There was no trial.
No one was found guilty
It never happened.
Go outside in the beautiful climate change and go shopping and max out your credit cards on useless sh$t you don’t need.
Stop being ridiculous.
Nowra High School investigates ‘highly inappropriate’ online survey ahead of year 10 event
Apparently nothing to do with the school, but….
Article seems to be written by a work experience journo.
This is pretty disturbing.
Bailiff forces entry into the wrong person’s home and then searches it for ID.
I think the criminal debt collector said “you’re not reading the warrant!”…why bother having one?
This has to be true but it’s hard to believe it;
http://www.dodlive.mil/2017/09/11/the-youngest-marine-to-receive-the-medal-of-honor-escaped-death-twice/
This should be interesting.
Bolta is telegraphing his punches so Dolly will no doubt have stock answers prepared. Let’s hope Bolta doesn’t let the turd off the hook.
Does this fucking autist live a real life? Is he like SpongeBob Squarepants or is he an absolute party animal away from the media?
Yep. Those silly end of year awards…somehow “biggest rack” is sexist. The boys noticing the most attractive gal in their year…is sexist.
Western culture deserves to die. It is just a race to the bottom for offence merchants.
Spot of spacechooking, for military type Cats – Robin Neillands’ (excellent) book on Eighth Army contains an account of an incident in North Africa. Men of the 2/23rd Battalion refused to make an attack that they deemed suicidal. They agreed that they would make the attack if the officer who ordered the attack, led the attack, in person. He refused…
Of course.
As a sideline to a conversation on the OT last night:
A 43 year old Adelaide teacher (female) has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years’ jail for commencing and maintaining an intimate relationship with one of her 17 year old English students. The student was male, obviously.
She claimed to be in love with him, and bought him a nose ring as a present. How lovely.
Oh, and they smoked cannabis together. True love at its finest.
Haven’t watched Blot since he moved to Sky. He was a terrible interviewer on FTA. Can’t image that has changed.
Peanut Head must figure he has nothing to lose. Liar hubris appearing everywhere.
m0nty
#2884037, posted on December 12, 2018 at 1:10 pm
That’s a bit racist Dot.
Dude you just called Chuck Schumer “one of the slimiest swamp creatures I have ever seen”.
m0nty is quite correct to reprimand Dot. That was a disgusting slur on swamp creatures.
What’s everyone so upset about? Finally, the Vicpol have done something decent. Getting that vile, disgusting homo p333do has been a long time coming. For years that filth has groomed young boys across the State, all right under the noses of the parents.
I for one look forward to seeing Dan Andrews weep as his boyfriend Ross Ward is carted off to the slammer.
‘Does this fucking autist live a real life? Is he like SpongeBob Squarepants or is he an absolute party animal away from the media?’
Hard to tell: it seems like he’s never away from the media:
According to his website:
http://michaelcarrgregg.com/about
he’s self-promoter of Stakhanovite proportions:
“Michael’s extensive ongoing media experience includes
2015 – Present: Columnist, Huffington Post Australia
2005 – Present: Columnist New Idea, Girlfriend Magazines [wow!]
2005 – Present: Program Psychologist, Sunrise on Seven Channel 7,
2005 – Present: Program Psychologist, 3AW Radio Melbourne Southern Cross
2003 – 2009: Columnist, Herald Sun
1999 – 2004: Program Psychologist Nine network Today Show.
2000 – Subject This is Your Life – Channel 9
1995 –1999: Program Psychologist Seven’s 11 am Program
1997 – 1998: Program Psychologist ABC 774 Jon Faine Program
1996 – 1997: Program Psychologist Radio 3AK John Blackman Show”
He’s psychology’s answer to Keith Suitor.
Although. according to his website, he was the founder of Canteen, which may well be a worthy charity.
Yeah you would have to wonder what benefit he thinks an interview with Bolta will give him.
