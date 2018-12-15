Liberals go for Peak Stupid

Just when we thought the Liberals could not get worse.
A Religious Freedom Commissioner in the Human Rights Commission.
As John Roskam mused, think about someone like Dr Tim Soutphommasane or Gillian Triggs in the chair. She wanted to regulate what’s said around the family kitchen table so you can imagine her concern about what might be said in church and church schools.
Who needs the ALP with leadership like that in the Coalition?
While displaying zero concern about the hateful garbage spewed forth in mosques around the country ad infinitum.
It’s not to defend Christians, it’s to defend moslems.
)If you are a labor/gangrene activite whats not to like about the extreme left “lieberals”? Now we have a commisar of religion within the shoominrites commisariat , shorten better watch his back the lieberal soviet might stage a putsch accusing him of extreme right deviation and recividist conservstism ,both punished by non personism and a job as dogcatcher in Birdsville where Weatherill is commisar mayor . Good pair though arent they ?
Does that mean Section 116 of the Constitution doesn’t preclude the Commonwealth from making laws affecting the free exercise of any religion?
A prediction:
Penny Wong will be Australia’s first Minister for Faith Matters.
Inspired by the example of ‘social cohesion’ constructed by President Xi Jinping, she will be appointing the leaders of ALMOST every faith practised in Australia ( there will be an exception ). Milton Orkopoulos will be an unusual pick for Patriarch of Newcastle, for example.
With software and tech sourced from China, every place of worship will be closely monitored for Faith Social Credit. Except one faith.
Socialism of Faith will be Our Strength, Comrades.
From Tel’s link:
Fahrenheit 451. I suspect the book burnings are not far off.
Got to protect the rights of the devout to practice religious wife-bashing, religious wife-beating, religious eye-gougings, religious honour-killings, religious stoning of innocent pack-rape victims, religious hand-loppings, religious head-loppings, religious murder of infidels and religious solo flying lessons for bound homosexuals from the tops of skyscrapers.
Leftys are always ultra-conscious of the crucial need for close protection of the most sacred religious rituals of their devout followers.
It’s a real problem. How do you deal with the crap that is coming the way of Christians right now? Like the following story:
Activist accused of misgendering political candidate stands his ground before human rights tribunal
That’s a couple days ago. The guy is up before the Canadian version of the AHRC for telling the literal truth. It gets worse with this next story from a week ago, where another Christian lost his job for avoiding lies about one of his students. He agreed not to ‘misgender’ his student, which he did by not using pronouns at all – what is wrong with using a student’s name instead of he/she? Lies, these days, are becoming compulsory.
Does a religious discrimination commissioner fix this? I don’t know. But it is clear the Left is increasingly attempting to persecute Christians through lawfare.
Exactly.
They now get to pick their fights.
All totally unnecessary.
We have a constitution and we have laws that override religious practices such as marrying minors etc.
If a person cannot break a law claiming religious grounds.
This is pure growth of government.
What I originally called abogrowth.
Growth and power of government caused by government’s problem creating, in the first place.
We could call it Mooziegrowth.
Terrorgrowth.
Carbongrowth etc etc etc.
All caused by government to grow government and control.
Well it’s hurtful when people notice all terrorists are Moslems.
Anyway they could start with a definition of religion. Interestingly according to the High Court it’s not about worship but world view and perception of our origins so Atheists are just as religious as Christians, Hindus and Moslems.
Relax Rafe, we will be free of these wastrel Lieborals shortly and enter the golden uplands of our Peanut Head socialist utopia.
In 40 years the then PM will be able to apologise to us for the time we spent in gaol for religious thought crimes.
Growth and power of government caused by government’s problem creating, in the first place.
Exactly.
Mass immigration of people who do not wish to assimilate causes the social fabric to fray. The problem is compounded by government underwriting this fraying with a policy of multiculturalism and billions of dollars.
Then subvert the basic unit of society through same sex marriage.
The resulting “diversity” means the hand of government must intervene to uphold rights and duties that were previously tacitly understood and honoured.
…so Atheists are just as religious as Christians, Hindus and Moslems.
No; the High Court ruled that belief in a supernatural being or entity is necessary to a religion for constitutional purposes.
The Australian Human Rights Commission has become an authoritarian Marxist tool to enact lawfare against ordinary Australians who don’t toe the politically correct line. Marxists are actively in a war against Christians and Conservatives. A Religious Freedom Commissar in the heart of such an organisation is thus unlikely to be either Christian or Conservative.
