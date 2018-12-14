Identity politics is reactionary

Peter Baldwin continues the series of articles on the site of the Blackheath Philosophy Forum looking at identity politics.

Old progressive verities have been turned on their heads. The aspiration to transcend race is now denounced as ‘racist’. Affirming the right to freely discuss and criticize religions can lead to charges of ‘Islamophobia’…

This is not the Left I signed up to at the start of my political career in the early 1970s. That Left, with all its defects, at least had certain things basically right, such as the attitude to race and to freedom of speech (with the important exception of the pro-communist element that was then quite powerful through its influence on the trade unions and, through them, the Labor Left).

I have been both appalled and puzzled by this…

I am often surprised to hear strong agreement from people who I assumed would be solidly in the ‘PC camp’. Yet there is generally a pronounced reluctance to express such views openly, especially on the part of academics who are obviously terrified of the social and professional death frequently reserved for ideological heretics.