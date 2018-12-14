A nice link from Peter in comments. And Australian coal exports will thrive for many decades to come. Pity the public service is the main beneficiary in Queensland.
Liberty Quote
The Left fully understand that 18C’s purpose is really about banning right-wing ideas, while only the Left tend to get caught up by defamation laws. Hence they want to reform defamation laws.— ‘Fisky”
-
Recent Comments
- Gbees on Death where is thy sting?
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Death where is thy sting?
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Dr Fred Lenin on Civilization advances one coal-fired power station at a time
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- TFX on Death where is thy sting?
- Rae on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- RobK on China gets the message. Keep the coal fires burning…
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- bespoke on If you have true Faith, prepare to defend your rites
- calli on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Winston Smith on Death where is thy sting?
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Whalehunt Fun on Death where is thy sting?
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Boambee John on If you have true Faith, prepare to defend your rites
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- Speedbox on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- 132andBush on Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Death where is thy sting?
- Civilization advances one coal-fired power station at a time
- If you have true Faith, prepare to defend your rites
- Rafe’s Roundup 14 Dec
- World leaders abandon the sinking ship in Poland while the southern ocean cools
- China gets the message. Keep the coal fires burning…
- A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration
- David Bidstrup on the summer power rip-off
- No such thing as “the level of demand” at an aggregate level
- Hybrid cars, hybrid power systems and free fish in the sea
- “The people of this country don’t want …”
- Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm on a lower tax bill
- In the street with the yellow jackets
- The mirage of lower renewable energy driven electricity prices
- HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOOMLORD!
- Countdown to Christmas II
- Monday Forum: December 10, 2018
- Liberty quote. Popper on education
- Lost souls
- Peter Baldwin on identity politics
- Trolling the warmies in Poland!
- Open Forum: December 8, 2018
- The return of Rafe’s Roundup
- Spirit of Ajax won’t help Liberals
- More economic incompetence coming our way
- ANZACs versus climate change
- Christmas books
- Some people even now would have preferred Hillary!
- Some things about migrants
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Red China ‘supports’ Paris and coal. MSM don’t see a problem.
But China is just a poor developing country like India, with no technology or manufacturing capability, that’s why they don’t pose a problem.
The Chinese’re also busily constructing about 60 nuclear power plants.
We are building 0 of them.
Who now are the luddite barbarians?
I think Australia has missed the boat on cheap electricity. A victim of Gaia worship.
These guys should do a video on Australia’s rush to become a third world country: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHQRZXM-4xI.
Congratulations to the Australian government for this achievement …
April 2015: Electricity should cost more in peak periods, Federal Government white paper says
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-04-08/electricity-should-cost-more-in-peak-periods-white-paper-says/6378368
December 13, 2018: Yes, you are spending more on your power bill
https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/yes-you-are-spending-more-on-your-power-bill-20181212-p50lqm.html
March 2015:
UN green climate fund can be spent on coal-fired power generation
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/mar/29/un-green-climate-fund-can-be-spent-on-coal-fired-power-generation
Adopt the Dr Fred solution ,reopen Hazelwood ,uograde it and Liddell,build new coal fired stations on the coalfeilds of Qld,NSW and Vic ,build one on site of Port Augusta one destroyed by thr globalists fascists . Build nuclear plant in SA near mines ,call it the jay weatherill memorial power plant , stop all subsidies to carpetbaggers remov most regulation and imposts on coal. Pass new law forbidding governments interference in power water etcwithout referenda ,scrap Paris accord it is illegal it was never subjected to voters fir consent ,resign from u,n, and all its works . Then start on some real reform there is huge room for improvement ,and keep lawyers and union mafiosi out of politics ,they have done more than enough damage.