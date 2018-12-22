Open Forum: December 22, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, December 22, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
16 Responses to Open Forum: December 22, 2018

  3. mh
    #2890445, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    Mitch, use the Nuclear Option and get it done! Our Country is counting on you!

    Nuclear Option I believe refers to getting the funding bill passed in the Senate with a majority only, not the 60 votes. Correct me if I’m wrong.

  5. mh
    #2890448, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Donald J. Trump
    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    Thank you
    @SteveDaines
    for being willing to go with the so-called nuclear option in order to win on DESPERATELY NEEDED Border Security! Have my total support.

  7. zyconoclast
    #2890452, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Kerrie Batty was unavailable for comment

    Women in Latin America Are Being Murdered at Record Rates

    Latin America has the highest homicide rate in the world. The region’s most-murderous corner—the so-called Northern Triangle of Central America, including El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala—annually registers the deaths of thousands of young men who shoot, stab, bludgeon and asphyxiate each other, often in gang-related violence.

    Now, the Northern Triangle is turning deadly for women, too.

    El Salvador, a tiny country of 6 million, has seen homicides of women more than double since 2013 to 469 last year. The death rate per 100,000 women, at 13.5, is more than six times that of the U.S., with Honduras and Guatemala close behind.

    Gang violence has turbocharged the problem here, but doesn’t explain all of it. Women die disproportionately at the hands of men throughout much of Latin America. From Mexico to Brazil, episodes of lethal domestic violence are frequent staples on social media and television.

  8. zyconoclast
    #2890453, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:18 am

    ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ Fact Check: Was Queen Elizabeth’s Ambassador Actually Black?

    Rourke told TheWrap that colorblind casting a period drama was important to her, because of the many years black and other people of color were left out of such portrayals and films.
    “I was really clear, I would not direct an all-white period drama,” Rourke said.

  9. zyconoclast
    #2890454, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Federal judge orders trial over census citizenship question

    A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request from the Trump administration to dismiss a lawsuit challenging its addition of a question regarding citizenship to the 2020 census.

    U.S. District Court Judge George J. Hazel’s ruling paves the way for a trial in January to determine if the question is constitutional.

    “The parties will be permitted to present evidence outside of the administrative record at trial; The defense will be permitted to argue at the close of trial that such evidence should not be considered in the Court’s final decision,” Hazel wrote in his decision.

    Latino and Asian-American groups filed the original suit in May claiming that the question would disenfranchise minority residents who are not citizens and lead to underrepresentation in Congress and unfair allocation of federal funds to communities of color.

    That suit, one of several challenging the Trump administration’s decision to add the question to the census, was combined with another lawsuit by a group of individuals from Maryland and Arizona making similar claims.

    “This case needs to go to public trial; characteristically, the Trump administration has obfuscated and outright lied about its motivation to add a citizenship question,” Thomas A. Saenz, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund’s president and general counsel, said in a statement. “Its decision to add the question serves a barely-concealed white nationalist agenda, and sacrifices the centuries-long integrity of the Census to that deplorable service.”

    While the Census Bureau eliminated a question on citizenship after the 1950 census, the Justice Department last year said such a question was again necessary to help it enforce the Voting Rights Act.

  10. Davey Boy
    #2890455, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

    “Reconciliation Australia (RA) is currently running a workplace barometer survey to monitor reconciliation in the workplace”
    “Welcome to the Reconciliation Australia workplace survey”

    Question 9:
    “How would you describe the level of prejudice in Australia between people of Anglo-Celtic cultural heritage and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Isander Australians”?

    How peculiarly specific. What are they looking for I wonder? As a descendant of the Normans, I feel a bit disenfranchised by this survey.

    https://www.reconciliation.org.au/reconciliation-action-plans/

  11. Mark A
    #2890456, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    knew the new open forum was due and still missed podium.

  12. mh
    #2890459, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Sarah Sanders has just been on Fox and Friends stating that the nuclear option should indeed be used if necessary to get the Bill through the Senate.

    It’s only 5 billion dollars for the wall that is in the spending bill, just shows how much the Democrats hate America.

  13. triggered
    #2890460, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:37 am

    El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala

    Good, solid Christian countries.

  14. zyconoclast
    #2890461, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Trump’s J3ws

    These Loyalists Have Changed American Politics (For Better or Worse)
    Sheldon Adelson, Michael Cohen, David Friedman, Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Steven Mnuchin, Ivanka Trump

    Ever since Jimmy Carter served in the White House, every presidential administration has appointed a high-level official to serve as the authorized liaison with America’s organized J3wish community.

    Until the Trump administration, where, for nearly two years now, the position has been left vacant. And why not? President Trump probably believes he doesn’t need someone to tell him what the J3wish community thinks and needs. He can just ask his daughter and son-in-law, his administration officials, his (onetime) lawyer and his biggest financial donor.

    Never before have J3ws enjoyed this sort of access to raw political power in Washington. But, as we saw in 2018, never before have the powerful been so removed politically, religiously and demographically from the majority of American J3ws.

  15. triggered
    #2890463, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Speaking of good Christians, what’s George Christensen been up to lately?

  16. mh
    #2890464, posted on December 22, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Never before have J3ws enjoyed this sort of access to raw political power in Washington. But, as we saw in 2018, never before have the powerful been so removed politically, religiously and demographically from the majority of American J3ws.

    Yeah, it’s not like Alan Greenspan, Paul Wolfowitz, Kissinger, etc ever had the ear of Washington.

