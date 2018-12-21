Merry Xmas and Happy Hols from TAFKAS

TAFKAS you ask? The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus.

Below is a link to TAFKAS’s favourite Christmas song, the James Corden Carpool Karaoke version of All I Want For Christmas.

It is particularly special given the guest appearance of former Queensland Premier, Campbell Newman as seen below. Former Premier Newman delightfully sings his Ho Ho Ho around 2.10 in.

Best wishes to all the Cats out there.