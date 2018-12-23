Wayne Swan could have done that

So I’ve been catching up on all the news since returning to Australia. Sex scandals, MYEFOs and what not. Since morning Peta Credlin managed to combine the (latest) sex scandal and MYEFO.

Broad’s career was probably unsalvageable, but his exit should have been managed so that it didn’t obliterate the good news of a hard-won surplus and an outstanding set of budget numbers.

Hmmmmmmmmm. No. There is no “hard-won surplus”. The government – as I have argued all along – will be balancing the budget at a higher level of GDP. The government grew out of deficit.