The position is designed to bully, monster, intimidate and silence Christians via State sanctioned lawfare.
I wonder how long it will take for the Bible to be considered hate speech and outlawed, and recalcitrant churches shut down.
The Romans employed the Colosseum, the Soviets used re-education and labour camps, I wonder what will be the fate for Australia’s Christians?
This tedious crap. A lack of belief in something is not the same as a belief in nothing. If I don’t believe in the Christian God, this does not require that I believe that gods cannot exist.
Doesn’t even imply that you believe the Christian God cannot exist.
The Romans employed the Colosseum, the Soviets used re-education and labour camps, I wonder what will be the fate for Australia’s Christians?
Public shaming of the faithful and prosecution of leaders who fail to toe the state’s line.
We already see the beginnings of this.
What has the High Court ruled on the “miracles of Marxism”?
Which covers many so-called atheists. I saw this article today:
Green Madness
RTWT to see what I mean. Atheists of the Left have pretty much embraced green religiosity, which I think says they are at least tacit theists under that ruling.
The LNP truly wants the Labor Party to win the next election. Turnbull’s master plan is coming to fruition.
And the religious leftists want to regulate who can marry who.
This move from the Liberal party makes perfect sense and is consistent with their previous, equally collectivist positions.
Not believing in the supernatural is not ALSO believing in the supernatural. Obviously.
Also, bringing atheism into the tent of religions defeats the pro-religion argument, by including the anti-religion position. In other words: classic self contradiction.
Also it’s important to add that atheism has never been an alternative to religious thought, just a rejection of religious thought. Reason is the real alternative to religion and many atheists today are even more irrational than religious people.
Today’s sad atheism vs religion “debates” miss the point completely.
Atheists of the Left have pretty much embraced green religiosity, which I think says they are at least tacit theists under that ruling.
If they invest nature with divinity, they are no longer atheists but pantheists.
Words really do mean something.
meanwhile someone with a bit of Sense/Brains
Egyptian President: Migrants Must ‘Abide by Laws, Customs, Traditions, and Culture’ of the West
Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has urged migrants to “completely abide by the laws, customs, traditions, and culture” of the countries they move to, or — better yet — to work on making their home countries worth staying in.
“Every country has the right to protect its people and their interests,” the Arab leader told the World Youth Forum in Sharm-el-Sheikh, explaining that Western countries had the right to uphold human rights “in a framework that preserves [their] national interests.”
The former army general told his audience in no uncertain terms: “[I]f you go to another country as a guest, you must completely abide by its laws, customs, traditions and culture. You must abide by them completely. If you are not willing to do this, don’t go” — advice which would have provoked outrage from the left-liberal commentariat had been issued by a Western leader.
“Instead of asking me why countries [in the West] close their gates to us, you should ask yourself why the people of Afghanistan don’t take better care of their own country. Why have they been killing one another for 40 years?” he continued provocatively.
“This happens in other countries as well – in Pakistan, in Egypt, in Syria, in Libya, in Iraq, in Yemen, and in Somalia. We fight amongst ourselves in our own countries, and then we expect countries that work day and night to achieve progress to protect their people and to maintain a certain standard of living for them — we demand that they let us in so we can have part of their [success],” he added.
“Do you expect them to open their doors so that we can go there demanding to keep our own culture?”
Al-Sisi chided migrants who “demand to go [to the West] with your culture which you consider to be non-negotiable. You say, ‘this is how we are and you must accept us [because of] human rights’. No.”
“Don’t expect them to open the door for you so you can go into their country and cause trouble. No.”
Scomo is worse then MT. MT was useless from his early university days. Scomo showed some promise.
I will ignore BS like I did with past ALP PM.
Or worse, what about that useless, snout in trough queen Tim Wilson.
Remember, it’s the Liberals who always end up putting in Labor’s hard to enact policies.
From memory, one of the few cases brought under Victoria’s Racial and Religious Tolerance Act 2001, apart from the routine ‘islamophobia’ entrapment cases, was a bunch of satanists claiming vilification. Expect that to feature in the Federal body before long.
Not sure God will appreciate the demotion from ‘he’ to ‘it’ …
Archbishop of Canterbury Declares God Gender Neutral
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/11/22/archbishop-of-canterbury-declares-god-gender-neutral/