Culture at a Crisis Point

I bought Giles Auty’s “Post-Modernist Australia” at the Connor Court Christmas party, read it on the plane up to Sydney and as soon as I reached Sydney, headed down to Abbey’s Books where I bought his Culture at Crisis Point [2016] which I have now gone through cover to cover. Both were extraordinary.

I have been reading Giles Auty religiously since my days living in the UK where I first came across him in The Spectator, the same place I discovered Mark Steyn and at the same time. I was probably already onside by then, but reading what he wrote no doubt helped push me over to this side of the divide where I have been ever since. I continued to read him in The Spectator when I arrived in Australia and then when he all too briefly wrote for The Australian. We are so on the same side of the fence that it is uncanny. As he would perfectly well understand, there are few others like ourselves so that running across someone who reads your own thoughts and then puts them into words is always remarkable because it is so rare.

Both are available through Connor Court. If you are thinking of presents, this is a very good place to find them.