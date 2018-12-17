Wasting money in the USA

Where is Australia’s answer to our man Dan in DC? This is his latest horror story of Federal Government waste. In brief Customs and Border Protection hired Accenture to hire and recruit 7,500 agents within the next five years. But just 10 months into the contract, only two accepted job offers have been processed.

• First, federal employees make much more than folks in the private sector, so I’m mystified why it’s necessary to spend any money to attract applicants.

• Second, why did Uncle Sam sign a contract to pay Accenture nearly $40,000 for each CBP agent hired, assuming the company fully delivered?

• Third, it goes without saying (but I’ll say it anyhow) that it is absurd that taxpayers to date have paid $6.8 million each for two new CBP bureaucrats.