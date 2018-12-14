Death where is thy sting?

The back cover of a book I picked up on the weekend titled, The Dying Generations: Perspectives on the Environmental Crisis. It is filled with doom and gloom about our ecological future and published in 1971, not only before global warming came on the scene but even before global cooling. These people are psychos, looking for a cause and a meaning in life. Pathetic, sad, but extremely dangerous.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

