The ideological differences across the world were never better displayed than here: Financial Times Person of the Year: George Soros. And just to make sure it’s not a backhanded award because of his creepy and harmful influence, here are the FT’s own words:
The Financial Times’s choice of Person of the Year is usually a reflection of their achievements. In the case of Mr Soros this year, his selection is also about the values he represents.
He is the standard bearer of liberal democracy and open society. These are the ideas which triumphed in the cold war. Today, they are under siege from all sides, from Vladimir Putin’s Russia to Donald Trump’s America.
And if you have any doubts about which side of the fence the FT is on, then go through this at CNN: George Soros: Billionaire philanthropist the far right loves to hate.
Hatred never enters into it but fear does. The parties of the left are now the parties of the wealthy and super-wealthy. They have the money, the media and the Marxism, a formidable combination, but for the moment at least they do not have the momentum. For a different perspective from the FT, there is this: Soros an enemy of democracy. From which:
His ideological zeal to push for an open society that seeks to undermine national sovereignty and run roughshod over the will of the citizens knows no boundaries.
And he’s hardly the only one of his kind. The pages of the Financial Times are filled with them.
Deal flow.
Crony transnational looting socialism depends upon rationing access to deal flow to its own creatures.
Australia is basically Pitcairn Island with a currency that can be currently be printed to excess and used for trade. Australia’s Oligarch Landsharks and their quisling orcs prefer socialising with Homo Davos Class billionaires overseas than Australians.
The Rum Corp were gentlemen.
Soros is a self-confessed Nazi collaborator. He makes no apologies and says if he wasn’t doing it someone else would be. “Like markets”. That is his justification for his modus operandi of attempting to collapse economic systems of sovereign nations and make big money doing it.
Globalism run riot.
Labor was founded as the party of the rural and industrial workers. Its basic philosophy was that these workers and their families had both the right and the ability to contribute to political governance.
Labor is now the party of the tertiary credentialled (but not necessarily educated), publicly employed, inner city dwelling administrative class. Its basic philosophy is that the rural and industrial working class are not even capable of selecting their own breakfast cereal, much less contributing to political governance.
Ben Chifley would be rather more aghast at the fate of the party he once led than Bob Menzies would be at the fate of the party he once led.
Don’t have a reference, but I have heard the claim that Ben Chifley wouldn’t even win pre-selection in today’s Labor Party.
Beyond belief: the London Financial Times reserves its biggest gong for 2018 for billionaire Euroscum campaigning for Big Government and the subversion of the American democratic system, of which capitalism is the bedrock.
How is it that 90% 0f the financial journalists outside America are communists?
Perhaps the momentum is with us, but we, the revolting peasants, are butting up against the immovable leftist MSM, leftist government institutions and NGOs and leftist big tech.
The Left are on the brink of killing off Brexit, and their relentless assault on the Trump presidency is sure to take its toll. Here’s the latest setback: Roberts Thwarts Trump, Sides With SCOTUS Liberals To Deny Stay In Key Asylum Case.
We are descending into a modern-day form of feudalism, with the ruling elite using and abusing us at will, but controlling us with the power and authority of official institutions, such as the justice system, rather than armies.
I knew the game was up for us 15 years ago, when the Howard government failed (declined) to use its senate majority to roll back the Left’s agenda. Worse, as other commenters on this blog have said, they were actually complicit in advancing the Left’s agenda.