On the other hand Bolta normally goes soft on any leftie who fronts up for an interview so maybe Tits is relying on that. Surely he doesn’t think he will beclown Bolta on climate change?
She claimed to be in love with him, and bought him a nose ring as a present. How lovely.
Oh, and they smoked cannabis together. True love at its finest.
JC, please tell you wouldn’t have worn a nose ring and smoked cannabis with Macrons Teacher Mrs aka Mum.
That would be absolutely Haram.
m0nty is quite correct to reprimand Dot. That was a disgusting slur on swamp creatures.
Now I am reprimanding you for confusing me with Dot.
This is a disgusting slur on the mentally ill.
Funny stuff.
Audience review vs “critics”
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_red_pill_2016/
TOMATOMETER (CRITICS)
29%
Average Rating: 4/10
Reviews Counted: 7
Fresh: 2
Rotten: 5
AUDIENCE SCORE
92%
liked it
Average Rating: 4.6/5
User Ratings: 1,281
Peak ALPBC? Talentless hack Alan Brough filling in for talentless hack Myf Warhurst doing a segment on Venezuelan Christmas food. I wonder if he will discuss my recipe for Christmas flamingo?
Hey Dot ,that would be a socialist majority wouldnt it ?one leftist critic s vote value is 200,000 peasants .so a sweeping victory for socialism and excuse to jail Tommy for life in one of their gulags .
US Judge Tosses Bulk of Suit Against Trump Immigration Move
A U.S. judge in San Francisco says the Trump administration provided adequate justification for its decision to end a program that reunited hundreds of immigrants from Central America with family members in the U.S.
The immigration/bureaucracy genie is out of the bottle
With new wave of foreign workers expected, Japanese officials envision creating immigration ministry
The agency will provide guidance to companies accepting foreign workers under newly created visa categories and carry out on-the-spot inspections. The Justice Ministry has requested a budget to hire an extra 585 workers to fill posts as immigration officers, security guards and other staff in the next fiscal year.
For now, there is concern about potential understaffing at the new immigration agency. The government expects some 340,000 people will obtain a new visa for lower-skilled workers in the first five years. If the country’s labor shortage worsens, however, the government might look to further increase the number of foreign workers it brings in under the new plan.
Speaking of the mentally ill.
This is an absolute hoot! 😂
Germany has dropped its demands for all EU countries to accept refugees during a migration crisis, in a bid to break the deadlock over efforts to overhaul the bloc’s asylum system.
The move, Berlin’s first public acknowledgment that it must give ground on the issue, draws a line under a divisive EU policy championed by Chancellor Angela Merkel.
It came in a Franco-German discussion paper intended to break two-and-a-half years of destabilising disagreements on migration rule reform. Despite the shift in Berlin, which diplomats had anticipated, many remain pessimistic about the prospect of a breakthrough before a two-day summit of EU leaders starts on Thursday.
The battle over migrants is at the heart of a debate that has brought upheaval to the continent’s politics over the past few years. Belgium’s ruling coalition split on Saturday because of a row over a UN agreement on migration that is opposed by several EU governments.
The Franco-German note — seen by the Financial Times — retains a “solidarity mechanism” for member states to share responsibility for large numbers of migrants, including through “relocating” asylum seekers from frontline countries of entry.
But it refers to “the possibility for a member state, on justified grounds, to derogate by not relocating and implementing alternative measures of solidarity”. This provides an escape clause for central and eastern European countries, such as Poland and Hungary, which have adamantly refused mandatory refugee quotas.
The paper, circulated last week, is part of the long-running battle over proposed reforms to the so-called “Dublin regulation”, which is supposed to govern how asylum seekers are distributed around Europe. The reform initiative was launched in response to a 2015-2016 migration influx in which almost 2.5m people sought asylum in the EU.
