Enemies of civilisation

These people are on a mission to destroy the American president that, if successful, would also destroy their very own country.

Every one a fishing expedition with no actual identified wrong-doing being looked into. Just hoping that something will turn up. People evil to the core since they are undermining everything they supposedly stand for as ethical and just in a free and democratic society.

Same story told at Drudge.

Meanwhile: Trump’s Accomplishments. These are the ones listed under The Economy but there are other headings at the link with more accomplishments listed.

Decreased black and Hispanic unemployment to a record low.

Decreased jobless claims at the lowest level since 1969.

Black business ownership jumped 400 percent.

Increased consumer confidence to the highest level in 18 years.

Decreased youth unemployment to 52-year low.

Increased median income to highest in history.

Increased business investments 39 percent.

Decreased food stamp use by 500,000 in one month.

Increased homebuilding permits to the highest since 2007.

Increased oil production to 10 million barrels a day for the first time since 1970.

Increased the stock market to an all-time high.