Civilization advances one coal-fired power station at a time

Posted on 9:23 am, December 14, 2018 by Rafe Champion

A nice link from Peter in comments. And Australian coal exports will thrive for many decades to come. Pity the public service is the main beneficiary in Queensland.

  1. stackja
    #2885652, posted on December 14, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Red China ‘supports’ Paris and coal. MSM don’t see a problem.

  2. bemused
    #2885665, posted on December 14, 2018 at 10:35 am

    But China is just a poor developing country like India, with no technology or manufacturing capability, that’s why they don’t pose a problem.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2885670, posted on December 14, 2018 at 10:39 am

    The Chinese’re also busily constructing about 60 nuclear power plants.
    We are building 0 of them.
    Who now are the luddite barbarians?

  4. RobK
    #2885682, posted on December 14, 2018 at 11:05 am

    I think Australia has missed the boat on cheap electricity. A victim of Gaia worship.

  5. bemused
    #2885689, posted on December 14, 2018 at 11:22 am

    These guys should do a video on Australia’s rush to become a third world country: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHQRZXM-4xI.

  6. Mark M
    #2885694, posted on December 14, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Congratulations to the Australian government for this achievement …

    April 2015: Electricity should cost more in peak periods, Federal Government white paper says

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-04-08/electricity-should-cost-more-in-peak-periods-white-paper-says/6378368

    December 13, 2018: Yes, you are spending more on your power bill

    https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/yes-you-are-spending-more-on-your-power-bill-20181212-p50lqm.html

  8. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2885814, posted on December 14, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Adopt the Dr Fred solution ,reopen Hazelwood ,uograde it and Liddell,build new coal fired stations on the coalfeilds of Qld,NSW and Vic ,build one on site of Port Augusta one destroyed by thr globalists fascists . Build nuclear plant in SA near mines ,call it the jay weatherill memorial power plant , stop all subsidies to carpetbaggers remov most regulation and imposts on coal. Pass new law forbidding governments interference in power water etcwithout referenda ,scrap Paris accord it is illegal it was never subjected to voters fir consent ,resign from u,n, and all its works . Then start on some real reform there is huge room for improvement ,and keep lawyers and union mafiosi out of politics ,they have done more than enough damage.

