Through the whole of the Costello years as Treasurer, I would say that everyone would live through these exceptionally good economic times, but no one would learn a thing. And it’s not just that we had balanced budgets, but had ZERO DEBT. Only country ever to do this and we floated on air. So then we elected Labor and then we had the GFC, and then we had the advice from Treasury to go early and go hard, and so here we are today, in a crumbling economy with living standards heading south. Which is a preamble to this: Peter Costello and later treasurers right to stress benefit of surpluses. Not so sure about those later treasurers, but Peter was the legitimate article, Australia’s greatest Treasurer.
In his book on Australian treasurers, Bowen describes Costello as the country’s first post-Keynesian treasurer, rejecting the idea that taxes and spending should be used to manage the level of demand in the economy, with that task left to the Reserve Bank. The pursuit of a budget surplus was seen as evidence of good economic management and became an end in itself. Costello was able to distil his political message into a simple message: “Surpluses are good and Liberals deliver surpluses,” Bowen writes.
Half way there. There is no such thing as “the level of demand” at an aggregate level. You cannot manage it. You cannot cause it to go up and down. Aggregate demand has no separate existence apart from aggregate supply. It is Keynesian junk theory whether it is spending or adjusting rates. It will not work and never has, ever. Modern macro is false from end to end. As John Stuart Mill put it, and found in my Free Market Economics where it is explained at great length: “demand for commodities is not demand for labour”. That was written 170 years ago. The idea that there is progress in economic theory is just plain wrong.
Bowen?
I thought his name was “Bonehead”.
Unfortunately subsequent Liberal governments have proven Costello was quite wrong regarding the second half of that quote.
This is true, labour demand is a derived demand.
Macroeconomics without correct mcirfoundations is junk science like Freudian psychology.
Lieborals don’t deliver surpluses when they are implementing Liar policies. There’s your problem.
Half of the current national government debt has been reported as being accrued, by a non-Labor government, in recent years and during much better times than arose circa 2008.
The “Liberals deliver surpluses” also seems to refer to cash flows, thus disregarding asset sales; ie capital depletion.
Recommendation: Perhaps a deeper dive into the data is in order before drawing conclusions, but I do recognise that space on this format is limited and that thus limits the detail that can be posted.
Capital depletion? No, the government should not own businesses.
The citizens ultimately own all government equity, so the idea that there is “capital depletion” is a non-existent problem.
It is a very bizarre concept to introduce to the assessment of government finances. The ultimate implication is that we ought to collectivise everything.
Not quite sure what you are saying but Costello did have $70B of asset sales but he did not put that money in the budget as revenue. So asset sales had no effect on the budget surpluses except they made the interest bill on the debt smaller which was put into the budget
The $70B of asset sales went straight into paying off debt and/or put into the Future Fund
Also it is not true we had zero debt in 2007. It was less than zero. Net debt was minus $40B in 2007. It is now plus $350B
Yes, I agree.
It appears some commentators here could benefit from reading this
http://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/[email protected]/mf/5512.0
BTW, not sure why the link doesn’t display properly.
And now it does show the link properly. I am confused.
If most people no longer care about national debt the question becomes why would a political party punish itself in order to pay down debt*. Might as well spend, baby.
* seems President Trump realises this. It’s about recognising demand.
“Austrian theorist Henry Hazlitt argued that aggregate demand is “a meaningless concept” in economic analysis. Friedrich Hayek , another Austrian, wrote that Keynes’ study of the aggregate relations in an economy is “fallacious”, arguing that recessions are caused by micro-economic factors.”
“The Keynesian is a collectivist methodologically. He looks at aggregates. He recommends government programs that affect aggregates.”
“Keynes argued, and his disciples still argue, that the cause of unemployment is insufficient aggregate demand. This is another way of saying that the cause of unemployment is excessive aggregate supply. The fact that Keynesians never put it this way does not affect the analytical truth of the argument.”
Peoplevsay Trump did not reduce spending , can you imaginr the polliemaggot screaming if he tried? however his sensible de regulating created profits ,jobs and an increase in the tax take and more money to cover spending ,whereas obama would bring in more stifling socialist regulation having the opposite effect . Pity we didnt have a Real Australian government to do something similar,the maggots we have would never do anything sensible like that,would they ?.
Spot on, Humphrey. At least since the September 2015 coup when the White Ant achieved his lifelong ego trip without having to go to an election to get it, the Lieborals, because they believe in nothing, have been delivering the Liars policies Trumble would have implemented had he not been rejected by Richo and the Liars party in the 1990s.
And never forget we would never have had the fiasco of the past three years if John Howard had not intervened to stop Trumble leaving politics after the first time the Lieborals rejected his greenfilth banker’s self-enrichment program.
