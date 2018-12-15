Liberals go for Peak Stupid

Posted on 9:21 am, December 15, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Just when we thought the Liberals could not get worse.

A Religious Freedom Commissioner in the Human Rights Commission.

As John Roskam mused, think about someone like Dr Tim Soutphommasane or Gillian Triggs in the chair. She wanted to regulate what’s said around the family kitchen table so you can imagine her concern about what might be said in church and church schools.

Who needs the ALP with leadership like that in the Coalition?

This entry was posted in Rafe, Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Liberals go for Peak Stupid

  1. Percy Popinjay
    #2886251, posted on December 15, 2018 at 9:28 am

    imagine her concern about what might be said in church and church schools

    While displaying zero concern about the hateful garbage spewed forth in mosques around the country ad infinitum.

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2886252, posted on December 15, 2018 at 9:28 am

    It’s not to defend Christians, it’s to defend moslems.

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2886257, posted on December 15, 2018 at 9:35 am

    )If you are a labor/gangrene activite whats not to like about the extreme left “lieberals”? Now we have a commisar of religion within the shoominrites commisariat , shorten better watch his back the lieberal soviet might stage a putsch accusing him of extreme right deviation and recividist conservstism ,both punished by non personism and a job as dogcatcher in Birdsville where Weatherill is commisar mayor . Good pair though arent they ?

  4. Leo G
    #2886260, posted on December 15, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Does that mean Section 116 of the Constitution doesn’t preclude the Commonwealth from making laws affecting the free exercise of any religion?

  6. Myrddin Seren
    #2886267, posted on December 15, 2018 at 9:46 am

    A prediction:

    Penny Wong will be Australia’s first Minister for Faith Matters.

    Inspired by the example of ‘social cohesion’ constructed by President Xi Jinping, she will be appointing the leaders of ALMOST every faith practised in Australia ( there will be an exception ). Milton Orkopoulos will be an unusual pick for Patriarch of Newcastle, for example.

    With software and tech sourced from China, every place of worship will be closely monitored for Faith Social Credit. Except one faith.

    Socialism of Faith will be Our Strength, Comrades.

  7. Myrddin Seren
    #2886269, posted on December 15, 2018 at 9:48 am

    From Tel’s link:

    We have entered dangerous territory when courts make decisions to “protect feelings” and guard against backlashes that disturb the peace.

    Fahrenheit 451. I suspect the book burnings are not far off.

  8. Up The Workers!
    #2886273, posted on December 15, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Got to protect the rights of the devout to practice religious wife-bashing, religious wife-beating, religious eye-gougings, religious honour-killings, religious stoning of innocent pack-rape victims, religious hand-loppings, religious head-loppings, religious murder of infidels and religious solo flying lessons for bound homosexuals from the tops of skyscrapers.

    Leftys are always ultra-conscious of the crucial need for close protection of the most sacred religious rituals of their devout followers.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2886286, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:15 am

    It’s a real problem. How do you deal with the crap that is coming the way of Christians right now? Like the following story:

    Activist accused of misgendering political candidate stands his ground before human rights tribunal

    That’s a couple days ago. The guy is up before the Canadian version of the AHRC for telling the literal truth. It gets worse with this next story from a week ago, where another Christian lost his job for avoiding lies about one of his students. He agreed not to ‘misgender’ his student, which he did by not using pronouns at all – what is wrong with using a student’s name instead of he/she? Lies, these days, are becoming compulsory.

    Does a religious discrimination commissioner fix this? I don’t know. But it is clear the Left is increasingly attempting to persecute Christians through lawfare.

  10. struth
    #2886287, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:15 am

    It’s not to defend Christians, it’s to defend moslems.

    Exactly.

    They now get to pick their fights.

    All totally unnecessary.
    We have a constitution and we have laws that override religious practices such as marrying minors etc.
    If a person cannot break a law claiming religious grounds.

    This is pure growth of government.
    What I originally called abogrowth.
    Growth and power of government caused by government’s problem creating, in the first place.

    We could call it Mooziegrowth.
    Terrorgrowth.
    Carbongrowth etc etc etc.

    All caused by government to grow government and control.

