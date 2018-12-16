Don Aitkin taking a break

Posted on 9:14 am, December 16, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Somehow I missed this, last month Don decided to take a break for a while. He has earned it. You can still visit the site to find an amazing wealth of material especially on climate issues. Lets wish him well and hope he is up and running in the new year. He is a national treasure.

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Don Aitkin taking a break

  1. ACTOldFart
    #2886824, posted on December 16, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Yes I agree, Don Aitkin is a national treasure. I recall with pleasure working with him in the 1980s – 90s on various reports to Government on this and that. I think in the whole time I was in the public service in Canberra, I met and worked with only two genuinely first-rate minds. Don, and Ian Castles.

    And they both thought climate change was a crock.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.