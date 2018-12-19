Trump the gamer

This is an account of the serious games that President Trump is playing to maintain momentum and keep the initiative in global politics. Interesting comments on the Chinese economy. Maybe nothing really new, just another perspective on the master strategist and dealer at work. The clip that follows is an account of the way the Soviet empire rose and fell so now the Russians have lost the buffer zone of captive territories that they enjoyed at the end of WW2. Putin has to play his games with a very weak deck while the economy remains a basket case.
Sorry, the clip that follows now is 10 countries that may not survive, starting with Spain. Maybe it will change again.
How many ‘countries’ really exist? Putin inherited mostly ‘Czarist Russia’. Spain splintered badly before Franco.
Somewhat related; here’s an interesting graph of how world economies have changed since 1960: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wykaDgXoajc
Thanks, Bemused, at 9.41am. That moving graph explains so much — for example, what a tiny, impoverished shithole China was until the turn of the century. Now it’s a large fascist communist shithole trying to subvert the world economy and turn the globe into a Chinese missile park — in cahoots with the American Deep State and the Democratic Party. Pray for POTUS45.
Donald Trump’s presidency hasn’t just led to the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement. It has also halted the rest of the world’s efforts.
Trump Has Officially Ruined Climate Change Diplomacy for Everyone
https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/12/12/trump-has-officially-ruined-climate-change-diplomacy-for-everyone/
Thank you, President Trump.
So much winning.