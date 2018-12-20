Greg Sheridan on the lies they were teaching in 1985. Producing Red Guards

Thanks to max in the Belt and Road comments, talk about Greg Sheridan being ahead of the curve.
Occasionally I get to meet a 20something girl who is completing some kind of social studies course at the Uni of NSW. From time to time there are red flags, like “I would probably vote Labor but our local Liberal is such a good man I can vote for him”. That is Trent Zimmerman.
And in reply to a suggestion that we don’t need to reduce our emissions if nobody else is doing it “But that is so individualistic”.
And some inane comments on generational disadvantage in the indigenes.
It occurred that she is a product of a system that could produce the leadership of the Red Guards in the Chinese Cultural Revolution. That is something that I know about because my house-mate is just completing a memoire of her eight years in the country after her father went into confinement for 10 years without communication and the guards beat the Principal of the school to death with belt buckles. Etc.
The education system in the west has enabled operatives within modern governments to get away with all sorts of auto-antonyms like the much abused term “market based instruments” which sounds like it champions the market to develop the best outcome for all, when it in fact assigns a central role for government planning and interference.
And we all know how well central planning works out in the end.
Education is indoctrination.
Compulsory indoctrination for your children.
End compulsion.
End government indoctrination.
End compulsory education.
It was, but not for the reasons commonly put forth.
It was a heinous ‘crime against decency’ for the English to transport citizens (against their will) half way round the world and then strip those people of their citizenship (and any right of return) after lengthy terms of incarceration for mostly petty activities.
The people who provided the backbone to this country were made stateless and forced to endure much hardship – but they persisted, to deliver a better life for their children, grandchildren and subsequent decedents.
Think about that the next time certain groups mention ‘Invasion Day’ & how some ‘mobs’ think they woz robbed!
it all starts in our schools.
How many teachers were made to defend themselves regarding using their students to protest about climate change?
None.
The grizzling so called right wing media complain about our education system, but here is the main issue.
They don’t go and confront the “red guards” in our education system doing it.
And if they think those same red guards are soon going to show them the same courtesy, (as is already happening) then maybe they’ve learned nothing from history.
They were never taught that history, maybe…………………
Which goes back to……………………
IT ALL STARTS IN OUR SCHOOLS.
And books and articles by Kevin Donnelly
1968 – Student activists, having failed to ignite Revolution, return to the lecture halls and get B.A.s and B.Eds.
And then proceed to weaponise the degrees.
And here we are.
Denouncements and Struggle Sessions will continue until morale improves.
Comrades
We will all just be so happy when everybody thinks the same and we can get rid of the unsound to RE education camps.
Eternal total life with nobody happier than anybody else and bespoke services for everyone, statefunded and all while singing around the cooking fire barefoot in the dust.
Comrades.
Revealed this week that peoples liberation army secret police have been hacking European Union officials communication for years.
Having their Alex turnfailure as part of Australia’s ruling kleptocracy while all his communications with the prime Minister were compromised by the Tyrants secret police Is Our Strength.
Comrade Maaaaates.
Hark! You twits –
Enlightenment I bring:
Your condemnation of modern education, which still, somehow!, manages to produce people who can build bridges, buildings and aircraft that do not fall out of the sky, not to mention ever increasing computer power and amazing communication networks, is built almost entirely on a belief that climate change is essentially a conspiracy of scientists and socialists working hand in hand.
Your ridiculous blindness that people rightly reject your “but our emissions don’t count for anything ” when it is a problem of the commons is only able to be held in your head because beneath it is your conviction that no one needs to do anything anyway. It is inexplicable as a credible response if you accepted that it is a real global problem.
This is not to say that the modern Left cannot be faddish and sometimes foolish on the matter of identity politics – but the questions of which toilet transexuals can use, whether gay people should be able to marry, and if white people can write about black characters – are not that big an issue in the grand scheme of things.
But your “big picture” take that modern education is corrupting everything good and right is ridiculous, and explained by you not yet grasping how wrong you are on climate change.
..
