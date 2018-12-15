Open Forum: December 15, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, December 15, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
7 Responses to Open Forum: December 15, 2018

  1. 2dogs
    #2886105, posted on December 15, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Gahndi is racist. Can 2018 get any more feral before it is done?

  3. 2dogs
    #2886108, posted on December 15, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Topic for new fred: Those who don’t believe judges should be elected, would FOCJ for the court system be ok?

  4. 2dogs
    #2886110, posted on December 15, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Because we are getting a judiciary that is moving further and further away from the general public, and we need to do something about it.

  6. JC
    #2886113, posted on December 15, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Won’t work, dogs. Some US states have the system you advocate and it doesn’t remove the politicization of the judiciary. In fact it could give it a good steroid dose. In some states and counties they also vote in the DA and AG. Get a load on the abortion that’s created in NYC with Schniederman and now the lunatic black chic. I reckon the way to go is appointment by the government and the ability to vote the scumbags out through recall.

