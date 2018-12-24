Christmas Eve 2018

Liberty Quote
The right of revolution is an inherent one. When people are oppressed by their government, it is a natural right they enjoy to relieve themselves of oppression, if they are strong enough, whether by withdrawal from it, or by overthrowing it and substituting a government more acceptable.— Ulysses S. Grant
Note that Jesus is born without an umbilicus. I don’t know what the theological significance of this might be.
Merry Christmas to all the Cat’s and hope you have a cheerful day.
What a voice! Thanks, Sinc
Am off to church tonight with a very close Christian friend. The Minister is J*wish. He embraced Christianity at a young age. A blessed human being.
Merry Christmas. Xx
pbw – I believe the method of birth was never recorded. God alone knows.
Elle – We all believe something happened. Some find it difficult.
Jesus told me to ask you all to please do something nice for the next Crazy you see this Christmas.
It could be something as simple as not kicking them when you walk past or helping them to find their clothes if they are running around naked, it doesn’t matter, what matters is that you notice and perform a simple act of kindness before you head back to your lovely lives.
Thanks in advance.
Merry Christmas.
A beautiful carol composed 1847.
merry christmas cats from the lurking urb.
Gonna be un PC. A merry Christmas to all cats of whatever gender.and Sinc a Guid New Year and get the right Firstfooter.
Then there’s Pavarotti and Domingo. Don’t actually watch it, because the sync (so to speak) is out.
You can watch Sissel Kyrkjebo singing it in Norwegian, or Sissel singing What Child is This, which is probably my favourite Christmas hymn, in English.
Elle,
Midnight Mass, please!