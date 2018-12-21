From the Wall to Wall Street

TRUMP VOWS VETO OVER WALL!
FRUSTRATION BUILDS
SHUTDOWN LOOMS
Meanwhile, in The Oz, this is the headline story in the paper – allies warn as Trump pulls troops out of Syria – but it’s no news anywhere else, including at The Jerusalem Post, where the top story at the moment is “SODASTREAM TO OPEN FACTORY IN GAZA”. In fact, you can already barely find the story in the online edition of The Oz.
Then in the realm of manufactured news, we have this:
GOODBYE 23,000: STOCKS CONTINUE ROUT...
DOW -464...
WORST MONTH IN DECADE...
WIRE: Recession near?
I am hardly the only one who wonders whether this is an anti-Trump fit of hysteria, in part through a Deep State effort selling off shares, and in part through the Fed having raised rates for the seventh time since Trump was elected. They really are out to get him, and they are utterly indifferent who ends up paying the price.
This link via jonova, Michael Smith does some great sleuthing …
Clinton/Podesta linked Sunrise Project donates $500,000 to GetUp
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2018/12/clintonpodesta-linked-sunrise-project-donates-500000-to-getup.html
You betcha they want President Trump outta the way.
One thing can no longer be disputed – Americans wants the wall. Only the globalist swamp does not want it.
Build that wall!
It’s no longer just a fantasy that this is a fight to retain civilisation as we know it.
It’s good timing. Congresscritters all wanted to be home with their families over the Christmas break, so now they either have to scramble an answer or overturn the veto. If they overturn the veto the GOP is toast in the eyes of their base.
Graham and Rubio were moaning about Trump’s pull out announcement on Seven News last night, but strangely they haven’t delivered a cent to the Wall funding.
If they want Trump to delay the Syria pull-out they know what to do…
The ABC was having conniptions yesterday over Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria.
Oh for the good old days when the Prog Left denounced US military adventures abroad!
Um… this is pure insanity.
Mattis leaving the Trump camp?
Not so great..