Countdown to Christmas IV

Okay – I’m going to admit that until this morning I had never heard this song – or even heard of this song. But for our enjoyment:
Okay – I’m going to admit that until this morning I had never heard this song – or even heard of this song. But for our enjoyment:
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Every government-mandated low-flow toilet, phosphorous-free dishwasher detergent, CFL light bulb, and carbon-emission regulation is another obstacle on the way to a productive, job-creating economy that produces things consumers really want.
Disgracefull parody by a recividist denier,its. People like you Trump and the Gilets Jaunes who are creating problems for comrade soros and his maggots to install one world unelected government in the western world ,a goal l assisted by turnbul,l may ,macron, merkel and the capable clintons . Desist Sir , I tell you ,dire consequences could ensue.
On the global crap. Wonder what plans soros has for the Chinese and islamofascists ? The Chinese communists are unlikely to join this cabal , they wont give up power to the. Soros mob ,and the muslims hate everybody and want to kill or convert them