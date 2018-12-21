Merry Xmas and Happy Hols from TAFKAS

Posted on 11:28 am, December 21, 2018

TAFKAS you ask?  The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus.

Below is a link to TAFKAS’s favourite Christmas song, the James Corden Carpool Karaoke version of All I Want For Christmas.

It is particularly special given the guest appearance of former Queensland Premier, Campbell Newman as seen below.  Former Premier Newman delightfully sings his Ho Ho Ho around 2.10 in.

Best wishes to all the Cats out there.

2 Responses to Merry Xmas and Happy Hols from TAFKAS

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2890020, posted on December 21, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Karaoke is the worst and most annoying invention since Henry Bessemer invented gold paint.

