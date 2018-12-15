One is too old the other too young and both are mortal dangers

One is too young to think of herself as president. But she does. The other is too old to take on the job but wants it anyway.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez has not spent so much as a second in a legislative role anywhere, and will only enter the House as a junior Democrat in January, the youngest female ever elected. Do you therefore think she is out of the running come 2024? Ha!
Meanwhile: Too old to run? Biden wrestles with age as he eyes 2020 run.
As he considers running for president, Joe Biden is talking with friends and longtime supporters about whether, at 76, he’s too old to seek the White House, according to several sources who have spoken with the former Democratic vice president.
The real issue is this: Don’t Underestimate Dumb Voters’ Appetite For Idiot Leftist Politicians. From which:
Of course, Ocasio-Cortez blabs about “socialism,” but her rantings are straight out of Marxism for Dummies. Nothing she says threatens the rice bowl of the zillionaire donor base Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have cultivated. Free college, free medicine, free this, free that – it’s all just more graft for the Democrats to distribute, and it will all come from the pockets of people like you. Do you think the people who write the checks to the DNC are going to end up paying the bill for this nonsense? Really?
I wish it were only money at stake. I’m afraid the future will just have to take care of itself, since you may be sure that these are the sorts of people who will continue to rise to the top on the left. If there is going to be an actual resistance, preventing such people from rising to the top is where it will have to be found.
Dems have suckered many for years.
Again? Time will tell.
AOC should definitely run. Why waste all that free publicity the GOP is giving her (Hilary who?).
The bigger concern is who will represent the conservative voice post-Trump? The next U.S. presidential election is not that far away: if President Trump does not stand again, who will? Even if Trump does stand again, and win again, the development of a strong, viable leader does not happen overnight if one needs to be ‘grown’ from an embryo.
The Republicans cannot do anything about which Demonrat stands for the next election, so laughing or frowning about the potentials achieves nothing.
How do we get leaders who believe in something more than than race-to-the-bottom materialism?
The bigger concern is who will represent the conservative voice post-Trump?
The bigger concern will represent the nationalists during the Trump presidency.
The fake nationalist orangotan has done nothing to stop, let alone reverse the demographic destruction of the Republic.
Amnesty will happen, no wall will be built and Trump will be the last RINO president.
He sits tweeting idle threats but actually does nothing.
My tip is Kamala Harris.
the POCs will vote for her, because she’s a POC promising more gibs.
You Libertards should realise that your autistic utopian society is impossible within a heterogeneous, non-Anglo/German state.
Occasional Cortex is just another wind-up toy in the mould of the Obamination.
Carefully programmed and fitted with all the appropriate SJW accessories, she is, however, just another (so far successful) distraction from the main game, which is the deep state instigating major civil unrest.
Don’t feel too left out, as it were, Oz is on the same list.
Always remember: You are not paranoid when someone really is out to “get”you.
I don’t get your point. She’s either 35 or older or not, dems de breaks.
Yes she’s retarded but she only gets as much oxygen ws people give her and she thrives on the partisan noise. You’re feeding her machine. For someone who claims to be politicallt savvy you’re failing on this one, Steve.
Ease up Zyco. You must have missed the news lately.
Just relax, he’s onto it.
Do not write off Ocasio-Cortez. She seems like a moron, but we are cherry-picking her moronic statements and extrapolating them over the whole package. Big mistake. We ought to recognise rather than ignore what she does well. She is a good retail politician. A very good retail politician. That should be alarming for her opponents, given her inexperience. She is only going to get better at this stuff. She is a genuinely likeable individual. She knows how to work rooms. She’s good on the hustings. She’s authentic.
As for her cluelessness…the press aren’t going to cover that. People who would never vote for her will laugh at her. So what? That’s a good thing for her. How does a political figure mocked by the despised opponents of people who support that political figure hurt that person? It’s a badge of honour! Plus, the shit she’s clueless about, she can learn. She has time and she’ll have advisers. Political instincts…that you can’t learn so easily and Ocasio-Cortez has good political instincts.
She’s young. She’s only just started but she can play the game.
Watch out.
Quacks like a moron, goosesteps like a moron. It’s technically possible she is not a moron, but that is a moot point. Whatever, she is not alarming at all, she is clarifying what the Dems actually want to achieve. That is good.
She wants a revolution, she wants to overthrow the white patriarchy. Her revolution has no role for the white working class, and aims to replace them. But they may have their own revolution in mind if her gang take power.