Christmas Eve 2018

Posted on 6:00 pm, December 24, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

11 Responses to Christmas Eve 2018

  1. pbw
    #2891671, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Note that Jesus is born without an umbilicus. I don’t know what the theological significance of this might be.

  2. bespoke
    #2891672, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Merry Christmas to all the Cat’s and hope you have a cheerful day.

  3. Elle
    #2891674, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    What a voice! Thanks, Sinc

    Am off to church tonight with a very close Christian friend. The Minister is J*wish. He embraced Christianity at a young age. A blessed human being.

    Merry Christmas. Xx

  4. stackja
    #2891678, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    pbw – I believe the method of birth was never recorded. God alone knows.

  5. stackja
    #2891680, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Elle – We all believe something happened. Some find it difficult.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2891684, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Jesus told me to ask you all to please do something nice for the next Crazy you see this Christmas.
    It could be something as simple as not kicking them when you walk past or helping them to find their clothes if they are running around naked, it doesn’t matter, what matters is that you notice and perform a simple act of kindness before you head back to your lovely lives.
    Thanks in advance.
    Merry Christmas.

  7. Gab
    #2891687, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    A beautiful carol composed 1847.

  8. urb
    #2891689, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    merry christmas cats from the lurking urb.

  9. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2891690, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Gonna be un PC. A merry Christmas to all cats of whatever gender.and Sinc a Guid New Year and get the right Firstfooter.

  10. pbw
    #2891691, posted on December 24, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Then there’s Pavarotti and Domingo. Don’t actually watch it, because the sync (so to speak) is out.

    You can watch Sissel Kyrkjebo singing it in Norwegian, or Sissel singing What Child is This, which is probably my favourite Christmas hymn, in English.

