Liberals go for Peak Stupid

Just when we thought the Liberals could not get worse.

A Religious Freedom Commissioner in the Human Rights Commission.

As John Roskam mused, think about someone like Dr Tim Soutphommasane or Gillian Triggs in the chair. She wanted to regulate what’s said around the family kitchen table so you can imagine her concern about what might be said in church and church schools.

Who needs the ALP with leadership like that in the Coalition?