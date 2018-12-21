From the Wall to Wall Street

Posted on 9:22 am, December 21, 2018 by Steve Kates


TRUMP VOWS VETO OVER WALL!
FRUSTRATION BUILDS
SHUTDOWN LOOMS

Meanwhile, in The Oz, this is the headline story in the paper – allies warn as Trump pulls troops out of Syria – but it’s no news anywhere else, including at The Jerusalem Post, where the top story at the moment is “SODASTREAM TO OPEN FACTORY IN GAZA”. In fact, you can already barely find the story in the online edition of The Oz.

Then in the realm of manufactured news, we have this:

GOODBYE 23,000: STOCKS CONTINUE ROUT...
DOW -464...
WORST MONTH IN DECADE...
WIRE: Recession near? 

I am hardly the only one who wonders whether this is an anti-Trump fit of hysteria, in part through a Deep State effort selling off shares, and in part through the Fed having raised rates for the seventh time since Trump was elected. They really are out to get him, and they are utterly indifferent who ends up paying the price.

This entry was posted in American politics, Economics and economy, International. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to From the Wall to Wall Street

  1. Mark M
    #2889936, posted on December 21, 2018 at 9:43 am

    This link via jonova, Michael Smith does some great sleuthing …

    Clinton/Podesta linked Sunrise Project donates $500,000 to GetUp

    https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2018/12/clintonpodesta-linked-sunrise-project-donates-500000-to-getup.html

    You betcha they want President Trump outta the way.

  2. mh
    #2889937, posted on December 21, 2018 at 9:46 am

    One thing can no longer be disputed – Americans wants the wall. Only the globalist swamp does not want it.

    Build that wall!

  3. bemused
    #2889943, posted on December 21, 2018 at 9:59 am

    It’s no longer just a fantasy that this is a fight to retain civilisation as we know it.

  4. stackja
    #2889944, posted on December 21, 2018 at 10:02 am

    None Dare Call It Treason by John A. Stormer

    FABIANISM IN AMERICA
    The seeds of Fabianism were planted in the United States before the start of the 20th Century. Leading English universities exchanged professors, scholars and writings with top American colleges. Sidney Webb himself came to America in 1888. The following year, his Socialism in England was circulated at Harvard and other schools by the American Economic Association.25 By 1905, American Fabians had formed the Rand School of Social Science in New York and incorporated the Intercollegiate Socialist Society.26 Within three years, chapters were formed at Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, New York University, and the University of Pennsylvania.27
    Early adherents of this socialist movement in America included such later day leaders as John Dewey (education), Walter Rauschenbusch (theology), Walter Lippmann (government and press) and Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter. Other equally skilled but lesser known theorists and conspirators operated in other fields.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2889946, posted on December 21, 2018 at 10:07 am

    It’s good timing. Congresscritters all wanted to be home with their families over the Christmas break, so now they either have to scramble an answer or overturn the veto. If they overturn the veto the GOP is toast in the eyes of their base.

    Graham and Rubio were moaning about Trump’s pull out announcement on Seven News last night, but strangely they haven’t delivered a cent to the Wall funding.

    If they want Trump to delay the Syria pull-out they know what to do…

  6. Roger
    #2889953, posted on December 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

    The ABC was having conniptions yesterday over Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria.

    Oh for the good old days when the Prog Left denounced US military adventures abroad!

  7. m0nty
    #2889961, posted on December 21, 2018 at 10:35 am

    in part through a Deep State effort selling off shares

    Um… this is pure insanity.

  8. duncanm
    #2889982, posted on December 21, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Mattis leaving the Trump camp?

    Not so great..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.