Countdown to Christmas IV

Posted on 10:19 am, December 24, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Okay – I’m going to admit that until this morning I had never heard this song – or even heard of this song. But for our enjoyment:

 

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Hypocrisy of progressives, Liberty Clip, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Countdown to Christmas IV

  1. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2891477, posted on December 24, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Disgracefull parody by a recividist denier,its. People like you Trump and the Gilets Jaunes who are creating problems for comrade soros and his maggots to install one world unelected government in the western world ,a goal l assisted by turnbul,l may ,macron, merkel and the capable clintons . Desist Sir , I tell you ,dire consequences could ensue.
    On the global crap. Wonder what plans soros has for the Chinese and islamofascists ? The Chinese communists are unlikely to join this cabal , they wont give up power to the. Soros mob ,and the muslims hate everybody and want to kill or convert them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.