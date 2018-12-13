World leaders abandon the sinking ship in Poland while the southern ocean cools

Posted on 9:44 pm, December 13, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Two great posts from Jo Nova. World leaders stay away from Poland apart from islanders from the non-sinking islands looking for money. And the Great Southern Ocean is cooling instead of warming. Could there be a problem with the models?

  1. Up The Workers!
    #2885496, posted on December 13, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    “Could there be a problem with the models?”

    Maybe so, but not half as big as the problem with the carpet-bags.

  2. duncanm
    #2885509, posted on December 13, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    “Could there be a problem with the models?”

    its deep, deep heat.

