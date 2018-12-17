Enemies of civilisation

These people are on a mission to destroy the American president that, if successful, would also destroy their very own country.
On CNN’s “New Day” Saturday, hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul put up a graphic showing every Trump-related entity known to be under investigation. It was disconcerting, to say the least.
The half-dozen entities include the Trump Foundation, the Trump Organization, the Trump presidential campaign, the Trump transition team, the Trump inaugural committee and the Trump administration itself.
Every one a fishing expedition with no actual identified wrong-doing being looked into. Just hoping that something will turn up. People evil to the core since they are undermining everything they supposedly stand for as ethical and just in a free and democratic society.
Meanwhile: Trump’s Accomplishments. These are the ones listed under The Economy but there are other headings at the link with more accomplishments listed.
- Decreased black and Hispanic unemployment to a record low.
- Decreased jobless claims at the lowest level since 1969.
- Black business ownership jumped 400 percent.
- Increased consumer confidence to the highest level in 18 years.
- Decreased youth unemployment to 52-year low.
- Increased median income to highest in history.
- Increased business investments 39 percent.
- Decreased food stamp use by 500,000 in one month.
- Increased homebuilding permits to the highest since 2007.
- Increased oil production to 10 million barrels a day for the first time since 1970.
- Increased the stock market to an all-time high.
MSM exaggerate any thing that can be viewed as negative about any GOP President. Dem President? Clinton’s women? BO agenda?
Making the FLOTUS great again
Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Shimmers in Off-the-Runway Celine Gown for White House Christmas Party
The best form of defence is offence,counter investigatethe corrupt polliemuppets and their financiers . Those certainly wouldnt be fishing expeditions the evidence of corruption reeks everywhere the have been .
A bit of tit for tat ,obama ,mueller ,corney and the FBI /CIA traitors , the clintons ,soros ,that would do for a start a few of them in jail would be a nice gesture to decency. No doubt CNN I could be be made an example to the left media , theres bound to be corruption there slot the crims in the Rinos.
The only way to beat these crims is by being very very nasty if you get them on the ground kick the crap out of them ,thsts what thry woukd do with you . All thes invetigations do is prove Trump is basically honest . None of them could stand Any Scrutiny .not one little bitof scrutiny .
Former FBI agent Mark Wauck lays out the modus operandi:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/12/muellers_enterprise_witch_hunt.html
There is a failed AP reporter to whom I am connected (distantly through the marriage of a niece) who I cannot stand and to whom I have not spoken in over three years. This guy traveled from Seattle to Florida in 2008 to work for Obummer.
I was recently advised through one of your classic “Holiday Letter to The Family” emails that this clown of a former reporter has a “BLOG”!
If you want to see demonstrated before your own eyes the obscenity that is the American left: http://www.benstocking.com is a prime example.
The fawning comments are from his father.
He really does need an AG who will take it up to these horrible people.
The stuff they want to jail Trump for would see pretty much every Democrat politician and every deep stater in the US of A sent to a cell for a decade or more.
I think that as there has been very little pushback from the DoJ it indicates that investigations into political activities are not things that the Rethuglican establishment want.
I think they are happy to see Trump under some pressure but are afraid that if things widen to include Democrat misdoings that they too will be caught up in that they are also guilty of shady dealings.
The Rethugicans still labor under the misapprehension that they will be able to field an alternative to Trump in 2020.
Every one of the nothingburgers arraigned against Trump — the mortal enemy of the leftist power empire emanating from Washington DC who must be destroyed at all costs — has at its core a propaganda campaign to convince the public via a 24/7 campaign on cable and free-to-air TV and almost all newspapers — all except the Wall Street Journal — that an evil exists where there is none.
Trump’s “crime” is his brusque manner, his hatred of entrenched Washington corruption and the strangulation of the US economy by leftist regulation. The US presidency gives him the power to do something about it. He is a disrupter.
Journalism is supposed to be the public’s eyes and ears, but large parts of it are now dedicated to the exact opposite: keeping news consumers in the dark and feeding them bullshit.
There is never any evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing beyond his rejection of leftism and, every time a “scoop” promises it, it turns out to be wishing thinking.
We haven’t seen such a subversion of the media’s purpose in any Western country. The last time it was attempted on a mass scale was by the Third Reich.
Around 80% of American journalists — truth-tellers in a healthy democracy — have abandoned their professional ethics with a single aim: to destroy the 45th presidency.
If they’re prepared to do that to destroy a political enemy of leftism, what else are they lying about to achieve a political objective?
Journalism in the West is having a great big shit. In the next decade it will empty its diseased bowels of the human garbage that has destroyed the credibility it accumulated through a century of public trust.
Muslim Democrat mocks Vice President’s Christian faith:
Ilhan Omar
@IlhanMN
Jesus take the wheel! #BorderWall
https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1072617704912289793?s=20
Trump Campaign?
Transition Team?
Inauguration Committee?
These were just one-off set ups to carry out a specific task. In fact, they would wrap up as the other one started.
The way it is talked of as ‘Trump organisations’ makes it sound as if these are distinct ongoing organisations like The Clinton Syndicate or Soros’ Gaping Open Society.
Gawd – especially compared to the scowling beast that was there before.
After that brief flicker of a moment when she was proud to be an American I suspect she has reverted to thinking America a horrible place again – not that she is at all interested in going some place else.
“I live in a place where the people don’t suit me. I don’t know where they are all going to go when I get rid of them”.
……have abandoned their professional ethics with a single aim: to destroy the 45th presidency.
I agree completely but they have one distinct advantage: time. By November 2024, Trump will be ‘gone’. His Presidency will be over and the Left, aided and abetted by the rabid Left media, will return to ‘business as usual’.
Some will say that this adds urgency and criticality to Trump’s actions to ‘drain the swamp’. Agreed, but is there sufficient time against a deeply entrenched resilient enemy who have $millions ($billions) at their disposal and 80% of the media under control? I have serious doubts that Trump’s remaining years as President are sufficient. Are the American people ‘smart enough’ to recognise their democracy and freedoms are under threat before it is too late? Maybe, but the insidious and creeping insurgency of the socialist Left into politics, business, the media and most institutions is a case-study in infiltration.
I’m not saying Trump, and others, should give up. Certainly not. But I fear that the USA, like Australia and much of the western world, is moving inexorably and irreversibly to the Left. The best we can hope for is to limit the damage.
Trump has the drop on the key people behind this putsch. He’s not ready to have them indicted yet.
Sunni:
Trump is behaving as if he has a decade to uproot the monster.
He hasn’t.
“Time lost at the beginning of a campaign can never be retrieved.”
A prophet is not known in his own country.