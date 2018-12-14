If you have true Faith, prepare to defend your rites
Today in The Australian
In a year best characterised as “plot by Dostoevsky, script by Groucho Marx”, it was perhaps fitting that the Senate celebrated Christmas by considering legislation that would have prevented Christian schools from teaching the doctrines of Jesus Christ.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Voters elected them.
Perhaps we need to go back to human sacrifice? Oh, we pretty much have with climate change initiatives, sacrificing people around the world with starvation, death from cold etc.
So much for immigrants coming to destroy our culture when you can read an article with a headline like this, it already feels like you’re in Syria.
Anyway, the answer to governments regulating what schools can or can’t do is of course to get government out of the business of education, but people of “true faith” don’t have any arguments on that front.
Which is unsurprising since the doctrine of Jesus Christ is socialism.