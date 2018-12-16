Fuel poverty in Germany, a glimpse of the future

Reposting from 2015. Freezing in the dark. Welcome to Bill Shorten’s brave new world, the German experience.
Some 800,000 German homes have been disconnected from the grid – victims of what is euphemistically called “fuel poverty”. In response, Germans have picked up their axes and have headed to their forests in order to improve their sense of energy security – although foresters apparently take the view that this self-help measure is nothing more than blatant timber theft (see our post here).
German manufacturers – and other energy intensive industries – faced with escalating power bills are packing up and heading to the USA – where power prices are 1/3 of Germany’s (see our posts here and here and here). And the “green” dream of creating thousands of jobs in the wind industry has turned out to be just that: a dream (see our post here).
A handy piece by Don Aitkin (as usual).
An interesting reference to Ross Garnaut.
You say ‘Almost every reputable economist believes that a market mechanism like an emissions trading scheme is the best way to reduce carbon pollution.’ I shake my head again at that ignorant phrase, but how many of them have actually looked at the ‘challenge’ of global warming? Ross Garnaut didn’t, and said so. It was all too hard for him. Rubbish! None of it is very hard, for him, for you or for me. The basic science is accessible, but so many commentators refuse to look at it. They happily accept what they are told is the ‘settled science’.
That recalls the modelling that Garnaut used to plan our climate change strategy. With the Coalition in power, what about making the model public so we can see what sort of assumptions went into it?
I am reading Ian Plimer’s latest book called “Climate change delusion and the great electricity rip-off”. He dismantles all of the greenie arguments. The book should be essential reading for everybody, especially politicians.
In chapter 11 of Garnaut’s 2008 report, he predicted all the adverse outcomes from climate change, from more infectious diseases to reduced demand for Australia’s minerals. Not one has happened, or shows any sign of happening. The lesson is to ignore everything he says.
Garnaut is a stooge. A one man Ponds Institute.
Any time a model is used to set public policy it and the assumptions used should be made public.
some days I just feel you and I, the collective you, are whispering
I am Don Quixote
as we tilt again at the windmills
The plan is on track.
Year Zero approaches, comrades!
The EU has plenty of hydro, pumped hydro, nuclear, coal, gas available to it. It has first order technical and manufacturing capacity. It has a relatively high population density and standard of living. It is struggling to make a go of renewables.
Technically much of this stuff is possible but either untested or hideously expensive (or both). The challenge for taking on such projects is alluring for any designer if faced with a blank cheque. There’s glory awaiting along with guarantees of cash, irrespective of outcomes. Often the missing link to make it all work is just a mythical tweek of some technology or two, to make it economic.
To commit to a new scheme that is not fully tested is madness. We are transitioning much too fast. Wasting useful infrastructure and having an ad hoc approach to the uptake of the new paradigm. The extent of redesign of physical and regulatory system is deep rooted and not appreciated by many. Just read Finkel’s report, even he was unable to set down rules of design but deferred to expert panels to tackle issues as they arise. We are experimenting on a national scale. It really is time to back off. Push it out by a 50 year cycle of modern baseload plant and have a good think about it over a couple of generations. By doing this, emmissions will be down along with costs. Prosperity will enable far more innovations than ravenous debt. Remove all subsidies.
If we dont we will rely on our gullibility.
My late husband was on a board with Ganaut years ago now but said he had no idea how the real world operated and made bad decisions.
Don’t overlook the fact that in 2017-2018 more than 72,000 Australian homes had their power disconnected because they couldn’t pay their electricity bills.
One of the best current fresh approaches to the divided argument that is energy policy in an era where climate change is perceived as a threat is in Jesse Jenkins’ paper linked from
Though he and I tend to agree with the mainstream opinion regarding climate change, it remains important that action (eg to help to reduce the 800,000 disconnections) isn’t bogged down permanently for the sake of argument, eg about whether or not there is such a thing as “baseload” power. There is certainly common ground that firm power is essential, so start there. I’m a pro-nuclear, “baseload” boy at heart, with decades of experience in large and small power stations, but these terms have become rallying cries for variable renewables supporters who rely on the wind that is always blowing somewhere, or that batteries can fill the gaps left by the VRE’s.
In case you were wondering: I am quite contented for other to disagree with my current, fallible opinions. Please don’t take offense or think that I am trying to convert anybody to do anything, except to work from the common ground – ultimately most of us desire affordable, efficient, achievable energy options much more than we need to highlight unresolved differences between tribes.
Here’s a link: https://www.cell.com/joule/fulltext/S2542-4351(18)30386-6
Nothing has changed – Oz has more leaners than lifters so we stumble relentlessly through a climate change policy induced recession to ensure that Govt continues to eat up the GDP ….. BS is strong enough to be our saviour… if he gets out of Paris… The Libs — they are toast.