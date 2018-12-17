Liberty Quote
The right of revolution is an inherent one. When people are oppressed by their government, it is a natural right they enjoy to relieve themselves of oppression, if they are strong enough, whether by withdrawal from it, or by overthrowing it and substituting a government more acceptable.— Ulysses S. Grant
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Win on Enemies of civilisation
- bespoke on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Winston Smith on Enemies of civilisation
- Notafan on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- m0nty on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Tel on Viv Forbes writes “Stop Wasting our Dam Water!”
- stackja on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Tom on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Sunni Bakchat on Enemies of civilisation
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- max on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Boambee John on Open Forum: December 15, 2018
- stackja on Open Forum: December 15, 2018
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: December 15, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Dr Fred Lenin on Viv Forbes writes “Stop Wasting our Dam Water!”
- Speedbox on Enemies of civilisation
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 15, 2018
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- bollux on Marrakesh express derailed
- Atoms for Peace on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Up The Workers! on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Dr Fred Lenin on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Enemies of civilisation
- Viv Forbes writes “Stop Wasting our Dam Water!”
- Marrakesh express derailed
- Fuel poverty in Germany, a glimpse of the future
- Don Aitkin taking a break
- One is too old the other too young and both are mortal dangers
- Liberals go for Peak Stupid
- Open Forum: December 15, 2018
- Identity politics is reactionary
- Death where is thy sting?
- Civilization advances one coal-fired power station at a time
- If you have true Faith, prepare to defend your rites
- Rafe’s Roundup 14 Dec
- World leaders abandon the sinking ship in Poland while the southern ocean cools
- China gets the message. Keep the coal fires burning…
- A modern libertarian discusses the problems of immigration
- David Bidstrup on the summer power rip-off
- No such thing as “the level of demand” at an aggregate level
- Hybrid cars, hybrid power systems and free fish in the sea
- “The people of this country don’t want …”
- Wednesday Forum: December 12, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm on a lower tax bill
- In the street with the yellow jackets
- The mirage of lower renewable energy driven electricity prices
- HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOOMLORD!
- Countdown to Christmas II
- Monday Forum: December 10, 2018
- Liberty quote. Popper on education
- Lost souls
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Howdy
Hello, anyone home?
Bronze
good moaning
Podium?
https://www.mailtimes.com.au/story/4499620/man-in-the-corner-trouble-brewing-in-parliament/
John McCains man in australias parliment, the never Trumper andrew broad.
If the cute young chicks hate Trump going along to get along is a currency.
No more comments I swear, but Rae is actually softly supporting the one, the only Artie Sinodinos in the old OT.
So many potatoes…so little time.
Ciao gatti, sun is up sky is blue, ready for Christmas, hope you are too
Top 10. Good morning.
The Dutton proposal to take the boer farmers of South Africa out of the grasp of genocide was firmly opposed in the media by andrew broad, as all the cool cute chicks hate Dutton.
More “inadvertent” National Party sex scandals:
From the Silly Moaning Hemorrhoid:
Hasn’t this happened before – some idiot sending an abusive text to the target of the abuse as opposed to an entirely unrelated third party?
No more comments I swear, but Dutton is carrying on Brandis’ agenda for the Liberal party to abolish civil liberties and reinstitute medieval laws regarding asset forfeiture.
The feral lefty chicks in Dutton’s case are useful proles.
Then again, it was only probably PHON, LDP and ACP that voted against this nonsense.
If only the cool cute chicks would start a campaign to oust 90% of Parliament.
Ironic he wanted to free and repatriate the Boers, but oversee a Federal asset forfeiture regime.
Filling the schools and kindergartens of the Mallee with wahhabis was a big push by their andrew broad.
Progressing the meme that the desertified and stripped of opportunity townships of the Mallee should be used as host communities for mass imported welfare refugee voteherds was a way that andrew broad could try and get into orbit around the convoys of cool cute young lefty chicks.
Comrade Cutieeeeeees.
Possibly the most urban bug man letter of the year in the west Australian today’s.
Shortens release of 10,000 tigers from the brutal shackles of tpvs is a great thing as they will then stimulate the economy by borrowing for housing
Coin flipping for the 21st century:
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Dice Used to Break Election Tie in California
These guys are good, even the loser managed to average 15 with every roll. I wish I could do that when I was a DM. The carnage would’ve been epic.
Yay! Top twenty
Andrew Broad proving that our current parliament is rife with the jerkiest jerks to have ever jerked at taxpayer expense.
ScoMo picks white male killbot for GG. ABC and SBS hardest hit.
The current ADF leadership is a good argument by example for elected officers or at least elected generals.
They actually published a split screen graphic to show that THREE of the last FOUR GGs have been MEN.
