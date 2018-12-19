Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018

Posted on 10:00 am, December 19, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
27 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2888722, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:03 am

    New fred? All bright and shiny?

  3. Gab
    #2888723, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:04 am

    The pagans are still on the old fred

  5. Pete of Perth
    #2888731, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Feeling fit, bicycled into work.

  6. Pete of Perth
    #2888732, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:13 am

    no lycra touched my body..

  7. Shy Ted
    #2888734, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:14 am

    So, if global cooling is imminently upon us, is my logic correct that we’d be better off near the equator?

  8. thefrollickingmole
    #2888736, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Next thing you know you xtians will be claiming Getafix and the druids weren’t real

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2888743, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Actor, director Penny Marshall dies at 75

    Penny Marshall, who starred in Laverne & Shirley before becoming one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, has died. She was 75.

    Marshall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall died in her Los Angeles home on Monday due to complications from diabetes. “Our family is heartbroken,” the Marshall family said in a statement.

    Marshall starred as Laverne DeFazio, the Milwaukee brewery worker, alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy Laverne & Shirley. The series, which aired from 1976 to 1983, was among the biggest hits of its era. It also gave Marshall her start as a filmmaker. She directed several episodes of Laverne & Shirley before making her feature film directorial debut in Jumpin’ Jack Flash, the 1986 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg.

  14. stackja
    #2888750, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Another “overnight success”.

  16. John Constantine
    #2888753, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Talking to a friend on the pre Christmas ring around.

    She was half happy that her bank had refunded near ten grand they had stolen in fees for unprovided services but mostly left wondering how else and who else had ripped her off.

  17. stackja
    #2888754, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Oh for the days of a friendly local bank manager. Just a talk on a required service and a handshake.

  19. stackja
    #2888758, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Gang slash throat, carjack bystander
    Brendan O’Malley,
    Subscriber only

    A group of young men cut a man on the throat with a knife at a service station and carjacked another man in a night of terror on Brisbane’s southside.

    The drama began about 10.13pm when a man at a service station in Fairfield Rd, Yeronga was confronted by the group, described as of African appearance and in their 20s, who demanded his car keys.

    A fight broke out before one of the group produced a knife and used it to cut the man on the neck, leaving him with minor cuts.

  20. Rae
    #2888761, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Fresh. The old forum had become far too religious.

  21. stackja
    #2888762, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Police seize taxi, fine driver and passenger under NT Liquor Act
    NT News
    December 18, 2018 6:32pm

    A TAXI has been seized and its driver and passenger fined after allegedly delivering grog to an alcohol protected area.

    Alcohol Policing Unit officers reportedly saw the taxi enter a drive through liquor outlet in Millner last Friday morning.

    Police say the passenger then purchased a two litre box of wine in clear view of the taxi driver.

    The taxi driver then continued with the woman and the booze to Bagot Community.

    The community is an Alcohol Protected Area.

    At this point police officers stopped the taxi and seized it.

    The NT Police Alcohol Policing Unit seized the taxi under Section 95 of the Liquor Act.

    The driver, a 29-year-old man and the passenger a 44-year-old woman, were issued infringement notices.

    Bagot Community is an Aboriginal community in Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia. It was formerly known as the Bagot Aboriginal Reserve. It is now the largest Aboriginal community in Darwin, home to nearly 400 Aboriginal people.
    Bagot Community – Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bagot_Community

  22. stackja
    #2888763, posted on December 19, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Adelaide weather: Thunderstorms and lightning hit Adelaide
    The Advertiser
    30 minutes ago

    It’s been a stormy morning in Adelaide and other parts of the state with thousands of lightning strikes and heavy showers catching many people off guard.

    The metropolitan area has received up to 5mm of rain so far today, with about 7mm in the Mt Lofty Ranges. Hundreds of homes around the state have lost power due to lightning strikes, including about 1000 at Woodside in the Adelaide Hills.

  23. mh
    #2888769, posted on December 19, 2018 at 11:06 am

    “Anyone who says there was anything wrong with that wicket must have been watching a different game.”

    — Justin Langer

  24. Confused Old Misfit
    #2888771, posted on December 19, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Oh for the days of a friendly local bank manager. Just a talk on a required service and a handshake.

    I remember when I bought a small farm back in Canada in 1973. Had a half hour chat with the local bank manager.
    He then came out to the property, pulled his wellies out of the trunk and spent the next TWO hours tramping over the property with me suggesting how it might be improved and how the bank might be able to help.
    Doubt you’d see that today.

  25. H B Bear
    #2888775, posted on December 19, 2018 at 11:13 am

    “Anyone who says there was anything wrong with that wicket must have been watching a different game.”

    That would be me then.

  26. Dr Faustus
    #2888779, posted on December 19, 2018 at 11:17 am

    RMIT/ABC FactCheck Shock Horror Crisis:

    Is the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu growing, and not sinking, as Craig Kelly says?

    Mr Kelly’s claim checks out.

    In the four decades to 2014, Tuvalu’s total land area grew by 73 hectares, or 2.9 per cent.

    The expert behind this research told Fact Check the nation’s islands were continually adjusting, and that the new land was habitable.

    Off to Room 101 for that lad.

  27. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2888780, posted on December 19, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Truly Fantastic News For A Change.

    Stimpy – In similar vein this one is good too.

    Clues to chronic fatigue syndrome in overactive immune response (18 Dec)

    CFS has often been denigrated as all in the mind. Many illnesses that are hard to unravel tend to be regarded in that disgusting manner. Now at last someone might start to address it seriously.

    I don’t have it myself but I’ve known several people who do, and it is very real and very debilitating.

