Wasting money in the USA

Where is Australia’s answer to our man Dan in DC? This is his latest horror story of Federal Government waste. In brief Customs and Border Protection hired Accenture to hire and recruit 7,500 agents within the next five years. But just 10 months into the contract, only two accepted job offers have been processed.
• First, federal employees make much more than folks in the private sector, so I’m mystified why it’s necessary to spend any money to attract applicants.
• Second, why did Uncle Sam sign a contract to pay Accenture nearly $40,000 for each CBP agent hired, assuming the company fully delivered?
• Third, it goes without saying (but I’ll say it anyhow) that it is absurd that taxpayers to date have paid $6.8 million each for two new CBP bureaucrats.
All government jobs should pay less than the private sector. Performing them should be a vocation, not sought after for money as just any job. You want people who care, not mercenaries.
It annoys me that our govt workers get 15.4% Superannuation when most in the private sector are on 9%. And lots of people in the PS are still on DBS meaning they will get a pension for life. Costello put a end to that but 15.4% is still not bad
Still better value than the $40m Bueller spent to find out that Trump666 paid a skank $100k to keep her mouth shut for a change. (Something Stormy told us for nothing.)
Why doesn’t the government care that so much taxpayers’ money is wasted? Presumably because the governing party gets so much financial support from the private entities that pocket the wasted taxpayers’ money. Mates’ rates.