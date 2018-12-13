A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration

This is from Gary North in the Journal of Libertarian Studies: The Sanctuary Society and its Enemies
In the United States today, the waiting period for citizenship is as short as five years. The waiting period is similar in other democratic nations. This, not the threat of economic competition, is the problem of immigration for the free society. Because the citizen authoritatively declares the law and seeks to impose it on others, he can become a threat to the free society. The problem is the moral content of his confession of faith and his possession of civil sanctions, not his productivity and his possession of economic sanctions. Mises was short-sighted here: a nineteenth-century, anti-clerical, would-be value-free analyst, i.e., a liberal. It is not the welfare state as such that creates the problem of immigration; rather, it is the confession of faith of the would-be immigrants. If their confession inherently threatens the moral and judicial foundations of the free society, then immigration is a problem, with or without the presence today of a welfare state. Freedom is based on more than private contracts. It is based on a moral vision, which includes a vision of the moral boundaries of the state.
This is the single most important issue of our time. Read it all.
Because the citizen authoritatively declares the law and seeks to impose it on others, he can become a threat to the free society. … It is not the welfare state as such that creates the problem of immigration; rather, it is the confession of faith of the would-be immigrants. If their confession inherently threatens the moral and judicial foundations of the free society, then immigration is a problem, with or without the presence today of a welfare state.
Whereas terrorism, car jackings and home invasions aren’t a problem, or at any rate wouldn’t be if they were done only by non-citizens who weren’t allowed to vote. So let’s have open borders.
Wasn’t there talk recently of Muslims in western Sydney forming their own political party?
I’m sure there’d be not a few leftists and liberals in power willing to facilitate the adoption of sharia law in the name of multiculturalism, too. English courts already recognise sharia law in divorce cases.
They don’t need to reinvent the wheel.
Not a word gets uttered by 99% of politicians that have not been filtered through the, “ but how will Mosley’s respond”
The great RudyardcKipling had it right, “east is east and west is west and never the twain shall meet”. No matter how hard the globalists try we will refuse to comply with their agenda to reduce us all to mao blue clad automatons , Destroy Globlism Before it Destroys Freedom. To the guillotine soros and his bribed lackeys .
So bleeding obvious that if the citiizen’s confession requires, once he is in a position to demand it, a theocracy, then a theocracy we shall have.
And he will strive his utmost to achieve that theocracy because his confession demands that too.
The economic aspect is certainly not unimportant, particularly when the main economic effect of our mass immigration program is to create domestic demand – much of which is then funded by debt (with a substantial foreign component) and sales of assets and finite natural resources.
The mass immigration scam is high treason of the greatest kind ad should be a capital offence punishable by mandatory death by public hanging ,” pour encourager les autres .”
Muslim immigration MUST be banned.
Let us never lose sight of the big picture.
My belief is that the Welfare State and loss of personal responsibility will slowly but surely break down any society, regardless of immigration. If you start with a culture based on a strong work ethic then it will take longer.
If you open the borders and offer free handouts to all with no requirement to contribute then the people you attract will inevitably be people who not only don’t share your culture but they also will see you as weak, stupid, vulnerable, and basically a bunch of suckers. That will have the same final result but gets there a bit quicker. In Australia I predict it will manifest in a sovereign debt crisis sometime around 100% debt to GDP ratio, approx 2030.
I should point out that you don’t need tight borders if you have an internal system that includes strong property rights, rule of law, minimal handouts, and similar things… because then you automatically select for the type of immigration that is compatible with the local culture (e.g. you could immigrate to North Korea if you wanted to but sure as heck if you go there they will expect you to follow THEIR RULES and they won’t take any nonsense).
I’m calling bullshit. The biggest threat to a free society are local-born progressives.
If the sojournor lives among you they are unto you as if born here….interpret that as….lives among you, as in living the same and honouring the local norms…as opposed to segregated and separate…means living apart from you…you are not unto them…they are strangers and will continue to be so.
I have to say I agree pretty much 100% with that.
I’m calling bullshit. The biggest threat to a free society are local-born progressives.
No insurgency, whether armed, or socio-cultural, can thrive and achieve its ends without a support network. It is these enablers who open the gates from within.
Frowning quizzically at them is not an effective defense, and never was.
It is those quizzical frowners who share a moral culpability for allowing the enabling parasites to hold the gates open.
It is too late for blame of course, but until we acknowledge what is happening as akin to a long-term, armed insurgency, and plan appropriate counter-measures, the barbarians will continue to plunder.
I’m calling bullshit. The biggest threat to a free society are local-born progressives.
True, having them in a position of power leads to this state of affairs.
High, uncontrolled migration sepc. of the wrong kind, high deficit, etc…