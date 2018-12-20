Greg Sheridan on the lies they were teaching in 1985. Producing Red Guards

Posted on 8:00 am, December 20, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Thanks to max in the Belt and Road comments, talk about Greg Sheridan being ahead of the curve.

Occasionally I get to meet a 20something girl who is completing some kind of social studies course at the Uni of NSW. From time to time there are red flags, like “I would probably vote Labor but our local Liberal is such a good man I can vote for him”. That is Trent Zimmerman.
And in reply to a suggestion that we don’t need to reduce our emissions if nobody else is doing it “But that is so individualistic”.
And some inane comments on generational disadvantage in the indigenes.

It occurred that she is a product of a system that could produce the leadership of the Red Guards in the Chinese Cultural Revolution. That is something that I know about because my house-mate is just completing a memoire of her eight years in the country after her father went into confinement for 10 years without communication and the guards beat the Principal of the school to death with belt buckles. Etc.

  1. Entropy
    #2889206, posted on December 20, 2018 at 8:22 am

    The education system in the west has enabled operatives within modern governments to get away with all sorts of auto-antonyms like the much abused term “market based instruments” which sounds like it champions the market to develop the best outcome for all, when it in fact assigns a central role for government planning and interference.

    And we all know how well central planning works out in the end.

  2. Death Giraffe
    #2889211, posted on December 20, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Education is indoctrination.
    Compulsory indoctrination for your children.
    End compulsion.
    End government indoctrination.
    End compulsory education.

  3. a happy little debunker
    #2889219, posted on December 20, 2018 at 8:51 am

    settlement of Australia is increasingly portrayed as some kind of hideous crime against humanity

    It was, but not for the reasons commonly put forth.

    It was a heinous ‘crime against decency’ for the English to transport citizens (against their will) half way round the world and then strip those people of their citizenship (and any right of return) after lengthy terms of incarceration for mostly petty activities.

    The people who provided the backbone to this country were made stateless and forced to endure much hardship – but they persisted, to deliver a better life for their children, grandchildren and subsequent decedents.

    Think about that the next time certain groups mention ‘Invasion Day’ & how some ‘mobs’ think they woz robbed!

  4. struth
    #2889220, posted on December 20, 2018 at 8:55 am

    it all starts in our schools.

    How many teachers were made to defend themselves regarding using their students to protest about climate change?

    None.
    The grizzling so called right wing media complain about our education system, but here is the main issue.
    They don’t go and confront the “red guards” in our education system doing it.
    And if they think those same red guards are soon going to show them the same courtesy, (as is already happening) then maybe they’ve learned nothing from history.
    They were never taught that history, maybe…………………
    Which goes back to……………………
    IT ALL STARTS IN OUR SCHOOLS.

  5. stackja
    #2889225, posted on December 20, 2018 at 8:59 am

    None Dare Call It Treason by John A. Stormer
    Education Chapter VI
    America is reaping the consequences of the destruction of traditional education by the Dewey-Kilpatrick experimentalist philosophy… Dewey’s ideas many academic subjects on the ground that they would not be useful in life… The student thus receives neither intellectual training nor the factual knowledge which will help him understand the world he lives in, or to make well- reasoned decisions in his private life or as a responsible citizen.
    — Admiral Hyman Rickover1
    WHO WAS THIS MAN, Dewey, who is so roundly criticized by the renowned Hyman Rickover, the “father” of the nuclear submarine?
    John Dewey was an educational philosopher. His experimental philosophies of education were first tried in a model school at the University of Chicago before 1900. They were dismal failures. Children learned nothing. Undismayed, Dewey left Chicago in 1904 and went to Teachers College, Columbia University where he became the dominant figure and the most influential man in American education.
    His influence can be measured by the realization that under Dewey’s guidance fully 20% of all American school superintendents and 40% of all teacher college heads received advanced degrees at Columbia. They adopted Dewey’s experimental theories, which came to be known as “progressive education,” in the schools of the nation. Under the pretext of improving teaching methods, they changed what was taught to American children.
    What did Dewey believe? In his writing and teaching, Dewey rejected fixed moral laws and eternal truths and principles. He adopted pragmatic, relativistic concepts as his guiding philosophy. Denying God, he held to the Marxist concept that man is without a soul or free will. Man is a
    100 None Dare Call It Treason
    biological organism completely molded by his environment. Dewey believed that because man’s environment is constantly changing, man also changes constantly. Therefore, Dewey concluded, teaching children any of the absolutes of morals, government, or ethics was a waste of time.

    And books and articles by Kevin Donnelly

  6. Myrddin Seren
    #2889227, posted on December 20, 2018 at 9:03 am

    1968 – Student activists, having failed to ignite Revolution, return to the lecture halls and get B.A.s and B.Eds.

    And then proceed to weaponise the degrees.

    ( Bill ) Ayers born December 26, 1944) is a former leader of the Weather Underground domestic terror group and American elementary education theorist.

    During the 1960s, Ayers’ ideology was integral in the counterculture movement that opposed US involvement in the Vietnam War.

    He is known for his 1960s radical activism and his current work in education reform, curriculum and instruction.

    In 1969, Ayers co-founded the Weather Underground, a self-described Communist revolutionary group with the intent to overthrow imperialism, that conducted a campaign of bombing public buildings (including police stations, the US Capitol Building, and the Pentagon) during the 1960s and 1970s in response to US involvement in the Vietnam War.

    Ayers is a retired professor in the College of Education at the University of Illinois at Chicago, formerly holding the titles of Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar.

    And here we are.

    Denouncements and Struggle Sessions will continue until morale improves.

    Comrades

  7. John Constantine
    #2889229, posted on December 20, 2018 at 9:04 am

    We will all just be so happy when everybody thinks the same and we can get rid of the unsound to RE education camps.

    Eternal total life with nobody happier than anybody else and bespoke services for everyone, statefunded and all while singing around the cooking fire barefoot in the dust.

    Comrades.

  8. John Constantine
    #2889232, posted on December 20, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Revealed this week that peoples liberation army secret police have been hacking European Union officials communication for years.

    Having their Alex turnfailure as part of Australia’s ruling kleptocracy while all his communications with the prime Minister were compromised by the Tyrants secret police Is Our Strength.

    Comrade Maaaaates.

  9. Harken Now
    #2889233, posted on December 20, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Hark! You twits –

    Enlightenment I bring:

    Your condemnation of modern education, which still, somehow!, manages to produce people who can build bridges, buildings and aircraft that do not fall out of the sky, not to mention ever increasing computer power and amazing communication networks, is built almost entirely on a belief that climate change is essentially a conspiracy of scientists and socialists working hand in hand.

    Your ridiculous blindness that people rightly reject your “but our emissions don’t count for anything ” when it is a problem of the commons is only able to be held in your head because beneath it is your conviction that no one needs to do anything anyway. It is inexplicable as a credible response if you accepted that it is a real global problem.

    This is not to say that the modern Left cannot be faddish and sometimes foolish on the matter of identity politics – but the questions of which toilet transexuals can use, whether gay people should be able to marry, and if white people can write about black characters – are not that big an issue in the grand scheme of things.

    But your “big picture” take that modern education is corrupting everything good and right is ridiculous, and explained by you not yet grasping how wrong you are on climate change.

  10. Death Giraffe
    #2889236, posted on December 20, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Hark!

    ..
    This catchphrase is shit.

