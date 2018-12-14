Identity politics is reactionary

Peter Baldwin continues the series of articles on the site of the Blackheath Philosophy Forum looking at identity politics.
Old progressive verities have been turned on their heads. The aspiration to transcend race is now denounced as ‘racist’. Affirming the right to freely discuss and criticize religions can lead to charges of ‘Islamophobia’…
This is not the Left I signed up to at the start of my political career in the early 1970s. That Left, with all its defects, at least had certain things basically right, such as the attitude to race and to freedom of speech (with the important exception of the pro-communist element that was then quite powerful through its influence on the trade unions and, through them, the Labor Left).
I have been both appalled and puzzled by this…
I am often surprised to hear strong agreement from people who I assumed would be solidly in the ‘PC camp’. Yet there is generally a pronounced reluctance to express such views openly, especially on the part of academics who are obviously terrified of the social and professional death frequently reserved for ideological heretics.
I know why the lefty is cofused.
Many people are and it has to do with the greatest lie ever told.
Hitler was left wing and lefty drones were told he was right wing.
That’s why they are so obsessed with their oppostion being Nazis and therefore racists bigots etc etc.
Racism is always of the left and dividing people into groups requires a collectivist mind.
Exactly what identity politics is.
Many lefties are very confused because of this lying propaganda…..from the left.
This writer has always been on Hitlers side of politics.
And as they gain more power the more they become the insane identity Nazis they have always .
been.
If you’re appalled and puxxled that’s because you bought your own sides lying propaganda.
Appalled and puzzled huh? I’m not. Simply put, anybody on the left is a lunatic thru and thru.
Very good series. Thanks for bringing it to our attention Rafe.
In-group preference is a scientific reality. It is not a moral defect AKA “racism”. If you think it is a defect you have been brainwashed. To say that ‘identity politics’ (pejorative for in-group preference) is reactionary, even though everyone has been doing it for the entirety of history, is retarded. Libertarians are retarded.
People who complain about ‘identity politics’ are always white or echoing whites. A smart person would question why that is, but not a Libertarian – because they are retarded.
Whites restraining their natural in-group preference is not working out for them. Other ethnic groups are pursuing their in-group preference and it is benefiting them. Two solutions:
1. whites embrace ethnocentrism (like for all of human history, except the last 50 years)
2. undermine ethnocentricism in non-whites and broader society. e.g. by labeling it pejoratively ‘identity politics’; marking it as low-status/outsider/evil.
Whites have pursued the second option since at least the 60s, despite its continued failure. They do this is because it is politically correct and despite claiming to be ‘individuals’ they fear being marked as low-status among the herd.
Libertarians would rather have their freedom of speech and association be taken away than be called ‘racist’. They implicitly support the big state social engineering project of Multiculturalism because they don’t support its alternative.
btw, the people who beat the Nazis were ‘racists’ and in Australia’s case white nationalist. You should thank white racists for all the freedoms you enjoy, and blame white ‘anti-racists’ for all the freedoms you are losing.