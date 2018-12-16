Marrakesh express derailed

This is the final para in a post by Judy in The Weekend Oz: World in no hurry to board the Marrakesh Express on migration.
The principal roles of a sovereign government are to protect the nation’s borders and to act in the best interests of its own citizens. To do otherwise is to invite internal dissent, something Macron is beginning to learn. There are lessons for other world leaders.
Such as our own! A few more quotes for those who are paywalled out.
Individual countries are more than capable of sorting out the size and type of immigrants they require….
The final version was belted out across 18 months of expensive consultations. But note that many parties who made suggestions to rework the document — to emphasise the importance of countries’ sovereignty, for example — essentially were ignored.
Last week, a spokesman for the US government summed up that country’s refusal to sign the compact by labelling it “an effort by the United Nations to advance global governance at the expense of the sovereign right of states”….
The central aim of the compact is to convert illegal migration into regular migration, with all the associated privileges accorded to legal migrants…. Economic migration is seen as an inalienable human right….
The compact then dives into equally dangerous water by stating that one objective is to “eliminate all forms of discrimination and promote evidence-based public discourse to shape perceptions of migration”. In other words, descriptions of migration that are not positive and fulsome should not be permitted….
If we look at the attitudes of ordinary citizens to migration around the world, it is clear that a rising proportion is opposed to high migrant intakes. Indeed, in many countries, the largest proportion of citizens would prefer reduced or zero migration.”
Orderly migration of the past created patriotic nationalism.
The UN is a tool of the globalist elites. It was set up by them.
The idea of those elites is to use immigration to weaken national sovereignty allowing for the further imposition of global government.
Who voted for global government? Nobody.
A bas les UNistos, a la guillotine avec les!
(Pardon my rusty French!)
Another direct hit from Judith. I think it was Steyn who labelled this UN exercise as the potential high water mark of globalism.
Anyone have the list of nations who have declared they will not be signing?
Mostly though, we are sick of Third World garbage coming here and behaving like Third World garbage on our dime.
Iampeter fully supports the Marrakesh global migration treaty. He loves global government!
Kevin Rudd is a supporter of global government and loves to suck up to those he believes are the global elites, thinking that one day he will be one of them. He normally ends up picking the wrong people, like when he sucked up to that Brazilian PM who is now in jail. Hahaha
The politicians who are the tools of the global elites have been picked by them, you don’t go to the elites like Rudd attempts to do. Tony Blair is one of the globalist puppets, he was picked long ago with the usual initiations like attending Bilderberg secret meetings. What a grub.
Surely even the most pig-headed of the Pan-European types can see that if it weren’t for the unrestricted movement of people under the Schengen Agreement, the Brexit vote would almost certainly never have happened, and with it, the fiscal and other threats to their lovely continental-scale project – and yet here we have their confrere trying to pull the same trick on a global scale.
Viva the populism and nationalism of sensible, self-respecting peoples and the politicians willing to stand up for them!
This is the foulest treason for the West,anyone advocating this should be tried , found guilty , and executed without appeal . What about we have the Manangatang Express a plan to return unsuitable migrants to the shitheaps of their birth taking their kids with them . Who wants to sign?