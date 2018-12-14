The back cover of a book I picked up on the weekend titled, The Dying Generations: Perspectives on the Environmental Crisis. It is filled with doom and gloom about our ecological future and published in 1971, not only before global warming came on the scene but even before global cooling. These people are psychos, looking for a cause and a meaning in life. Pathetic, sad, but extremely dangerous.
California and the Human Horizon
Now, there was prescience…in the title, at least.
In so many ways California is symbolic of the steep decline and gloomy future of Western civilisation, at least in its liberal American iteration.
There certainly were a lot of those kind of books in the 70s. I purchsed one called Radical Agriculture. It almost sucked me in, well it actually did suck me in whilst reading it, then, as I decided to test some of the claims, I realised almost all of it was bollocks. I was still in my teens then. Today it seems to take some longer for the penny to drop; if it drops at all.
I believe Thomas Malthus (1766-1834) was the world’s first documented hysteric, tapping a deep vein of self-hatred in the losers and wreckers of society — now manifest in the 21st century left, led mostly by women, which is hellbent on taking us back to the blood-soaked violence and failure of communism.
On the other hand many western governments are doing all they can to ensure that the future is worse than the past.A subset of the gilette jaune protest is the fear that future generations will not have the same living standards of the past thanks to the actions of governments.
The green movement is not much more than a revival of the luddites, just more convincingly packaged and with a veneer of scientific integrity
The bells of hell go ting-a-ling-a-ling
for you but not for me
For me the angels sing-a-ling-a-ling
They’ve got the goods for me
O Death where is thy sting-a-ling-a-ling
or grave thy victory
The bells of hell go ting-a-ling-a-ling
for you but not for me
The green movement is not much more than a revival of the luddites…
I think they are closer to Pol Pot.
The Luddites were driven by an understandable if futile desire to protects their jobs in the face of industrialisation.
The Greens want a return to Year Zero.
It must be remembered that The Greens were cultivated in the West by Communists.
Doomsayers have always walked amongst us, but never have they been so generously funded with taxpayers money.
Only dangerous while extant. Mankind has virtually erased tigers and smallpox. These will go the same way. Either through over-hunting, destruction of leftist habitat by capitalism or by the application of viral countermeasures.
…and the Greens want us to fund the causes of youth suicide and self harm.
Stop funding the Greens and our children will certainly be much healthier, morally, intellectually, and socially.
Steve you are being a bit rough conscripting writers of different eras into contemporary debates. As a simple example Charles Darwin is not part of any modern environmental debate even from his writings of his time. And one of your commenters has brought in Malthus as part of the current debate without acknowledging that his hypothesis provided the basis for both Darwin and Wallace to independently arrive at the theory of evolution.
Let us not go down the path of the new left intellectuals shaming people on their new diversity and other grounds.
An apt comparison.
Can you see if you can get Prof. Valentina Zharkova to do a guest post on her research regarding the coming grand minimum and the Sun’s role? Thanks.
I doubt that birds and bats suffer much when they are smitten from the sky by a wind turbine blade.
Burning the village to save it seems a very green sort of thing.
Socrates and Aristole figured it out — the lexicon derived from the Greek is accurate too —hysteria – 1610s, from Latin hystericus “of the womb,” from Greek hysterikos “of the womb, suffering in the womb,” from hystera “womb” (see uterus). Originally defined as a neurotic condition peculiar to women and thought to be caused by a dysfunction of the uterus.