Mrs Merkel’s government kept Germany’s borders open in 2015 and allowed in more than 1m migrants. At the time, the German chancellor championed the principle that all countries should show “solidarity” by hosting at least some refugees in a crisis, despite the bitter divisions the idea of compulsory relocation has stoked across Europe.
The new paper specifies that “derogations” from migrant quotas would be time limited exceptions that would depend on sufficient participation from other countries.
Germany is also seeking to ensure its contributions to the next long-term EU budget — which will rise to around 25 per cent of the total in the 2021-2027 period — are matched by “burden sharing” measures on migration.
EU diplomats say Germany’s ambassador in Brussels has stressed that solidarity “must be a two-way street” and highlighted that the biggest beneficiaries of the EU budget are the central and eastern Europe countries that are the most reluctant to support common measures to cope with migration.
But many diplomats and analysts maintain that the Franco-German plan is unlikely to resolve the EU’s internal conflict on migration, which has remained intense despite a steep fall in Mediterranean migrant arrival numbers since 2016.
Italy and other southern European countries are likely to be uncomfortable with a proposal to drop compulsory relocation. they will also be uneasy with other aspects of the Franco-German plan, which puts significant responsibility for migrants on the EU states where they first arrive.
The European Commission has tried to salvage the asylum reform package by splitting off less contentious elements in the hope leaders will agree them at the summit. But many diplomats are sceptical this will work.
Stansted 15: Activists who stopped deportation flight found guilty of ‘endangering’ airport
A group of activists who stopped a deportation flight leaving Stansted Airport have been convicted of disrupting flights and “endangering an aerodrome”.
The defendants, who have become known as the Stansted 15, said they were “guilty of nothing more than intervening to prevent harm”.
But a judge at Chelmsford Crown Court had told the jury that their intentions were not a defence.
Before sending them out to consider their verdicts last week, judge Christopher Morgan said alleged human rights abuses, immigration policy and issues of proportionality did not have “any relevance” to whether an offence had been committed.
No-one can take that away from you, Humphrey. Barbecueing colourful wildlife to feed starving Third World peasants left to fend for themselves by a brutal communist dictatorship adored by Their ABC and the Australian left was pioneered here at the Cat. So proud.
‘Talentless hack Alan Brough..’
Brough was the only remotely funny or knowledgable person on Spics and Specs, admittedly a low bar when compared to the gormless Wharhurst and the self-intoxicated Hills.
Wharhurst in particular was hopeless when it came to pop music and pop culture, notwithstanding the fact that she was presumably employed – by the taxpayer – at JJJ precisely because she was across these areas.
Brough may, of course, have gone to seed since. Physically he has certainly lost it, with one of those great hanging dewlaps under his chin. His CV on Wikipedia is pretty thin, but he must have lots of mates
Um, the 1st 2 hours of USMC boot camp:
Seems to be a very loud way to organise a footlocker with nothing more than $20 and your driver’s licence in it.
The Yellow Vests stand more opposed to French government policy that mad mueslis.
Besides, while there is a law against killing, there is no law against being killed, so the death of civilians is less problematic than you would think.
The Yellow Vests, however, have treacherously reneged on the deal that has existed between the French and their government for half a century – “We will take people’s money, and give it to you”, although the average Frenchman would reasonably argue that it was understood from context that the people the government took money from would not be them, but the semi-mythical rich.
That betrayal makes it personal.
Those junior drill sgts. ought to get into death metal when they retire on half pay.
It would be very hard cleaning your nose during a c9old or flu with a nose ring, I would imagine.
For sure in fact you could argue the moslems, whose numbers enjoy huge Govt benefits, fully support the Govt to put down the yellow vests. One more betrayal in their eyes no doubt.
But the French only have themselves to blame- we are watching the results of decades of Socialist/ Green support by the French electorate.
I note too the absence of farmers and their tractors from Paris streets. I wonder where Macron is going to find the money for his tax relief if not more debt?Farmers will be watching that very closely.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2884180, posted on December 12, 2018 at 4:08 pm
m0nty is quite correct to reprimand Dot. That was a disgusting slur on swamp creatures.