  11. Chris M
    #2886294, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Well it’s hurtful when people notice all terrorists are Moslems.

    Anyway they could start with a definition of religion. Interestingly according to the High Court it’s not about worship but world view and perception of our origins so Atheists are just as religious as Christians, Hindus and Moslems.

  12. H B Bear
    #2886300, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Relax Rafe, we will be free of these wastrel Lieborals shortly and enter the golden uplands of our Peanut Head socialist utopia.

  13. Shy Ted
    #2886301, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:28 am

    In 40 years the then PM will be able to apologise to us for the time we spent in gaol for religious thought crimes.

  14. Roger
    #2886308, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Growth and power of government caused by government’s problem creating, in the first place.

    Exactly.

    Mass immigration of people who do not wish to assimilate causes the social fabric to fray. The problem is compounded by government underwriting this fraying with a policy of multiculturalism and billions of dollars.

    Then subvert the basic unit of society through same sex marriage.

    The resulting “diversity” means the hand of government must intervene to uphold rights and duties that were previously tacitly understood and honoured.

  15. Roger
    #2886313, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:36 am

    …so Atheists are just as religious as Christians, Hindus and Moslems.

    No; the High Court ruled that belief in a supernatural being or entity is necessary to a religion for constitutional purposes.

  16. A Lurker
    #2886323, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:42 am

    A Religious Freedom Commissioner in the Human Rights Commission.

    The Australian Human Rights Commission has become an authoritarian Marxist tool to enact lawfare against ordinary Australians who don’t toe the politically correct line. Marxists are actively in a war against Christians and Conservatives. A Religious Freedom Commissar in the heart of such an organisation is thus unlikely to be either Christian or Conservative.

    The position is designed to bully, monster, intimidate and silence Christians via State sanctioned lawfare.

    I wonder how long it will take for the Bible to be considered hate speech and outlawed, and recalcitrant churches shut down.

    The Romans employed the Colosseum, the Soviets used re-education and labour camps, I wonder what will be the fate for Australia’s Christians?

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2886324, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:42 am

    …so Atheists are just as religious as Christians, Hindus and Moslems.

    This tedious crap. A lack of belief in something is not the same as a belief in nothing. If I don’t believe in the Christian God, this does not require that I believe that gods cannot exist.

  18. Leo G
    #2886335, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:49 am

    If I don’t believe in the Christian God, this does not require that I believe that gods cannot exist.

    Doesn’t even imply that you believe the Christian God cannot exist.

  19. Roger
    #2886351, posted on December 15, 2018 at 10:59 am

    The Romans employed the Colosseum, the Soviets used re-education and labour camps, I wonder what will be the fate for Australia’s Christians?

    Public shaming of the faithful and prosecution of leaders who fail to toe the state’s line.

    We already see the beginnings of this.

  20. Leo G
    #2886356, posted on December 15, 2018 at 11:03 am

    … the High Court ruled that belief in a supernatural being or entity is necessary to a religion for constitutional purposes.

    What has the High Court ruled on the “miracles of Marxism”?

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2886369, posted on December 15, 2018 at 11:17 am

    No; the High Court ruled that belief in a supernatural being or entity is necessary to a religion for constitutional purposes.

    Which covers many so-called atheists. I saw this article today:

    Green Madness

    I found this out firsthand years ago, when I had a conversation with the late Arne Naess, the Norwegian father of what is known as “deep ecology” and guru of the European Green movement. How seriously did Naess regard the divinity of Mother Nature? He told me that the eradication of smallpox was a technological crime against nature. The smallpox virus, he said—which had maimed, tortured, and killed millions of human beings—somehow “deserved” human protection.

    Most people would regard protecting the smallpox virus as a crackpot idea, but the broader notions of deep ecology have made major headway in mainstream thought, especially through the advocacy of influential Greens such as Bill McKibben and David Graber, who have sounded the alarm for years on global warming, the depredations of fossil fuels, and the evils of human technology. Since the early 1970s, deep ecology has been the beating heart of radical environmentalism.

    RTWT to see what I mean. Atheists of the Left have pretty much embraced green religiosity, which I think says they are at least tacit theists under that ruling.

