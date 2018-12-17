Monday Forum: December 17, 2018

Posted on 12:30 pm, December 17, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
47 Responses to Monday Forum: December 17, 2018

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2887376, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Hello, anyone home?

  6. John Constantine
    #2887382, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    https://www.mailtimes.com.au/story/4499620/man-in-the-corner-trouble-brewing-in-parliament/

    John McCains man in australias parliment, the never Trumper andrew broad.

    If the cute young chicks hate Trump going along to get along is a currency.

  7. .
    #2887384, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    No more comments I swear, but Rae is actually softly supporting the one, the only Artie Sinodinos in the old OT.

    So many potatoes…so little time.

  8. Tintarella di Luna
    #2887385, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Ciao gatti, sun is up sky is blue, ready for Christmas, hope you are too

  10. John Constantine
    #2887387, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    The Dutton proposal to take the boer farmers of South Africa out of the grasp of genocide was firmly opposed in the media by andrew broad, as all the cool cute chicks hate Dutton.

  11. Percy Popinjay
    #2887390, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    More “inadvertent” National Party sex scandals:

    Nationals MP Andrew Broad quits assistant minister role after texts
    Rob Harris, Herald Sun

    Nationals MP Andrew Broad has resigned as an assistant minister after allegedly sending salacious text messages to a young woman he met through “sugar daddy” dating website. The married Mildura-based federal politician …

    From the Silly Moaning Hemorrhoid:

    A government staffer has been put on “indefinite leave” after texting an expletive-laden tirade to a female journalist who recently criticised a federal MP.

    News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst opened a text message from a Liberal National Party staffer last Sunday night that was littered with abuse. The staffer also wished the recipient’s family died “of painful cancer”.

    The texts were sent to Smethurst after the award-winning journalist wrote a piece critical of Queensland senator Barry O’Sullivan’s track record with women in politics.

    But in a statement, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the message was “accidentally and inadvertently” sent to the reporter when it was actually intended for a friend.

    Hasn’t this happened before – some idiot sending an abusive text to the target of the abuse as opposed to an entirely unrelated third party?

  12. .
    #2887391, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    No more comments I swear, but Dutton is carrying on Brandis’ agenda for the Liberal party to abolish civil liberties and reinstitute medieval laws regarding asset forfeiture.

    The feral lefty chicks in Dutton’s case are useful proles.

    Then again, it was only probably PHON, LDP and ACP that voted against this nonsense.

    If only the cool cute chicks would start a campaign to oust 90% of Parliament.

    Ironic he wanted to free and repatriate the Boers, but oversee a Federal asset forfeiture regime.

  13. John Constantine
    #2887392, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Filling the schools and kindergartens of the Mallee with wahhabis was a big push by their andrew broad.

    Progressing the meme that the desertified and stripped of opportunity townships of the Mallee should be used as host communities for mass imported welfare refugee voteherds was a way that andrew broad could try and get into orbit around the convoys of cool cute young lefty chicks.

    Comrade Cutieeeeeees.

  14. thefrollickingmole
    #2887393, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Possibly the most urban bug man letter of the year in the west Australian today’s.
    Shortens release of 10,000 tigers from the brutal shackles of tpvs is a great thing as they will then stimulate the economy by borrowing for housing

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2887397, posted on December 17, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Coin flipping for the 21st century:

    ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Dice Used to Break Election Tie in California

    Each candidate was allowed three rolls, and whoever had the highest combined total would be victorious.

    The Mercury News reported that Enos won the tiebreaker, defeating Petrovich by a total score of 51 to 45.

    These guys are good, even the loser managed to average 15 with every roll. I wish I could do that when I was a DM. The carnage would’ve been epic.

  17. Rebel with cause
    #2887399, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Andrew Broad proving that our current parliament is rife with the jerkiest jerks to have ever jerked at taxpayer expense.

  18. cuckoo
    #2887402, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    ScoMo picks white male killbot for GG. ABC and SBS hardest hit.

  19. .
    #2887405, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    The current ADF leadership is a good argument by example for elected officers or at least elected generals.

  20. cuckoo
    #2887407, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    They actually published a split screen graphic to show that THREE of the last FOUR GGs have been MEN.

  21. cuckoo
    #2887408, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    When the obvious choice for GG should be Yasmin Abdel Magied. Or Rosie Batty.

  22. Death Giraffe
    #2887409, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Selling out your own country might make some sense if there was somewhere good to flee to with your ill gotten gains.
    But with every single western country’s elites playing the same game, where do they all think they are going to retire to, in order to enjoy their bribes?
    Either they are all history’s greatest optimists, or retarded.
    Where are you going bugmen?

  23. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2887410, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    What the f$ck is wrong with you Sane people?
    Are you too stupid to understand what Marriage Vows mean?
    Do you need diagrams?
    A tattoo?

    F$cking morons.

    Don’t defend this idiots idiocy Dot.

  24. Tel
    #2887411, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Either they are all history’s greatest optimists, or retarded.
    Where are you going bugmen?

    They all seem to think they are due to get seats on the UN where they pay no tax and are immune from … everything!

  25. H B Bear
    #2887413, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    They all seem to think they are due to get seats on the UN where they pay no tax and are immune from … everything!

    Sounds like the bugman equivalent of Journolotto.

  26. .
    #2887415, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Stimpson

    I already responded to you.

    I am not defending infidelity.

    Logic is not necessarily binary. Re-read everything else I said. It is more important. To all of us.

  28. Winston Smith
    #2887418, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Arky:

    But with every single western country’s elites playing the same game, where do they all think they are going to retire to, in order to enjoy their bribes?
    Either they are all history’s greatest optimists, or retarded.
    Where are you going bugmen?

