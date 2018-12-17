Wind watch 17 Dec

Posted on 10:14 pm, December 17, 2018 by Rafe Champion

The situation is getting more interesting on warm days. Today the demand peaked near 28GW that is getting into the danger zone for load-shedding. At the peak coal was providing 18GW and that is probably as good as it gets before it gets worse when 2GW are lost at Liddell.
At the peak gas contributed 3GW and hydro weighed in with 3.3 (40% of capacity).
Solar was just going out and Wind added 1.2GW (20% of capacity). Wind was actually picking up at the time and so gas and hydro could ramp down.
That is the razor’s edge. What happens when the peak tries to exceed 28GW and there is less wind? How much can gas ramp up, and how long can hydro run above 40% capacity?
What does load-shedding cost? Is anyone allowed to know?

  1. teddy bear
    #2887813, posted on December 17, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    We will know after the whole thing collapses. The solution will naturally be more ruinables.

    The real question is how long can they keep it up for, as each time they pull that the risk of the general public discovering the truth increases, so too does the risk to those keeping the scam going.

