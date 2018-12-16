Don Aitkin taking a break

Somehow I missed this, last month Don decided to take a break for a while. He has earned it. You can still visit the site to find an amazing wealth of material especially on climate issues. Lets wish him well and hope he is up and running in the new year. He is a national treasure.
-
Yes I agree, Don Aitkin is a national treasure. I recall with pleasure working with him in the 1980s – 90s on various reports to Government on this and that. I think in the whole time I was in the public service in Canberra, I met and worked with only two genuinely first-rate minds. Don, and Ian Castles.
And they both thought climate change was a crock.