    …and when they get there, who will distill their 24 yo scotch whisky in the teeming dens of the undercities?
    Who will build their Rolls Royces? Or their luxury choppers?

  29. Confused Old Misfit
    #2887419, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Where are you going bugmen?

    We need a bigger world

  30. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2887420, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Death giraffe they probably have a fortified nuclear proof solar powered tropical island in the pacific. You know one of those islands drowned by rising seas caused by their own climate change scam . The slaves are already there to oander to them . There will be a limited number odf places available, obama ,soros the clintons merkel may and macron vhave assured places but there are going to be a lot of bitterly disappointed leftoid traitors when they are barred from entering , serves the buggers right , they can suffer with the workers who kept them all their lives . Look out for another invasion of fleeing boat people ,all climateers seeking safety and welfare like the last lot.

  31. Up The Workers!
    #2887421, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    To cuckoo at 1.05pm, who said:
    “They actually published a split screen graphic to show that THREE of the last FOUR GGs have been MEN.”

    In these days of Lefty racial and gender fluidity, how do you know for certain that all four didn’t actually turn into black or brown or red or yellow women or Q.W.E.R.T.Y.’s every second day, just for a bit of diversity?

  32. Atoms for Peace
    #2887422, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    The ABC views most things through rainbow coloured glasses with a victim polarizing filter.

  33. Winston Smith
    #2887424, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Fred:
    Yep, in the borderless world they create, the only borders will be one they control.

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2887428, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    It’s going to be fun!*

    The friendly peewees started collecting food and taking it back to the nest this morning. This is after the episode some time back of the channel-billed cuckoo, which I caught squatting on their nest.

    I watched one such food journey – the kid only hatched this morning and could already be seen towering over the rim of the nest. It was also light brown coloured, not black like a peewee chick.

    Looks awfully like my peewee pair have an epic task ahead of them: raise a monster 10 times their size. On the other hand I just might get a wild channel-bill to accept food from the hand.

    May even be a scientific finding. The wiki says their incubation period is unknown. I think I’ve just found it to be about 30 days…

    (* Not for the peewees, but they did manage to raise four gorgeous chicks last year.)

  35. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2887430, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Reposting this from the Auld Forum because it is happening right now:

    Golly gosh. I am in the front garden on a beautiful sunny Sydney bleu-sky day and suddenly I notice someone blowing what sounds like a ship’s foghorn. Then a few more of them. Someone in the way of someone else on the harbor, I thought, and didn’t think much more of it. I’ve just come inside now and looked out – my goodness, there is a deep thick sea-fog creeping in from the heads and obscuring the other side of the harbor, but blue sky above it, and now it is heading over our way, towards Watson’s Bay. Foghorns going off everywhere.

    It’s quite sight to watch it advancing, inexorable, rather like some science fiction tale!

    Helicopters now flying around above it taking pics I guess.

  36. max
    #2887433, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Is there anyone who hates Australians more than V Kholi ? The little shit.

  37. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2887434, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Yep, it’s hitting around us now, and no long a vision of a huge white sea-hugging sluggish cloud in the distance, an eiderdown billowing gently along; instead we are being enveloped by a high and dense cloud, vision around us now getting worse. No smell, just feels a bit like descending in a plane.

  38. Tom
    #2887436, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Helicopters now flying around above it taking pics I guess.

    TV networks filming the imminent end of the world for the 6pm narrative (which Their ABC can’t get to air before 7pm, allowing an extra hour to run it through the CAGW filter).

  39. Confused Old Misfit
    #2887437, posted on December 17, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    It’s quite sight to watch it advancing, inexorable, rather like some science fiction tale!

    Keep posting Lizzie! Let us know if you are still alive inside The Kraken!

  40. stackja
    #2887438, posted on December 17, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Labor pledge to double Australia’s annual refugee intake
    Sheradyn Holderhead, The Daily Telegraph
    December 17, 2018 12:01pm
    Subscriber only

    “Keeping the people smugglers out of business should and has never meant leaving men, women and children to languish for years and years in indefinite detention in substandard facilities and unacceptable conditions,” he said.

    Didn’t RGR say this?

  41. JC
    #2887440, posted on December 17, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    I see some toppering upthread. Unreal.

  42. m0nty
    #2887441, posted on December 17, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    The one-sidedness in the reporting of and childish response to Andrew Broad’s completely normal and legal behaviour is why I really don’t care about society anymore.*

    Remember when society blatantly accepted that women are valued for beauty and men were valued (and respected) for their productivity?

    Legal? Yes. Normal? No.

    Remember when Dot stuck to the positive arguments of libertarianism, instead of now when he has become a parody of all of its negative traits?

  43. Infidel Tiger
    #2887442, posted on December 17, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Is there anyone who hates Australians more than V Kholi ? The little shit.

    Only because he’s so bloody good.

  44. Notafan
    #2887443, posted on December 17, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    “Keeping the people smugglers out of business should and has never meant leaving men, women and children to languish for years and years in indefinite detention in substandard facilities and unacceptable conditions,” he said.

    Idiocy

    We cannot take them all

    Our money would be far better spent improving refugee facilities overseas for the tens of thousands who will never get as far as Nauru

    Even better, to get them home to their homes

    who are the ones making that impossible?

  45. JC
    #2887445, posted on December 17, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    He’s so lovable.

    The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad. May it rest in peace

    Why is he accusing Kristol of being a procrastinator ?

  46. bespoke
    #2887446, posted on December 17, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Keep an eye out for Johanna Lizzie.

  47. stackja
    #2887448, posted on December 17, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Vic Pol didn’t really investigate 1986 allegation about ALP personality and MSM kept quiet.

