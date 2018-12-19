The Chinese belt and road strategy

Lend money to cash strapped nations, leverage the debt to get access to resources and build infrastructure to benefit Chinese countries and then international influence by having the captive nations vote in international forums for the benefit of the Chinese Communist Party
Check out how it is working in Victoriastan.
They are road testing how it works in hopeless basket cases like CFMEUistan, then they’ll move to slightly better governed places like Zimbabwe and Venezuela.
Our Unswerving Compliance to the Party Is Our Strength.
Should “Chinese countries” be “Chinese enterprises”?
Meanwhile, Xi promises that China doesn’t seek hegemony (if you believe that I’ve got a harbour-side opera house to sell you) and perfidious Australian ex-politicians from both sides enrich themselves by currying favour with the Chicoms.
When the war is over there’ll be an accounting.
If the chicom secret police don’t pay you directly, but arrange for somebody else to pay you, after you leave parliament.
You can proudly declare you have done nothing wrong.
Australia sold for beads mirrors and trinkets.
Orlov’s Obituary of the West Is Premature
Gary North – July 29, 2015
China is a Keynesian laboratory. It has more central bank inflation than we do. It has more government intervention than we do. The apparatchiks who run it are stupider economically than ours are. They steal from their people on a massive scale. It is a rigged mercantilist economy. It is better than communism, but it is certainly worse than anything in the United States.
This is also true of Russia. This is also true of Latin America, with the possible exception of Chile.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/14096.cfm
Why China’s Communist Oligarchy Is Doomed
Gary North – March 12, 2018
China’s economy is now Keynesian, not Communist. But the government remains officially Communist. Oligarchs hold onto power and privilege in terms of Communist ideology.
China is an oligarchic regime. It has an official ideology, but this ideology is not enforced where Karl Marx said it had to be enforced, namely, in the mode of production. The mode of production in China is state capital, and it is funded by the Chinese central bank. The Chinese central bankers are Keynesians by default. All central bankers are Keynesians by default. The irony here is that Keynes really didn’t pay that much attention to the central bank. He believed in salvation through government deficits, not salvation through monetary inflation. But this changed after his death in 1946.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/17830.cfm
No coal, no gas, just chicom peoples liberation army slave labour solar panels as far as the eye can see.
All bought from the Tyrant because their yarragrad Nazgul kleptocracy have regulated and mandated their proles buy what the Tyrant is selling.
Who is going to get the good jobs after politics?.
Plenty of coal and gas to export to China, though, John.
Saw this personally in Sri Lanka where they’re building a port bigger than Singapore. The loan came from China. Turns out, Sri Lanka couldn’t service the debt so the Chinese Government were “nice” enough to forgive the debt in exchange for the land/port. Nice place for China to have a port next to India.
Their shorten looting cartel to double australias foreign aid budget.
To be given out as instructed by the Tyrant for life of all the chicoms, to countries struggling with one belt one road one way loans, so australian aid money can make the interest payments due to the Tyrant.
Who doubts this will happen?.
Comrades.
Chicoms doing what Japanese couldn’t do in 1940s. Like Kaiser Wilhelm’s ‘peaceful penetration’.