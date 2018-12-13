Two great posts from Jo Nova. World leaders stay away from Poland apart from islanders from the non-sinking islands looking for money. And the Great Southern Ocean is cooling instead of warming. Could there be a problem with the models?
Liberty Quote
First they came for the Jews, but I did nothing because I’m not a Jew. Then they came for the socialists, but I did nothing because I’m not a socialist. Then they came for the Catholics, but I did nothing because I’m not a Catholic. Finally, they came for me, but by then there was no one left to help me.— Martin Niemoller
-
Recent Comments
- duncanm on World leaders abandon the sinking ship in Poland while the southern ocean cools
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- None on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Megan on China gets the message. Keep the coal fires burning…
- JC on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Leo G on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- max on A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration
- Adelagado on David Bidstrup on the summer power rip-off
- max on A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration
- None on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Up The Workers! on World leaders abandon the sinking ship in Poland while the southern ocean cools
- max on A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration
- JC on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Fisky on A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration
- JC on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Howard Hill on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- max on A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- None on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- World leaders abandon the sinking ship in Poland while the southern ocean cools
- China gets the message. Keep the coal fires burning…
- A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration
- David Bidstrup on the summer power rip-off
- No such thing as “the level of demand” at an aggregate level
- Hybrid cars, hybrid power systems and free fish in the sea
- “The people of this country don’t want …”
- Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm on a lower tax bill
- In the street with the yellow jackets
- The mirage of lower renewable energy driven electricity prices
- HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOOMLORD!
- Countdown to Christmas II
- Monday Forum: December 10, 2018
- Liberty quote. Popper on education
- Lost souls
- Peter Baldwin on identity politics
- Trolling the warmies in Poland!
- Open Forum: December 8, 2018
- The return of Rafe’s Roundup
- Spirit of Ajax won’t help Liberals
- More economic incompetence coming our way
- ANZACs versus climate change
- Christmas books
- Some people even now would have preferred Hillary!
- Some things about migrants
- A hint of trouble in the Green paradise
- Ontario rightly rejects carbon tax but wrongly seeks to buy emission reductions
- With the Menzies crowd and Brendan O’Neill in the Bordello Room, Kings X Hotel
- French protesters 1 Macron 0
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
“Could there be a problem with the models?”
Maybe so, but not half as big as the problem with the carpet-bags.
its deep, deep heat.