Now I am reprimanding you for confusing me with Dot.
This is a disgusting slur on the mentally ill.
Oh Great Stimpy,
I grovel before you in humble apology. I confess that I was too idle to scan back to check who was reprimanding whom.
”
Earlier this year, the Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) commissioned respected consultant economist Selwyn Heilbron to examine production costs for local meat processors.
With onshore processing being directly responsible for over 100,000 jobs and contributing tens of millions of dollars to our economy annually, the the Analysis of Regulatory and Related Costs in Red Meat Processing (also known as ‘Cost to Operate’ report) is an important initiative that provides a foundation from which we can work to defend and improve viability and ongoing strength of this key part of our industry. Without local processing, we’d not only see a damaging effect on the Red Meat industry in Australia, but our wider economy.
Given that 70% of product is exported from Australia, one particularly worrying finding was our weak position when compared to other large meat producing nations, with our processing costs found to be:
* 24% higher than producers in the USA
* 50% higher than Brazil
* A staggering 75% higher than Argentina
On top of bearing the brunt of offshore fees, the report found Australian businesses have other cost disadvantages, including higher utility costs, additional local regulatory fees and increased labour costs. For instance, in Australia, regulation costs contribute over twice as much to overall processing costs than Brazil and America, and 1.89 times the equivalent in Argentina. Similarly, labour costs make up around 58% of total operating costs for Australian businesses, while it remains below 50% elsewhere. With the financial odds stacked against our local processors in so many ways, it’s plain to see that allowing operational costs to increase at their current rate only serves to make our ability to compete on a global stage becoming increasingly difficult.
So how to we fortify the position of Australian processors moving forward? Heilbron’s report provides several recommendations which, if undertaken, have the potential to provide financial relief in the order of $700 million annually, or 5.5%. including:
* Alternative energy incentives to reduce utility costs
* New approaches to flexible labor, including changes to the visa system
* A reduction in regulatory costs and stresses”
Australias live export is to stop to be replaced with onshore processing.
But too expensive.
So do a report that recommends subsidies for inspection fees, subsidies to go cheap ruinables electricity, and visa workers.
Their shorten looting cartel will ban live exports inside twelve months from now.
Comrades.
Jeez I hope its Beta as the candidate.
The idea that A Certain Somebody got blow jobs from two altar boys after high Mass is so laughably ridiculous that only a jury of mouth-breathing imbeciles could have believed it. I wonder if they were told that one accuser (now dead after an overdose) told his mother before he died that the claims were a lie.
Can’t see Yanks electing a woke playwright who did non PC stuff in the past.
Plus if Trump does his prison reform, he’ll lock in the heartland and maybe CA.
.
#2884033, posted on December 12, 2018 at 1:08 pm
While the druids are reported to have been literate, they are believed to have been prevented by doctrine from recording their knowledge in written form, thus they left no written accounts of themselves. They are however attested in some detail by their contemporaries from other cultures, such as the Romans and the Greeks.
They were Cohens, (Levites), hence their insistence on an oral tradition. I have heard that their (limited) correspondence was written in Greek.
The idea that the Chief Evolved Western Latin Care Bear…FIFY.
Bolta should get out the good whisky and have a glass with shorten.
Then ask shortens opinion on the report that demands 84 cents a standard drink must be added to alcohol prices to control obesity in the proles.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-12-12/16-ways-to-tackle-obesity-and-a-booze-tax-is-top-of-the-list/10607538
You know, this was inevitable and quite frankly the wait was too long. I had grown tired of waiting.
Finally, the lezzo superhero.
Ok. Why?
Because I think Trump would destroy him. Beta bio’ed his business “career” as having once been a nanny in NYC.
mh
I don’t want to see Beta just beaten. I want to see the useless fuck as a quivering wreck of a human being on the Hotline Watch.