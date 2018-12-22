Liberty Quote
Every right that anyone has today is based on the doctrine that government is a creature of limited powers, and that the men constituting it become criminals if they venture to exceed those powers.— H. L. Mencken
-
Recent Comments
- mh on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- triggered on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- triggered on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- mh on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- triggered on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- RobK on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- Mark A on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- Davey Boy on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- Faye on Rafe’s Roundup 21 Dec
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- mh on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- mh on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- Steve trickler on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- mh on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- classical_hero on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- Steve trickler on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- David Bidstrup. More doom and gloom and we are paying for it
- Rafe’s Roundup 21 Dec
- David Leyonhjelm. Budget cuts? You must be kidding!
- Merry Xmas and Happy Hols from TAFKAS
- From the Wall to Wall Street
- Less time for the present even as cost of giving declines
- Culture at a Crisis Point
- Countdown to Christmas III
- EPA in the US rolling back the Obama legacy
- Pink batts revisited
- NSW Energy Minister attempts to further undermine the energy industry
- He may have half the country with him but it’s the wrong half
- Greg Sheridan on the lies they were teaching in 1985. Producing Red Guards
- Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- The Chinese belt and road strategy
- Trump the gamer
- How to turn A Life Untold into a living personal history
- In The News there is no truth and in The Truth there is no news
- Wind watch 17 Dec
- Wasting money in the USA
- On Line Opinion
- WeAreChange on the yellow vests and other stories
- Monday Forum: December 17, 2018
- Enemies of civilisation
- Viv Forbes writes “Stop Wasting our Dam Water!”
- Marrakesh express derailed
- Fuel poverty in Germany, a glimpse of the future
- Don Aitkin taking a break
- One is too old the other too young and both are mortal dangers
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: December 22, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First
Silver
Nuclear Option I believe refers to getting the funding bill passed in the Senate with a majority only, not the 60 votes. Correct me if I’m wrong.
4th
Podium?
Kerrie Batty was unavailable for comment
Women in Latin America Are Being Murdered at Record Rates
Latin America has the highest homicide rate in the world. The region’s most-murderous corner—the so-called Northern Triangle of Central America, including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala—annually registers the deaths of thousands of young men who shoot, stab, bludgeon and asphyxiate each other, often in gang-related violence.
Now, the Northern Triangle is turning deadly for women, too.
El Salvador, a tiny country of 6 million, has seen homicides of women more than double since 2013 to 469 last year. The death rate per 100,000 women, at 13.5, is more than six times that of the U.S., with Honduras and Guatemala close behind.
Gang violence has turbocharged the problem here, but doesn’t explain all of it. Women die disproportionately at the hands of men throughout much of Latin America. From Mexico to Brazil, episodes of lethal domestic violence are frequent staples on social media and television.
‘Mary Queen of Scots’ Fact Check: Was Queen Elizabeth’s Ambassador Actually Black?
Rourke told TheWrap that colorblind casting a period drama was important to her, because of the many years black and other people of color were left out of such portrayals and films.
“I was really clear, I would not direct an all-white period drama,” Rourke said.
Federal judge orders trial over census citizenship question
A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request from the Trump administration to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its addition of a question regarding citizenship to the 2020 census.
U.S. District Court Judge George J. Hazel’s ruling paves the way for a trial in January to determine if the question is constitutional.
“The parties will be permitted to present evidence outside of the administrative record at trial; The defense will be permitted to argue at the close of trial that such evidence should not be considered in the Court’s final decision,” Hazel wrote in his decision.
Latino and Asian-American groups filed the original suit in May claiming that the question would disenfranchise minority residents who are not citizens and lead to underrepresentation in Congress and unfair allocation of federal funds to communities of color.
That suit, one of several challenging the Trump administration’s decision to add the question to the census, was combined with another lawsuit by a group of individuals from Maryland and Arizona making similar claims.
“This case needs to go to public trial; characteristically, the Trump administration has obfuscated and outright lied about its motivation to add a citizenship question,” Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund’s president and general counsel, said in a statement. “Its decision to add the question serves a barely-concealed white nationalist agenda, and sacrifices the centuries-long integrity of the Census to that deplorable service.”
While the Census Bureau eliminated a question on citizenship after the 1950 census, the Justice Department last year said such a question was again necessary to help it enforce the Voting Rights Act.
“Reconciliation Australia (RA) is currently running a workplace barometer survey to monitor reconciliation in the workplace”
“Welcome to the Reconciliation Australia workplace survey”
…
Question 9:
“How would you describe the level of prejudice in Australia between people of Anglo-Celtic cultural heritage and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Isander Australians”?
How peculiarly specific. What are they looking for I wonder? As a descendant of the Normans, I feel a bit disenfranchised by this survey.
https://www.reconciliation.org.au/reconciliation-action-plans/
knew the new open forum was due and still missed podium.
Sarah Sanders has just been on Fox and Friends stating that the nuclear option should indeed be used if necessary to get the Bill through the Senate.
It’s only 5 billion dollars for the wall that is in the spending bill, just shows how much the Democrats hate America.
El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala
Good, solid Christian countries.
Trump’s J3ws
These Loyalists Have Changed American Politics (For Better or Worse)
Sheldon Adelson, Michael Cohen, David Friedman, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Steven Mnuchin, Ivanka Trump
Ever since Jimmy Carter served in the White House, every presidential administration has appointed a high-level official to serve as the authorized liaison with America’s organized J3wish community.
Until the Trump administration, where, for nearly two years now, the position has been left vacant. And why not? President Trump probably believes he doesn’t need someone to tell him what the J3wish community thinks and needs. He can just ask his daughter and son-in-law, his administration officials, his (onetime) lawyer and his biggest financial donor.
Never before have J3ws enjoyed this sort of access to raw political power in Washington. But, as we saw in 2018, never before have the powerful been so removed politically, religiously and demographically from the majority of American J3ws.
Speaking of good Christians, what’s George Christensen been up to lately?
Yeah, it’s not like Alan Greenspan, Paul Wolfowitz, Kissinger, etc ever had the ear of Washington.