When the obvious choice for GG should be Yasmin Abdel Magied. Or Rosie Batty.
Selling out your own country might make some sense if there was somewhere good to flee to with your ill gotten gains.
But with every single western country’s elites playing the same game, where do they all think they are going to retire to, in order to enjoy their bribes?
Either they are all history’s greatest optimists, or retarded.
Where are you going bugmen?
What the f$ck is wrong with you Sane people?
Are you too stupid to understand what Marriage Vows mean?
Do you need diagrams?
A tattoo?
F$cking morons.
Don’t defend this idiots idiocy Dot.
They all seem to think they are due to get seats on the UN where they pay no tax and are immune from … everything!
Sounds like the bugman equivalent of Journolotto.
Stimpson
I already responded to you.
I am not defending infidelity.
Logic is not necessarily binary. Re-read everything else I said. It is more important. To all of us.
Top 30. I got nuthin’
Arky:
…and when they get there, who will distill their 24 yo scotch whisky in the teeming dens of the undercities?
Who will build their Rolls Royces? Or their luxury choppers?
Death giraffe they probably have a fortified nuclear proof solar powered tropical island in the pacific. You know one of those islands drowned by rising seas caused by their own climate change scam . The slaves are already there to oander to them . There will be a limited number odf places available, obama ,soros the clintons merkel may and macron vhave assured places but there are going to be a lot of bitterly disappointed leftoid traitors when they are barred from entering , serves the buggers right , they can suffer with the workers who kept them all their lives . Look out for another invasion of fleeing boat people ,all climateers seeking safety and welfare like the last lot.
To cuckoo at 1.05pm, who said:
“They actually published a split screen graphic to show that THREE of the last FOUR GGs have been MEN.”
In these days of Lefty racial and gender fluidity, how do you know for certain that all four didn’t actually turn into black or brown or red or yellow women or Q.W.E.R.T.Y.’s every second day, just for a bit of diversity?
The ABC views most things through rainbow coloured glasses with a victim polarizing filter.
Fred:
Yep, in the borderless world they create, the only borders will be one they control.
It’s going to be fun!*
The friendly peewees started collecting food and taking it back to the nest this morning. This is after the episode some time back of the channel-billed cuckoo, which I caught squatting on their nest.
I watched one such food journey – the kid only hatched this morning and could already be seen towering over the rim of the nest. It was also light brown coloured, not black like a peewee chick.
Looks awfully like my peewee pair have an epic task ahead of them: raise a monster 10 times their size. On the other hand I just might get a wild channel-bill to accept food from the hand.
May even be a scientific finding. The wiki says their incubation period is unknown. I think I’ve just found it to be about 30 days…
(* Not for the peewees, but they did manage to raise four gorgeous chicks last year.)
Reposting this from the Auld Forum because it is happening right now:
Golly gosh. I am in the front garden on a beautiful sunny Sydney bleu-sky day and suddenly I notice someone blowing what sounds like a ship’s foghorn. Then a few more of them. Someone in the way of someone else on the harbor, I thought, and didn’t think much more of it. I’ve just come inside now and looked out – my goodness, there is a deep thick sea-fog creeping in from the heads and obscuring the other side of the harbor, but blue sky above it, and now it is heading over our way, towards Watson’s Bay. Foghorns going off everywhere.
It’s quite sight to watch it advancing, inexorable, rather like some science fiction tale!
Helicopters now flying around above it taking pics I guess.
Is there anyone who hates Australians more than V Kholi ? The little shit.
Yep, it’s hitting around us now, and no long a vision of a huge white sea-hugging sluggish cloud in the distance, an eiderdown billowing gently along; instead we are being enveloped by a high and dense cloud, vision around us now getting worse. No smell, just feels a bit like descending in a plane.
TV networks filming the imminent end of the world for the 6pm narrative (which Their ABC can’t get to air before 7pm, allowing an extra hour to run it through the CAGW filter).
Keep posting Lizzie! Let us know if you are still alive inside The Kraken!
…
Didn’t RGR say this?
I see some toppering upthread. Unreal.
Legal? Yes. Normal? No.
Remember when Dot stuck to the positive arguments of libertarianism, instead of now when he has become a parody of all of its negative traits?
Only because he’s so bloody good.
Idiocy
We cannot take them all
Our money would be far better spent improving refugee facilities overseas for the tens of thousands who will never get as far as Nauru
Even better, to get them home to their homes
who are the ones making that impossible?
He’s so lovable.
Why is he accusing Kristol of being a procrastinator ?
Keep an eye out for Johanna Lizzie.
Vic Pol didn’t really investigate 1986 allegation about ALP personality and MSM kept quiet.