  22. bemused
    #2886373, posted on December 15, 2018 at 11:20 am

    The LNP truly wants the Labor Party to win the next election. Turnbull’s master plan is coming to fruition.

  23. Iampeter
    #2886374, posted on December 15, 2018 at 11:21 am

    She wanted to regulate what’s said around the family kitchen table so you can imagine her concern about what might be said in church and church schools.

    And the religious leftists want to regulate who can marry who.
    This move from the Liberal party makes perfect sense and is consistent with their previous, equally collectivist positions.

    …so Atheists are just as religious as Christians, Hindus and Moslems.

    Not believing in the supernatural is not ALSO believing in the supernatural. Obviously.
    Also, bringing atheism into the tent of religions defeats the pro-religion argument, by including the anti-religion position. In other words: classic self contradiction.

    Also it’s important to add that atheism has never been an alternative to religious thought, just a rejection of religious thought. Reason is the real alternative to religion and many atheists today are even more irrational than religious people.
    Today’s sad atheism vs religion “debates” miss the point completely.

  24. Roger
    #2886377, posted on December 15, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Atheists of the Left have pretty much embraced green religiosity, which I think says they are at least tacit theists under that ruling.

    If they invest nature with divinity, they are no longer atheists but pantheists.

    Words really do mean something.

  25. OldOzzie
    #2886396, posted on December 15, 2018 at 11:46 am

    meanwhile someone with a bit of Sense/Brains

    Egyptian President: Migrants Must ‘Abide by Laws, Customs, Traditions, and Culture’ of the West

    Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has urged migrants to “completely abide by the laws, customs, traditions, and culture” of the countries they move to, or — better yet — to work on making their home countries worth staying in.

    “Every country has the right to protect its people and their interests,” the Arab leader told the World Youth Forum in Sharm-el-Sheikh, explaining that Western countries had the right to uphold human rights “in a framework that preserves [their] national interests.”

    The former army general told his audience in no uncertain terms: “[I]f you go to another country as a guest, you must completely abide by its laws, customs, traditions and culture. You must abide by them completely. If you are not willing to do this, don’t go” — advice which would have provoked outrage from the left-liberal commentariat had been issued by a Western leader.

    “Instead of asking me why countries [in the West] close their gates to us, you should ask yourself why the people of Afghanistan don’t take better care of their own country. Why have they been killing one another for 40 years? he continued provocatively.

    “This happens in other countries as well – in Pakistan, in Egypt, in Syria, in Libya, in Iraq, in Yemen, and in Somalia. We fight amongst ourselves in our own countries, and then we expect countries that work day and night to achieve progress to protect their people and to maintain a certain standard of living for them — we demand that they let us in so we can have part of their [success],” he added.


    “Do you expect them to open their doors so that we can go there demanding to keep our own culture?”

    Al-Sisi chided migrants who “demand to go [to the West] with your culture which you consider to be non-negotiable. You say, ‘this is how we are and you must accept us [because of] human rights’. No.”

    “Don’t expect them to open the door for you so you can go into their country and cause trouble. No.”

  26. stackja
    #2886405, posted on December 15, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Scomo is worse then MT. MT was useless from his early university days. Scomo showed some promise.
    I will ignore BS like I did with past ALP PM.

  27. Seco
    #2886421, posted on December 15, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Or worse, what about that useless, snout in trough queen Tim Wilson.

  28. Seco
    #2886429, posted on December 15, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Remember, it’s the Liberals who always end up putting in Labor’s hard to enact policies.

  29. cuckoo
    #2886439, posted on December 15, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    From memory, one of the few cases brought under Victoria’s Racial and Religious Tolerance Act 2001, apart from the routine ‘islamophobia’ entrapment cases, was a bunch of satanists claiming vilification. Expect that to feature in the Federal body before long.

  30. Mark M
    #2886446, posted on December 15, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Not sure God will appreciate the demotion from ‘he’ to ‘it’ …

    Archbishop of Canterbury Declares God Gender Neutral

    https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/11/22/archbishop-of-canterbury-declares-god-gender-neutral/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.